ETV Bharat / offbeat

On Haryana's Black Gold Turf, Murrah Buffalo 'Radha' Sets New Record In Milk Production

Hisar: A Murrah breed buffalo in Haryana's Hisar has set a new world record producing nearly 36 kilograms of milk in a single day at a milk-producing competition here on Thursday.

Radha, a Murrah buffalo owned by local cattle breeder Ishwar Singhwa, produced 35.669 kilograms of milk at the competition held at Singhwa village of Hisar district. This marks a new record in milk production previously held by Reshma, a buffalo from Kaithal. The competition was held at the animal hospital in Singhwa Khas village under the supervision of Animal Husbandry Department officials.

Hisar cattle breeder Ishwar Singhwa with his buffalo Radha (ETV Bharat)

Singhwa said that he had applied on the Animal Husbandry Department portal, after which the team contacted him inviting him to the competition. A team including Deputy Director Ravi Sehrawat, SDO Jagbir Hansi, and Singhwa Sarpanch Omprakash, among others measured Radha's milk three times, and it was found that she had set a new record by producing 35.669 kilograms, Jagbir Singh, SDO of the Animal Husbandry Department, stated. Previously, Reshma, a buffalo from Kaithal, had set the previous record by producing 33,800 kilograms of milk.