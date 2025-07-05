Odisha's Retd Postman Who Delivered Letters & Picked Up Worn Out Dresses For The Needy

By Bhabani Sankar Das

Bhubaneswar: Every morning, Bhubaneswar denizens wake up to the slow traffic amid the brisk walkers on the roads and in the parks. Some rush to their destinations and catch buses or trains. But among them is one man, Gagan Bihari Paithal whose day begins with arranging a few essentials to deliver to the needy. Essentials include anything and everything. He folds used shirts, dusts off donated shoes, and prepares bundles of clothes to reach those who need these.

Gagan’s home doesn’t look any different from the others in the neighbourhood. A small, aging structure from which paint has flown down with years of rainwater, and a couple of narrow rooms. But step inside, and you get to know that something different is happening here. Shelves in the room overflow with things discarded by many and some other storage spaces accommodate the cleaned, folded and packed things, ready for dispatch. Shoes, toys, bedsheets, and kitchen utensils are segregated as per requirement.

Kindness Personified: The Odisha Man Who Dresses The Needy And Cremates The Nameless (ETV Bharat)

Gagan, for more than 40 years has been carrying on the work of distributing things of need to people not only in the city but across the state. A retired postmaster with a humble income and an extraordinary heart, he has been quietly catering to the poor, reminding the world that compassion is not about funds, it is about the zeal and will to be of help to mankind.

Born on August 3, 1960, in Boti village of Erasama block in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district, Gagan belongs to a lower-middle-class farming family where he was one of the six siblings. His farmer father, Ganeshwar Paithal, and mother Pramila could not stand by Gagan to ensure he continues education. So he had to stop studies at Class 11, and at 17, left home for Bhubaneswar in search of work. He stayed with relatives, helping out where he could, and wanted to have a foothold in the city.

Kindness Personified: The Odisha Man Who Dresses The Needy And Cremates The Nameless (ETV Bharat)

Fortunately in 1980, he joined the postal department as a temporary worker at the Rasulgarh GGP Colony post office. His salary was a paltry Rs 118 but he had no other option. To support himself and help his family back home, he also started tutoring school children for a few more rupees. It was during these visits to slums and lower-income neighborhoods to teach that Gagan found the purpose of his life.

Kindness Personified: The Odisha Man Who Dresses The Needy And Cremates The Nameless (ETV Bharat)

Some of his students were in torn clothes, with stitched-up notebooks and no footwear. On a fateful evening, Gagan was face to face with a old woman near Vanivihar railway crossing. She was barefoot, her saree in tatters. She asked, “Do you have a piece of cloth for me? I have nothing to wear?”

He could not help her immediately but the incident left a mark on his life.

That evening, Gagan reached home and asked his family members if they have any old garments which are not being worn and lying unused. Picking up one or two of the old sarees, Gagan met the old lady the next day to give her some clothing. Her smile was something he had never seen anywhere, says Gagan.

Then on, Gagan started his journey to fetch old clothes from the families where he delivered letters. “I knocked on doors and delivered letters. But I also asked them if that have anything old to dispose of,” he recalls. Gradually, people got accustomed to his requirements and kept their unused things ready for him.

Kindness Personified: The Odisha Man Who Dresses The Needy And Cremates The Nameless (ETV Bharat)

Gradually, his house turned into a large storage unit where clothes were sorted by age, gender, and size and kept aside. Children’s toys, utensils, slippers, even teddy bears, all of it were kept in different packets to make delivery easy. Helping him sort these out is his wife, Annapurna, who also washed the old and used clothes and mended where needed. Their son, Mrutyunjay, helped his father with the logistics.

A mission that began on a bicycle with a mailbag is today carried on in a van, donated by a volunteer group. Gagan now goes to over 26 districts across Odisha, especially in places like Rayagada, Kandhamal, and Keonjhar and distributes things of need.

But that is not all that Gagan is being looked up to as an example. He also cremates unclaimed and abandoned dead bodies.

Kindness Personified: The Odisha Man Who Dresses The Needy And Cremates The Nameless (ETV Bharat)

In 1985, while going through Harekrushna Basti in Sahid Nagar, he saw a trolley puller who had died and since he did not have a family, there was no one to carry out his last rites. "I saw it lying on the cart for nearly two days. Everyone passing by said he was from a different religion. I had no clue that Muslims are not cremated but buried. For me, I treated him as someone my own and cremated him as per Hindu rituals," explains Gagan.

Kindness Personified: The Odisha Man Who Dresses The Needy And Cremates The Nameless (ETV Bharat)

Since then Gagan has performed the last rites of more than 3,000 unclaimed bodies which were lying abandoned in slums, footpaths, or hospitals and mortuaries. He works in coordination with police, hospitals, and municipalities. Many times, he pays from his pocket for wood, rituals, and transport. "During the COVID-19 pandemic, I cremated many bodies,” he says.

For the work he does, CM Mohan Charan Majhi, former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, and even past governors like Prof. Ganeshi Lal and Raghubar Das have appreciated his work. He has been awarded and felicitated by many organisations. “I don’t work for certificates. I am answerable to God,” he says.

Kindness Personified: The Odisha Man Who Dresses The Needy And Cremates The Nameless (ETV Bharat)

His wife Annapurna speaks about the hard times the family went through initially. “It was difficult for me to adjust to the thought that we have heaps of old clothes worn by others. The daily habit of cremating dead bodies. All of it felt weird but I gave in to his wishes. Now I know how satisfying the work is," she says.

Kindness Personified: The Odisha Man Who Dresses The Needy And Cremates The Nameless (ETV Bharat)

Abhaya Kumar Nayak, a social worker says, "Once I came to the Mangala Temple and saw a board outside Gagan's house. Out of curiosity, I went in and saw him on the rooftop, drying old clothes to distribute to the less privileged. I was speechless. A man who has got no institutional support, was doing all this alone.”

At 65, Gagan never feels tired. “This work is like a daily chore now. And for what I am doing, I don’t need much help. You just need to care and serve," he concludes as he leaves with a bagful of clothes to distribute in a slum.