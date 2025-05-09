Once A Constable, Odisha's Kabindra Behera Now Infuses Life Into Wood To Create Masterpieces in Cuttack

By Narayan Sahoo

Cuttack: In 1998, when police constable Kabindra Behera met with a horrific road accident and lost one of his legs, he thought that was the end of his life. Lying on the bed for days, he endured the pain of the leg and life - the concerns about how to sustain and keep busy . But this phase of his life took him into a different realm - artistry where he found an inherent yet hidden talent within him.

He got a purpose of life in the silence of wood and hardened roots of trees.

One day, Kabindra absent-mindedly picked up an iron nail and began etching something on a wooden board. What emerged was a lotus flower that even surprised him. It was delicate and beautiful, carved by hand. The creation was so beautiful that his family could not believe it was made by Kabindra.

Once A Constable, Odisha's Kabindra Behera Infuses Life Into Wood To Create Figurines in Cuttack (ETV Bharat)

The accident stripped Kabindra of his uniform and he never returned to active police duty but he embraced a new identity. The hands that were used to hold baton started handling a hammer and chiseling instruments. Neither did he have a formal training, nor was anyone in the family aware about the craft. But once Kabindra began carving wooden sculptures, he could transform the shapeless wood into something bold and beautiful. He also started making household items—all from reclaimed wood and tree roots.

Today, Kabindra transforms firewood, discarded timber and roots carving horses, dolphins, trees, tribal huts, elephants, and even detailed miniatures of vehicles and village life. Each piece speaks of finesse and expertise of Kabindra's skills.

“I decided to utilise my time in giving life to what others consider dead,” he says, eyes fixed on a nearly complete tree sculpture. “It takes me three months to complete one tree. Naturally as every leaf, every curve is handmade. I give it my all - attention, love and soul. That is why my art is full of life," he says.

He buys pieces of good varieties of wood - piyashal, sagwan, and gambhari - often the leftover logs from furniture workshops. Most of these wood pieces which the workshops throw becomes the raw material for Kabindra. He crafts each of it with his trademark finesse and sells in the price range of Rs. 800 to Rs. 10,000, depending on size and detail.

For the last three years, Kabindra has been taking a stall at Bali Yatra, one of the largest maritime fairs of Odisha, where he sells his wood masterpieces. His son, Somesh Prabhudev also joins in to manage the stall. “My father’s hands have created beautiful products that people cherish. He started accidentally but now people place custom orders. It makes him so happy,” says Somesh.

Kabindra's wife and daughter also lend him a helping hand while son Somesh handles marketing and sales. Together the family has ensured that Kabindra did not feel left out. Today, the family has a thriving business.

Kabindra believes the accident was meant to change his fate in a creative way too. “I never learned this art. No one in my family ever worked with wood. But I got a kind of awakening when I was in the bed. Maybe God gave me this gift, and I’m simply using it,” he adds.

Kabindra now works from his home, which doubles up as his studio where he crafts, polishes and paints. Every piece he crafts comes up as a masterpiece. He also has collaborated with Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) and sells his works to art lovers across Odisha and beyond.