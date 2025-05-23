On World Turtle Day, Discover Keoladeo National Park - Rajasthan's Turtle Paradise

Bharatpur: Known as the 'paradise of birds', Keoladeo National Park in Rajasthan is also emerging as a sanctuary for turtles, offering shelter to eight out of 10 species found in the state. This makes the park one of the richest turtle habitats in the region, besides its significance in avian life.

Park Director Manas Singh said that Keoladeo National Park is home to hundreds of turtles, some of which are believed to be over 200 years old. He said, "The confluence of water, forest, and land here creates a near-perfect environment for turtles. Deep ponds, marshy areas, and abundant vegetation provide an ideal setting for their life cycles."

He said that among various species, the Indian Softshell Turtle stands out. It thrives in ponds and rivers and plays a crucial ecological role by feeding on dead meat, fish, aquatic plants, and even turtle eggs, helping to clean water bodies. Another highlight in this park is the Crowned River Turtle, a vegetarian species with distinctive yellow-orange stripes on its face.

Other rare species such as the Indian Flapshell Turtle, Indian Tent Turtle, and the Indian Star Turtle also inhabit this biologically rich environment. One of the most enchanting spots in the park is the pond named Sitaram Ki Baghi, often described as a spiritual sanctuary for turtles. Here, visitors are treated to a mesmerising sight, hundreds of turtles responding to the priest's call of 'Aao-Aao' (come-come) and climbing the steps to be fed by tourists. Many of these turtles are considered to be over two centuries old.

Environmentalist S Bhupathi has conducted extensive research on Keoladeo's turtles, underscoring the park's importance as a "living laboratory" for conservation and ecological studies. He said, "Keoladeo's unique climate, food chain, and habitat structure make it an ideal refuge for these ancient creatures."