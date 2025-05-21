Odisha’s Padwoman Ankita Rewrites The Menstruation Narrative By Breaking Taboos In Far-Off Villages

By Kasturi Ray

Dhenkanal/Bhubaneswar: For a 20-year-old, she was more mature than her age, pondering over issues related to menstrual hygiene and removing the taboo associated with it. Without having any road map, in 2012, all she wanted to do was help women and girls, like her family did for her. The pocket money she got every month gave her the wings to take the first flight in the direction and she bought a couple of packets of sanitary napkins. With a sense of responsibility, she rushed to the nearest village to talk to women and create awareness among them about the benefit and need to use napkins instead of the traditional cloth they are used to.

Cut to 2025, Ankita Sahoo, today in her early 30s is consistent and continues to visit villages across Odisha, distributing over 75,000 napkins in hundreds of villages. At times a weekly visit and usually once in every month, Ankita travels to various interior pockets, particularly tribal villages in various districts across the state, to give them their share of the napkins. First, she makes them attend her awareness meeting and then once they absorb the essence, she approaches them with packets and coaxes to use.

Ankita speaking to women in villages (ETV Bharat)

Initially though she met with resistance, Ankita was never the one to lose hope. She knew it was a matter of time when she would be able to convince them. Kolha, a village with 11 tribal families was her first template. “When I went to the village and spoke to the sarpanch, he agreed to introduce me to the women. They were all called and I started speaking to them about normalising the taboo word menstruation. As I went on speaking, I noticed many women started leaving the meeting along with their daughters and daughters-in-law, uncomfortable with the discussion. I knew this was natural,” explains Ankita, born and brought up in Dhenkanal. She has completed a PG diploma in journalism from Indian Institute of Mass Communication and is currently working on documentation work, besides helping her husband Subhranshu in his production unit that makes documentaries on nature and wildlife. The couple also makes sure to provide water to birds particularly during summer months.

Ankita addressing students in a school (ETV Bharat)

Working among the tribals and convincing the womenfolk has not been easy. But the tough got going for Ankita with time. Currently, she covers almost all the villages in Dhenkanal periphery besides other districts across Odisha. She makes it a point that the monthly ration of pads reaches the needy, especially those who cannot afford to buy.

“The ‘khushi’ napkins which were being distributed under the government scheme somehow have failed to reach the beneficiaries. Since the families too feel menstruation is a taboo subject, they are not comfortable to strike a conversation with the government officials or anganwadi didis about it. I decided to reach them at doorsteps and provide them the solution. But I certainly have my limitations,” narrates Ankita.

With time, Ankita was accepted in most villages as someone who is their own. “We keep busy securing a livelihood to sustain and had no time to worry about menstrual hygiene. Ankita didi came to us and discussed the dangerous repercussions we may face due to unclean cloth pads. She first introduced us to sanitary napkins and till date, we wait for her to deliver our share,” says Manju Nayak of Katakamada village in Dhenkanal district.

Ankita distributing sanitary napkins to village women (ETV Bharat)

Not only Manju but many other beneficiaries vouch for Ankita’s help. Urmila Murmu from Aarada village, whose both parents are daily wage earners, says, “I am illiterate and had no idea about sanitary napkins until Ankita Madam came to us and created an awareness about how to maintain hygiene during the menstrual cycle. We have all benefited and continue to get the napkins every month,” she informs.

Ankita does not have a fixed income, but the number of sanitary napkins she donates, is not fixed either. Rather it grows every month. “It is like a monthly expense in the budget. If I have started an initiative, I cannot think of discontinuing it. Commitment can never be for a month or a year, it has to be life-long,” she adds, stating that the family she grew up in and the one she married into, understand her concerns and cooperate with her. “My husband and I knew each other during our professional interactions and shared common concerns and that bound us in wedlock. So even when I am unable to visit the villages to distribute napkins or attend awareness programmes, Subhransu does it on my behalf. I too, chip in when he needs any help with the bird houses or water containers he makes for the winged creatures,” informs Ankita.

Odisha’s Padwoman Ankita Rewrites The Menstruation Narrative By Breaking Taboos In Far-Off Villages (ETV Bharat)

Ankita has been involving some of her friends to contribute to the cause and has got positive response from many. She and her friends have stood by people during natural disasters like cyclones and floods. “I know that during disasters women are the worst sufferers. So in case of floods and cyclones which are common for Odisha, I make sure, sanitary napkins reach women in the far off villages. We have successfully distributed packets post Fani and Amphan cyclones and the flood affected areas,” explains Ankita.

Her areas of work include Koraput, Jajpur, Sambalpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Ganjam, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Nayagarh, Puri and Sundergarh.

"I am happy to be a part of awareness programmes held regularly in schools these days on menstrual hygiene. Earlier I used to organise but these days, wherever such programmes are held, I am called to make a presentation to the students," concludes Ankita with a message, "Some things begin in small ways but become a movement sooner or later."