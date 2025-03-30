ETV Bharat / offbeat

Once A Substance Abuser, Manpreet Singh Turns Punjab Govt's Anti-Drug Poster Boy

Barnala: Manpreet Singh, a drug addict for nearly two decades, has turned a guiding light for the umpteenth number of youths, who are trapped in the quagmire of substance abuse in Punjab.

The man, who used to consume all kinds of drugs, now has become a beacon of light for those who are willing to kick the habit of drug abuse. The poster boy of Barnala has been roped in by the Punjab government as an icon in its 'War Against Drugs' campaign.

Manpreet, who hails from Dhanaula town of Barnala, comes from a farmer's family. His addiction to drugs for the last 18 years cost him Rs 70-80 lakh and agony to his family members.

His habit of substance abuse had brought agony and shame to his family members, who are not only relieved but feeling proud of him now. At present, he is involved in spiritual practice and sporting activities.

Once he even tried to commit suicide and went through 'hell'. Now, he is involved in farming work to provide for the family's sustenance and inspires people to quit drugs. "I can not bring back 18 years of my life which I ruined but can inspire others to quit drugs and lead a normal and happy life," Manpreet said.