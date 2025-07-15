ETV Bharat / offbeat

One Leg, Two Wheels & 7,000 Km Journey: Assam Paracyclist Braves Taliban Checkpoint

Guwahati: He defied all odds, all borders, and, perhaps most strikingly, the limitations of the human body. With only one functional leg and a steely resolve borne out of adversity, Rakesh Banik, a paracyclist from Assam, has just completed a 7,000 km arduous journey.

Cycling with a prosthetic limb was a challenge but not an obstacle for Banik, who began at the banks of Russia’s Volga River and cycled across some of the world’s most dangerous landscapes and politically volatile regions, including Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, before returning home on July 13.

"If you have strong will and determination, nothing can stop you from reaching your goal,” Banik told ETV Bharat. He continued, “This journey wasn’t just mine — it was for the people of Assam. I was just a small part of it."

The man and the mission

For the paracyclist, the journey was not just a personal achievement, but was a mission — a ride for promoting Assam and India on a global stage. He began his expedition on April 29 from the Indian Embassy in Moscow, with the support of Assam Tourism, the Ministry of Tourism, and the Ministry of External Affairs.

For nearly three months, he pedalled roughly 6,000 km of the total distance, cycling his way through Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and Nepal. At universities and colleges across four countries, Banik interacted with local students, introducing them to Indian culture, heritage, and hospitality.

But the map does little justice to the terrain. What it doesn't show are the extremes of temperature, food shortages, denied visas, and the daily fight to stay upright on both a bicycle and the sharp edge of uncertainty.

A gruelling expedition

Cycling with a prosthetic leg through foreign terrain was a daunting task. The journey was met with wild climatic swings in hostile terrains. While cycling, he pushed the boundaries of human tolerance.

"In Russia, I had to brave -3 to -4°C temperatures,” Banik reminisced. Negotiating with the vagaries of weather was a tad difficult. “Suddenly, I found myself cycling through 45°C heat in Uzbekistan. That kind of drastic change takes a toll on your body and your spirit,” Banik added.

Finding his food of choice in foreign countries was a struggle for him. "I couldn’t find the kind of food we eat in those countries,” he said. “The journey was a test of endurance on every front — physical, mental, and emotional.”