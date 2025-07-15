ETV Bharat / offbeat

One Leg, Two Wheels & 7,000 Km Journey: Assam Paracyclist Braves Taliban Checkpoint

Cycling with a prosthetic limb, Banik, who began at the banks of Russia’s Volga River and cycled across some of the world’s most dangerous landscapes.

One Leg, Two Wheels & 7,000 Km Journey: Assam Paracyclist Braves Taliban Checkpoint
Rakesh Banik. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 15, 2025 at 12:03 PM IST

Updated : July 15, 2025 at 12:18 PM IST

4 Min Read

Guwahati: He defied all odds, all borders, and, perhaps most strikingly, the limitations of the human body. With only one functional leg and a steely resolve borne out of adversity, Rakesh Banik, a paracyclist from Assam, has just completed a 7,000 km arduous journey.

Cycling with a prosthetic limb was a challenge but not an obstacle for Banik, who began at the banks of Russia’s Volga River and cycled across some of the world’s most dangerous landscapes and politically volatile regions, including Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, before returning home on July 13.

"If you have strong will and determination, nothing can stop you from reaching your goal,” Banik told ETV Bharat. He continued, “This journey wasn’t just mine — it was for the people of Assam. I was just a small part of it."

The man and the mission

For the paracyclist, the journey was not just a personal achievement, but was a mission — a ride for promoting Assam and India on a global stage. He began his expedition on April 29 from the Indian Embassy in Moscow, with the support of Assam Tourism, the Ministry of Tourism, and the Ministry of External Affairs.

For nearly three months, he pedalled roughly 6,000 km of the total distance, cycling his way through Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and Nepal. At universities and colleges across four countries, Banik interacted with local students, introducing them to Indian culture, heritage, and hospitality.

One Leg, Two Wheels & 7,000 Km Journey: Assam Paracyclist Braves Taliban Checkpoint
For the paracyclist, the journey was not just a personal achievement, but was a mission — a ride for promoting Assam and India on a global stage (ETV Bharat)

But the map does little justice to the terrain. What it doesn't show are the extremes of temperature, food shortages, denied visas, and the daily fight to stay upright on both a bicycle and the sharp edge of uncertainty.

A gruelling expedition

Cycling with a prosthetic leg through foreign terrain was a daunting task. The journey was met with wild climatic swings in hostile terrains. While cycling, he pushed the boundaries of human tolerance.

"In Russia, I had to brave -3 to -4°C temperatures,” Banik reminisced. Negotiating with the vagaries of weather was a tad difficult. “Suddenly, I found myself cycling through 45°C heat in Uzbekistan. That kind of drastic change takes a toll on your body and your spirit,” Banik added.

Finding his food of choice in foreign countries was a struggle for him. "I couldn’t find the kind of food we eat in those countries,” he said. “The journey was a test of endurance on every front — physical, mental, and emotional.”

China's visa denial, Afghanistan’s restriction

According to Banik, he had planned a different route through Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Tibet, and Nepal. His visa application was denied by Chinese authorities.

His origin and tourism-promotion objective for Assam did not go down well with the Chinese government. "I was told I would not be allowed into Tibet,” Banik said. China's visa denial forced him to reroute through Afghanistan, a route he never imagined.

Inside Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

Cycling through Afghanistan was fraught with challenges, which did not directly come from the Taliban, though. Banik cycled 150 km to Mazar-i-Sharif before Taliban police intercepted him.

"They told me the road to Kabul was too dangerous. So I hired a car and went another 320 km by road, crossing over 100 Taliban checkpoints,” Banik said. His movement was carefully planned with the Indian Embassy in Kabul. “At each checkpoint, Taliban forces would take my passport, photograph it, and keep it for the record. Sometimes there were checkpoints every 20-25 km."

One Leg, Two Wheels & 7,000 Km Journey: Assam Paracyclist Braves Taliban Checkpoint
Cycling with a prosthetic leg through foreign terrain was a daunting task. (ETV Bharat)

Security around the embassy was tighter than he had ever thought. “Seven layers of security just to enter. It was like something out of a high-stakes espionage film,” Banik said.

The Taliban posed no direct threat to him. The Indian embassy wanted him to exit the country quickly due to risks from Pakistani ISI agents and militants who often target foreigners due to their hostility towards the Taliban.

His dress and appearance posed risks. “I wear a traditional head cover, I have a prosthetic, and my clothing is Western. It was obvious that I was from a different country and culture. The embassy didn’t even want me to go out of the hotel.” Eventually, the Indian Embassy arranged his departure via a secured vehicle to the airport, from where he flew to Nepal.

Tragedy, recovery and reinvention

Rakesh Banik’s extraordinary grit and story of survival appear more like a fairytale journey. In 2012, he lost his right leg in a catastrophic accident near Kaliabor in Assam. Two years of bed confinement could not deter him.

In 2014, Banik just stopped taking his prosthetic leg as a weakness and turned it into his strength. Over the past decade, he has cycled an incredible 21,000 kilometres across diverse expeditions — from the blistering altitudes of Khardung La Pass (17,582 ft) to the humid plains between Bangkok and Guwahati.

Read more

  1. Pedalling Through Pain: How Assam’s Rakesh Banik Overcame Adversity To Become A Para Cyclist Icon
  2. Cyclist From Assam Completes 10,000-Km Journey Across 7 Countries With One Leg

Guwahati: He defied all odds, all borders, and, perhaps most strikingly, the limitations of the human body. With only one functional leg and a steely resolve borne out of adversity, Rakesh Banik, a paracyclist from Assam, has just completed a 7,000 km arduous journey.

Cycling with a prosthetic limb was a challenge but not an obstacle for Banik, who began at the banks of Russia’s Volga River and cycled across some of the world’s most dangerous landscapes and politically volatile regions, including Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, before returning home on July 13.

"If you have strong will and determination, nothing can stop you from reaching your goal,” Banik told ETV Bharat. He continued, “This journey wasn’t just mine — it was for the people of Assam. I was just a small part of it."

The man and the mission

For the paracyclist, the journey was not just a personal achievement, but was a mission — a ride for promoting Assam and India on a global stage. He began his expedition on April 29 from the Indian Embassy in Moscow, with the support of Assam Tourism, the Ministry of Tourism, and the Ministry of External Affairs.

For nearly three months, he pedalled roughly 6,000 km of the total distance, cycling his way through Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and Nepal. At universities and colleges across four countries, Banik interacted with local students, introducing them to Indian culture, heritage, and hospitality.

One Leg, Two Wheels & 7,000 Km Journey: Assam Paracyclist Braves Taliban Checkpoint
For the paracyclist, the journey was not just a personal achievement, but was a mission — a ride for promoting Assam and India on a global stage (ETV Bharat)

But the map does little justice to the terrain. What it doesn't show are the extremes of temperature, food shortages, denied visas, and the daily fight to stay upright on both a bicycle and the sharp edge of uncertainty.

A gruelling expedition

Cycling with a prosthetic leg through foreign terrain was a daunting task. The journey was met with wild climatic swings in hostile terrains. While cycling, he pushed the boundaries of human tolerance.

"In Russia, I had to brave -3 to -4°C temperatures,” Banik reminisced. Negotiating with the vagaries of weather was a tad difficult. “Suddenly, I found myself cycling through 45°C heat in Uzbekistan. That kind of drastic change takes a toll on your body and your spirit,” Banik added.

Finding his food of choice in foreign countries was a struggle for him. "I couldn’t find the kind of food we eat in those countries,” he said. “The journey was a test of endurance on every front — physical, mental, and emotional.”

China's visa denial, Afghanistan’s restriction

According to Banik, he had planned a different route through Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Tibet, and Nepal. His visa application was denied by Chinese authorities.

His origin and tourism-promotion objective for Assam did not go down well with the Chinese government. "I was told I would not be allowed into Tibet,” Banik said. China's visa denial forced him to reroute through Afghanistan, a route he never imagined.

Inside Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

Cycling through Afghanistan was fraught with challenges, which did not directly come from the Taliban, though. Banik cycled 150 km to Mazar-i-Sharif before Taliban police intercepted him.

"They told me the road to Kabul was too dangerous. So I hired a car and went another 320 km by road, crossing over 100 Taliban checkpoints,” Banik said. His movement was carefully planned with the Indian Embassy in Kabul. “At each checkpoint, Taliban forces would take my passport, photograph it, and keep it for the record. Sometimes there were checkpoints every 20-25 km."

One Leg, Two Wheels & 7,000 Km Journey: Assam Paracyclist Braves Taliban Checkpoint
Cycling with a prosthetic leg through foreign terrain was a daunting task. (ETV Bharat)

Security around the embassy was tighter than he had ever thought. “Seven layers of security just to enter. It was like something out of a high-stakes espionage film,” Banik said.

The Taliban posed no direct threat to him. The Indian embassy wanted him to exit the country quickly due to risks from Pakistani ISI agents and militants who often target foreigners due to their hostility towards the Taliban.

His dress and appearance posed risks. “I wear a traditional head cover, I have a prosthetic, and my clothing is Western. It was obvious that I was from a different country and culture. The embassy didn’t even want me to go out of the hotel.” Eventually, the Indian Embassy arranged his departure via a secured vehicle to the airport, from where he flew to Nepal.

Tragedy, recovery and reinvention

Rakesh Banik’s extraordinary grit and story of survival appear more like a fairytale journey. In 2012, he lost his right leg in a catastrophic accident near Kaliabor in Assam. Two years of bed confinement could not deter him.

In 2014, Banik just stopped taking his prosthetic leg as a weakness and turned it into his strength. Over the past decade, he has cycled an incredible 21,000 kilometres across diverse expeditions — from the blistering altitudes of Khardung La Pass (17,582 ft) to the humid plains between Bangkok and Guwahati.

Read more

  1. Pedalling Through Pain: How Assam’s Rakesh Banik Overcame Adversity To Become A Para Cyclist Icon
  2. Cyclist From Assam Completes 10,000-Km Journey Across 7 Countries With One Leg
Last Updated : July 15, 2025 at 12:18 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ASSAM PARACYCLIST RAKESH BANIKASSAM PARACYCLIST BRAVES TALIBAN

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Junagadh’s Bahauddin College Showcases Rich History And Heritage

A Zero Crime Tribal Village in Assam's Nagaon : 250 Bodo Households Use Dialogues For Crisis Mitigation

Scan, Verify, Trust: Inside The Tech That Turns Smartphones Into Weapons Against Fake Products

When Heavens Open Up: Inside Buddhism's Sacred Varshavas Rain Retreat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.