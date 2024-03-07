Malaysia Airlines MH370 Disappearance Completes 10 Years: Here Is What We Know Today

Hyderabad: It has been 10 years since the disappearance of Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 on March 8, 2014, but the aviation’s most perplexing mystery remains unsolved.

Flight MH370 disappeared from air control radar just 39 minutes after taking off from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. The moment, etched in aviation history, remains a mystery to investigators and a nightmare to the families of those who lost their loved ones. The flight’s mysterious disappearance leaves behind a void of uncertainty, emphasising the complexities and challenges inherent in unravelling the mysteries of the skies.

On that day in 2014, the ill-fated Boeing 777 aircraft, took off from Kuala Lumpur en route to Beijing. The routine radio communication bid farewell with the haunting phrase "Good Night Malaysian Three Seven Zero," yet subsequent attempts to establish contact as it crossed into Vietnamese airspace proved futile. Abruptly, the aircraft's transponder ceased transmitting, plunging it into an ominous silence that foreshadowed the inexplicable events that followed.

What happened to MH370?

The aircraft, with 239 passengers and crew on board, was scheduled to fly from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. The aircraft was tracked by military radar crossing the Malay Peninsula after air traffic control lost contact with the aircraft within 60 minutes into the flight over the South China Sea.

The MH370 was last located by radar over the Andaman Sea in the north-eastern Indian Ocean. Military radar traces revealed a perplexing deviation from its intended path, as the plane executed a sharp turn towards the Andaman Sea before disappearing from radar altogether.

Later, automated satellite communications between the aircraft and the British firm’s Inmarsat telecommunications satellite indicated that the plane ended up in the southeast Indian Ocean along the 7th arc (an arc is a series of coordinates).

Initial air searches were conducted in the South China Sea and the Andaman Sea. To date, nothing is known as to what caused the aircraft’s change of course and disappearance. Several theories, ranging from hijacking to catastrophic mechanical failure, offer scant solace amidst the absence of tangible evidence.

Who were on board?

Those aboard MH370 encompassed a mosaic of lives from diverse backgrounds and aspirations. Among the 227 passengers and 12 crew members were families going on long-awaited vacations, professionals pursuing careers abroad, and individuals seeking new horizons, including five young children.

Most of those aboard were from China, but there were also people from other countries, including the United States, Indonesia, France and Russia. The passengers included two young Iranian men using stolen passports to embark on a fresh life in Europe, a stunt double for actor Jet Li, and a Malaysian couple on a long-delayed honeymoon.

What has been found so far?

The ensuing multinational search effort, spanning vast expanses of oceanic terrain, included dozens of ships and aircraft from various countries. From the tumultuous waters of the South China Sea to the remote reaches of the southern Indian Ocean, search teams navigated treacherous conditions in a relentless quest for answers.

Australia, alongside Malaysia and China, then led the largest and most expensive underwater search ever undertaken, covering some 120,000 square kilometres of seabed off Western Australia, using aircraft, vessels equipped to pick up sonar signals, and robotic submarines.

Search vessels detected ultrasonic signals that might have been from the plane's black box and shipwrecks believed to be 19th-century merchant vessels, but never found the plane. In July 2015, a fragment later confirmed to be a flaperon from Flight 370 was found on France’s Reunion Island in the western Indian Ocean, the first hard evidence that MH370 ended its flight in the Indian Ocean. Despite the recovery of fragmented debris, the elusive wreckage of MH370 remains tantalizingly beyond reach.

Why was the search so difficult?

The challenges inherent in unravelling the mysteries of the aircraft were compounded by the vast expanse of the oceanic abyss. The search was extensively conducted in the Indian Ocean, the world's third-largest ocean. The major hurdle was that there existed no clue on where the aircraft could have possibly crashed. The search was conducted in a difficult area, where searchers encountered bad weather and average depths of around 4 kilometres.

Also, it can be said that both Malaysian and Vietnamese air traffic controllers could have had the upper hand in the case had they not delayed the initiation of emergency procedures once communication could not be established with the aircraft following the crossover from one airspace to another. This also led to delaying of any search-and-rescue response.

Beyond the tale of individual loss and collective grief, lies a broader imperative to transform tragedy into catalysts for change within the aviation industry.

What now?

A company in the United States has claimed that they have scientific evidence of the missing MH370's final resting place. A marine robotics company based in Texas submitted a proposal to the Malaysian government for a new search in the southern Indian Ocean, where the plane is believed to have crashed.

Malaysia Transport Minister Anthony Loke said he would invite Texas-based marine robotics firm Ocean Infinity to brief him on its latest “no find, no fee” proposal. The government has long said it would not support another search without new leads on the plane's location.

“The government is steadfast in our resolve to locate MH370,” Loke told a memorial event marking the 10th anniversary of the disappearance of the jet. “We really hope the search can find the plane and provide truth to the next-of-kin.”

The family members of those who lost their lives have been paying floral tributes to the deceased every year on March 8, while remaining steadfast in their quest for answers. They argue the mystery must be resolved, not just for personal closure, but also to prevent future disasters.

About 500 relatives and their supporters gathered at a shopping centre near the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur for a "remembrance day", with many visibly overcome with grief. Starting in 2025, the International Civil Aviation Organization will mandate that jets carry a device that will broadcast their position every minute if they encounter trouble, to allow authorities to locate the plane if a disaster occurs.