On PM Modi's Birthday, Record 2,244 Students Take Psychometric Test In Rajasthan
The test conducted on students from class 9 to 12 was recognised in the India Book of Records surpassing the earlier record held by Singapore.
Published : September 18, 2025 at 1:51 PM IST
Rajsamand: On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday on Wednesday September 17, authorities in Rajasthan's Rajsamand celebrated the special day in a grand style by conducting psychometric tests of 2,244 students registering the feat in India Book of Records.
On the initiative of BJP MLA Dipti Maheshwari, the record psychometric test was conducted for 2,244 students from 11 schools under the aegis of the district administration, the education department, and NGO Remarkable Education. The test was conducted at Phulibai Anshul Bohra Government Senior Secondary School, Kelwa, Ghanshyam Gaur, district coordinator of the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan said. A certificate was issued for the test, incorporating it into the India Book of Records surpassing the one held on 1200 students in Singapore.
The students from grades 9 to 12 from 11 schools in the Rajsamand block were brought to the venue by buses, where they enthusiastically participated in the test. This test was conducted on a digital platform via tablets and laptops, consisting of 70 to 200 questions.
What Is A Psychometric Test?
The psychometric test questions assess students' interests, abilities, personality, and behavioral patterns. This scientific method aims to understand students' mental abilities and career-oriented interests. At the Rajsamand test, a three-member expert team from Delhi physically verified the results and awarded the world record certificate.
MLA Rajsamand, Deepti Maheshwari said that the record test on students to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday is dedicated to the PM's “resolve for a developed India”. “This is a small, but significant step towards empowering youth,” Maheshwari said.
Remarkable Education CEO Dr. Prachi Gaur stated that, on the initiative of Rajsamand MLA Deepti Maheshwari, a campaign is underway to assess the intellectual abilities of students in all schools in the Rajsamand Assembly constituency. As part of this initiative, 750 students will now undergo one-on-one counseling at Shri Balkrishna Higher Secondary School, he said.
The CEO said that a 40-member expert team will provide personalized guidance in this regard. “A psychometric test was conducted to assess the intellectual abilities of school students. It is merely a means of assessing their interest and mental capacity. In this direction, we will focus on teaching and further develop students”.
