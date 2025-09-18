ETV Bharat / offbeat

On PM Modi's Birthday, Record 2,244 Students Take Psychometric Test In Rajasthan

Rajsamand: On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday on Wednesday September 17, authorities in Rajasthan's Rajsamand celebrated the special day in a grand style by conducting psychometric tests of 2,244 students registering the feat in India Book of Records.

On the initiative of BJP MLA Dipti Maheshwari, the record psychometric test was conducted for 2,244 students from 11 schools under the aegis of the district administration, the education department, and NGO Remarkable Education. The test was conducted at Phulibai Anshul Bohra Government Senior Secondary School, Kelwa, Ghanshyam Gaur, district coordinator of the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan said. A certificate was issued for the test, incorporating it into the India Book of Records surpassing the one held on 1200 students in Singapore.

A psychometric test of 2244 students in Rajsamand, Rajasthan was recognised in the India Book of Records (ETV Bharat)

The students from grades 9 to 12 from 11 schools in the Rajsamand block were brought to the venue by buses, where they enthusiastically participated in the test. This test was conducted on a digital platform via tablets and laptops, consisting of 70 to 200 questions.