Once A Celebrated Odia Lyricist, Sachi Mohanty Now Awaits Govt Help For A Dignified Life

With over 5000 lyrics to his credit across cinema and albums, Mohanty has penned songs for legends like Akshaya Mohanty, Pranab Patnaik and many others.

Once A Celebrated Odia Lyricist, Sachi Mohanty Now Awaits Govt Help For A Dignified Life
Once A Celebrated Odia Lyricist, Sachi Mohanty Now Awaits Govt Help For A Dignified Life (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 5, 2025 at 1:49 AM IST

Cuttack: Often, celebrated artistes are seen living an extravagant life with the wealth amassed during their career span. But there are a few exceptions like Sachi Mohanty who are deprived of dignity, and consequently, a stable life.

Mohanty, a legendary lyricist, has penned countless timeless Odia songs that still rule the hearts of Ollywood fans. Now a 79-year-old, all he owns is a lonely life, staying in a rented house in the millennium city of Cuttack, and surviving on a Rs 2000 artist allowance which is credited every month by the state government.

Once A Celebrated Odia Lyricist, Sachi Mohanty Now Awaits Govt Help For A Dignified Life
The award and CD/cassette shelf at Sachi Mohanty's house (ETV Bharat)

"I have never lobbied for awards or respect. I lived for my music, and I will die with it," says Mohanty, who has dedicated over four decades to Odia music.

Over the years, he has penned more than 5000 songs, some of which went on to become the identity of Odia music industry, be it cinema, theatre or albums. He has contributed lyrics for some of the renowned yesteryear singers like Akshaya Mohanty, Pranab Patnaik, Sikandar Alam, Geeta Das and others. His iconic songs like 'Maa Tume Mamatara', 'Abhimanini Amania Dheu', 'Baaje Bainshi Naache Ghunguru' are still etched in the memory of Odias. Although he has been honoured by the Sahitya Sangeet Natak Akademi, Rajya Chanchalchitra and Doordarshan in the past for his writings, those recognitions just remained a mere temporary fame which didn't translate into lasting support.

Once A Celebrated Odia Lyricist, Sachi Mohanty Now Awaits Govt Help For A Dignified Life
Sachi Mohanty's very own contributions (ETV Bharat)

He was once earning Rs 10,000 per song. That came down to Rs 3000 and then to Rs 2000 per song in some years. After his wife passed away and his three daughters were married off, only music and memories stayed by his side as his companion. Unfortunately, he is struggling to get work due to age and poor health.

However, despite his financial conditions, he said he doesn't want to draw sympathy of the current BJP government in Odisha, but rather hopes his contributions to Odia music are valued and not forgotten.

Once A Celebrated Odia Lyricist, Sachi Mohanty Now Awaits Govt Help For A Dignified Life
Awards received by Sachi Mohanty (ETV Bharat)

Mohanty was born in 1947 in Sailo village of Cuttack and his love for music and literature was evident right from his school career. This weakness for songwriting soon turned out to be his strength, and he got his break in films with Ulka in 1982. Despite having penned so many songs, his financial condition was not so strong to even avail treatment for his ailing wife. Eventually she passed away, leaving him alone. It is being said that after the central allowance was cut off in 2011, he is living on Rs 2000 monthly allowance from the state government.

Once A Celebrated Odia Lyricist, Sachi Mohanty Now Awaits Govt Help For A Dignified Life
Sachi Mohanty's awards (ETV Bharat)

"Neither the government nor the film or music fraternity has extended a helping hand. I don't know if I will ever get the Padma Shri or state film award, but I trust God and my music. I may be in the troubled waters but I have not given up. My writings and music have not left me hungry," he says.

The lyricist who shaped the lives and career of many artistes with his creations is living a life of despair. It remains to be seen if Mohanty gets the dignity he deserves and whether government and film fraternity step in to bail him out of his current situation and bring a smile on his face.

