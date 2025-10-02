On Haryana's Black Gold Turf, Murrah Buffalo 'Radha' Sets New Record In Milk Production
Radha produced 35.669 kilograms of milk at the competition at Singhwa Khas village surpassing buffalo Reshma's previous record of 33,800 kilograms.
Published : October 2, 2025 at 6:26 PM IST
Hisar: A Murrah breed buffalo in Haryana's Hisar has set a new world record producing nearly 36 kilograms of milk in a single day at a milk-producing competition here on Thursday.
Radha, a Murrah buffalo owned by local cattle breeder Ishwar Singhwa, produced 35.669 kilograms of milk at the competition held at Singhwa village of Hisar district. This marks a new record in milk production previously held by Reshma, a buffalo from Kaithal. The competition was held at the animal hospital in Singhwa Khas village under the supervision of Animal Husbandry Department officials.
Singhwa said that he had applied on the Animal Husbandry Department portal, after which the team contacted him inviting him to the competition. A team including Deputy Director Ravi Sehrawat, SDO Jagbir Hansi, and Singhwa Sarpanch Omprakash, among others measured Radha's milk three times, and it was found that she had set a new record by producing 35.669 kilograms, Jagbir Singh, SDO of the Animal Husbandry Department, stated. Previously, Reshma, a buffalo from Kaithal, had set the previous record by producing 33,800 kilograms of milk.
Previous Honours
Singhwa stated that on September 21st, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini honored him for his contribution to animal husbandry. He has previously been honored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers, and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. His father, retired PTI Hoshiyaar Singh, has been raising Murrah buffaloes for years and is well-known in the animal husbandry sector in Haryana.
'Won't Sell Radha Even For Crores'
Ishwar said that he purchased Radha from Kannadi village in Fatehabad for 410,000 rupees. He said that Radha has reached a market price of 15 lakh rupees and people came to buy her, but he refused to sell it. Now that Radha had set a record he would not sell it even for crores, he said.
Special Care For The Special Buffalo
Singhwa said that Radha is bathed three times a day and massaged daily with mustard oil. The buffalo is kept extremely clean and fed a special herbal feed.
Haryana's Black Gold
The Murrah breed buffalo is one of the highest milk-producing buffalo breeds. It is also known as the black gold in Haryana. It can produce more than 20 liters of milk per day. This breed is found exclusively in Hisar, Jind, and Bhiwani districts of Haryana.
Read More: