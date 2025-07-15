One Leg, Two Wheels & 7,000 Km Journey: Assam Paracyclist Braves Taliban Checkpoint

Guwahati: He defied all odds, all borders, and, perhaps most strikingly, the limitations of the human body. With only one functional leg and a steely resolve borne out of adversity, Rakesh Banik, a paracyclist from Assam, has just completed a 7,000 km arduous journey.
Cycling with a prosthetic limb was a challenge but not an obstacle for Banik, who began at the banks of Russia’s Volga River and cycled across some of the world’s most dangerous landscapes and politically volatile regions, including Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, before returning home on July 13.
"If you have strong will and determination, nothing can stop you from reaching your goal,” Banik told ETV Bharat. He continued, “This journey wasn’t just mine — it was for the people of Assam. I was just a small part of it."
The man and the mission
For the paracyclist, the journey was not just a personal achievement, but was a mission — a ride for promoting Assam and India on a global stage. He began his expedition on April 29 from the Indian Embassy in Moscow, with the support of Assam Tourism, the Ministry of Tourism, and the Ministry of External Affairs.
For nearly three months, he pedalled roughly 6,000 km of the total distance, cycling his way through Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and Nepal. At universities and colleges across four countries, Banik interacted with local students, introducing them to Indian culture, heritage, and hospitality.
But the map does little justice to the terrain. What it doesn't show are the extremes of temperature, food shortages, denied visas, and the daily fight to stay upright on both a bicycle and the sharp edge of uncertainty.
A gruelling expedition
Cycling with a prosthetic leg through foreign terrain was a daunting task. The journey was met with wild climatic swings in hostile terrains. While cycling, he pushed the boundaries of human tolerance.
"In Russia, I had to brave -3 to -4°C temperatures,” Banik reminisced. Negotiating with the vagaries of weather was a tad difficult. “Suddenly, I found myself cycling through 45°C heat in Uzbekistan. That kind of drastic change takes a toll on your body and your spirit,” Banik added.
Finding his food of choice in foreign countries was a struggle for him. "I couldn’t find the kind of food we eat in those countries,” he said. “The journey was a test of endurance on every front — physical, mental, and emotional.”
China's visa denial, Afghanistan’s restriction
According to Banik, he had planned a different route through Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Tibet, and Nepal. His visa application was denied by Chinese authorities.
His origin and tourism-promotion objective for Assam did not go down well with the Chinese government. "I was told I would not be allowed into Tibet,” Banik said. China's visa denial forced him to reroute through Afghanistan, a route he never imagined.
Inside Taliban-ruled Afghanistan
Cycling through Afghanistan was fraught with challenges, which did not directly come from the Taliban, though. Banik cycled 150 km to Mazar-i-Sharif before Taliban police intercepted him.
"They told me the road to Kabul was too dangerous. So I hired a car and went another 320 km by road, crossing over 100 Taliban checkpoints,” Banik said. His movement was carefully planned with the Indian Embassy in Kabul. “At each checkpoint, Taliban forces would take my passport, photograph it, and keep it for the record. Sometimes there were checkpoints every 20-25 km."
Security around the embassy was tighter than he had ever thought. “Seven layers of security just to enter. It was like something out of a high-stakes espionage film,” Banik said.
The Taliban posed no direct threat to him. The Indian embassy wanted him to exit the country quickly due to risks from Pakistani ISI agents and militants who often target foreigners due to their hostility towards the Taliban.
His dress and appearance posed risks. “I wear a traditional head cover, I have a prosthetic, and my clothing is Western. It was obvious that I was from a different country and culture. The embassy didn’t even want me to go out of the hotel.” Eventually, the Indian Embassy arranged his departure via a secured vehicle to the airport, from where he flew to Nepal.
Tragedy, recovery and reinvention
Rakesh Banik’s extraordinary grit and story of survival appear more like a fairytale journey. In 2012, he lost his right leg in a catastrophic accident near Kaliabor in Assam. Two years of bed confinement could not deter him.
In 2014, Banik just stopped taking his prosthetic leg as a weakness and turned it into his strength. Over the past decade, he has cycled an incredible 21,000 kilometres across diverse expeditions — from the blistering altitudes of Khardung La Pass (17,582 ft) to the humid plains between Bangkok and Guwahati.
