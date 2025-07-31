Once Considered A Taboo, Tribal Women Of Surguja Open Up To Menstrual Hygiene

Surguja: The tribal women of Surguja in Chhattisgarh have come out of their shyness by talking about menstrual hygiene and making the most use of sanitary pads. Once looked down upon for spreading awareness on menstrual hygiene, the Swachhagrahi sisters or Swacchta Didis — refer to women who actively participate in the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) — have found relevance among the rural women who have started using sanitary pads.

Munita Vanvasi from Batuali, a Swachhta Didi who volunteered for the cause, said, "I started the work in 2017 at the group level. Then, at the block level, with support from the district administration. Initially, there was a lot of difficulty as women would hide in their houses, thinking that I would tell them about sanitary pads. Then I held a group meeting to tell them that this is not something to be shy about as it is everything in our lives. Had there not been menstruation, we would not have been able to become mothers. The nudge has helped them grasp the matter slowly."

Munita Vanvasi who volunteered for the cause, (ETV Bharat)

Another Swachhta Didi, Rukhsana Begum, said, "I have been doing this work for five years, which has benefited me a lot. We made tribal women aware that the use of sanitary pads is hygienic, as it helps prevent several diseases, even cancer. I visit 40 villages nearby. Many women are with me."

Phulo, a villager, said, "Earlier, we did not even know about it. But when I joined the cleanliness drive with Munita Didi, everyone in the house, including my daughter and daughter-in-law, started using sanitary pads."

Reena Gupta, a villager, said, "A lot of change has happened in our village. When Munita Didi brought this, everyone was asking about it. As I knew about it, I joined her. Now all women are understanding its utility and have started using it."

Members of an organisation distrubuting sanitary pads to women. (ETV Bharat)

Another villager, Santoshi Das, said change is visible slowly, but there are still a lot of women who need to be informed about it.

Anchal Ojha, famous as Padman, said, "Our organisation has been spreading awareness about menstrual hygiene management in every village of Sarguja since 2014. The District Panchayat gave Rs 50,000 each to different women's groups to help them earn by selling sanitary pads. About Rs 15 lakh were given in the district for the model of livelihood through menstrual hygiene management. Today, women are using sanitary pads in 90 per cent of the rural areas of the district. With the support of Zila Panchayat and Janpad Panchayat, women of the groups not only did sanitation management, but also spread awareness in the tribal area and created a means of employment for themselves."

A rigorous awareness compaigning helped the women come out of their silos. (ETV Bharat)

Vinay Agarwal, CEO of Surguja Zila Panchayat, said, " In the last five years, Swachhagrahi sisters ran awareness programs in every village and as a pilot project, Munita Vanvasi of Batauli came forward for this. Some social organisations are also working in this field by providing sanitary pads to the sisters at cheaper rates. In past years, 30 groups of the district were given a revolving fund of Rs 50,000 each. As a result, about 91 per cent villages in the district have been equipped with menstrual sanitation."

Vinay Agarwal, CEO of Surguja Zila Panchayat. (ETV Bharat)

"To encourage them, we have identified about 250 groups for giving Rs 10,000 each. About Rs 25 lakh will be given as aid from the 15th Finance Commission funds," he added.

The district administration is trying to equip 48 villages under Sitapur and Manipat blocks with menstrual hygiene management within this year.