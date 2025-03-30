Once A Substance Abuser, Manpreet Singh Turns Punjab Govt's Anti-Drug Poster Boy

Barnala: Manpreet Singh, a drug addict for nearly two decades, has turned a guiding light for the umpteenth number of youths, who are trapped in the quagmire of substance abuse in Punjab.
The man, who used to consume all kinds of drugs, now has become a beacon of light for those who are willing to kick the habit of drug abuse. The poster boy of Barnala has been roped in by the Punjab government as an icon in its 'War Against Drugs' campaign.
Manpreet, who hails from Dhanaula town of Barnala, comes from a farmer's family. His addiction to drugs for the last 18 years cost him Rs 70-80 lakh and agony to his family members.
His habit of substance abuse had brought agony and shame to his family members, who are not only relieved but feeling proud of him now. At present, he is involved in spiritual practice and sporting activities.
Once he even tried to commit suicide and went through 'hell'. Now, he is involved in farming work to provide for the family's sustenance and inspires people to quit drugs. "I can not bring back 18 years of my life which I ruined but can inspire others to quit drugs and lead a normal and happy life," Manpreet said.
Manpreet's wife Rajvinder Kaur and mother Harpal Kaur said that Manpreet's drug habit did not allow him to rise in society. He had to face a lot of humiliation after leaving the house. "There was an atmosphere of fear and panic at our house. There was a fear every moment that something unpleasant might happen. Violence and fighting were common in the village," they said.
Manpreet Singh's father also died during the time. On this occasion, Manpreet Singh's grandfather Bikar Singh said due to Manpreet's drug habit, there was a fear that Manpreet would die at any time.
According to him, none forced Manpreet but he kicked the bad habit by mustering courage. Now, Manpreet exercises with his children every morning and also does household chores besides farming with passion.
Barnala district deputy commissioner T Benith said he met Manpreet and came to know about his experience. The district administration will task him to spearhead a campaign which requires Manpreet to visit schools, colleges and other organisations' offices to sensitise people.