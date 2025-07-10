'Vriksha Manisha' Subash: How Odisha's Tree Man Grew A City Green In 25 years

By Samir Kumar Acharya

Berhampur: Subash Chandra Maharana lives by trees and leads by planting them. Not a habit but a daily chore, Maharana engages in it and paints the town green as a lone crusader since the last 25 years.

Named 'Vriksha Manisha' (Tree Man), the former corporator-turned-environment guard ensures that not a patch in the town remains without plants. So in the mornings, he plants trees outside schools, along roadsides, in temple courtyards, in government offices, and even in narrow lanes where space is scarce. “Trees are our life, they not only provide us our breath but help us deal with deadly issues like climate change. Without them survival will be impossible," he says.

Odisha's Vriksha Manisha Subash Maharana Who Grew A City Green In 25 years (ETV Bharat)

A mission Maharana took up in childhood, was seeded in him when he was a kid. “Trees take the poisons in and give out nectar,” is what his teacher had told him. It lit a spark in him and he planted his first tree - a Deodar Cedar sapling which has now grown tall and old.

Born in 1964, in the Ankuli area of Berhampur, Subash devoted himself to social service and after completing education, joined the Biju Janata Dal in the late ’80s. He served as the President of Biju Yuva Janata Dal and later as a corporator in Berhampur Municipality from 1997 to 2002. He occupied multiple party and government positions, including the Chairman of Berhmapur Development Authority and Odisha Khadi Board.

But his identity among the masses is more as a man committed to the environment than his achievement in the political career.

Before every monsoon, Maharana ensures that he takes up plantation drives involving schoolchildren, college students, and local residents. He plants and also takes care of them in the post plantation periods till the sapling grows into a tree. “Growing a tree is like growing a child. You cannot abandon it after birth,” he says. He builds fence around the trees and waters them regularly. He also follows up on their growth like a doting parent.

For Maharana, such initiatives grow and succeed with community participation. Only when people take responsibility of the environment around them, can a mission succeed. It is time for shared ownership and collective action, says he.

Maharana has been recognised across the state for his contribution to the plantation mission. He has received the ‘Prakruti Bandhu’ (Friend of Nature) award at the district level on Independence Day and felicitated by many organisations and government departments.

Former Union Minister Chandrasekhar Sahu tags him as an inspiration. "Not many people can take up missions with as much passion as Maharana. His work played a major role in turning the town into a green city," says Sahu. Similarly Mayor Sanghamitra Dalei appreciated his effort saying, “During Cyclone Phailin, when Berhampur lost its green canopy, Maharana was the first to act. He replanted trees all across the city without looking for support.”

Maharana is an accomplished vocalist and performer and participates in festivals and awareness campaigns. "He is a multifaceted human being. He does not only plant trees but spreads the message about its importance. And people understand his language better than any training session," says Berhampur resident L. Sudama Das.

Maharana says his crusade to save the environment can only end with him. "As long as I live, I will continue doing this. Someone has to take a call and lead. If it is me, I am happy. But community participation can do wonders so I am waiting for the day when all people will realise the importance of plants and start making their surroundings greener," he concludes.