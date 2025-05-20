By Bikash Kumar Das

Bhubaneswar: Every morning, as the first rays of sun fall on the cool waters of Kalinga Stadium swimming pool here, 26-year-old Monali Swain slips into it with a determination rare to find. A 45-minutes focused swimming later, she leaves only to reach the Railway Stadium in the city and train under the guidance of coach Satya Ranjan Mohanty.

“Hard work can make the going easier. I do not leave anything to chance other than the challenge I am destined to lead my life with,” says Monali.

Perfect With Prosthetics: Odisha's Monali Swain Moves With Grace, Swims With Grit & Dreams Without Limits (ETV Bharat)

Born with partial limbs and missing toes, Monali’s early years in Kendrapara’s Aul area were the most tough of all times. But as a child, she never felt incomplete. With the physical limitations, she dreamt to be limitless and was naturally drawn to rhythm, movement, and the flow of water. “I saw a girl swimming in the village river and I thought I should be there in the water too,” she remembers. With no formal training and limited resources, she learnt to swim in the same river and years later, participated in many competitions at the district level to achieve success.

In March 2024, she won a bronze medal at the National Para Swimming Championship held in Gwalior. Before that, she had already won three state-level golds and participated in national para-athletic events. “Winning the bronze gave me a boost. Now my goal is to compete internationally in Paralympics," says Monali who has also been academically good. After graduating from Bhubaneswar, she has completed special ITI training in Khordha.

Also a dancer, which she has learnt to do with the prosthetics, Monali does not take time to emulate stars watching them on television. Today, Monali performs classical and semi-classical dances.

Despite achieving much over and above her capabilities, Monali’s path has been replete with challenges. Her father, mother, and two brothers live in the village. Their sustenance depends on farming her father does on a patch of land. “I knew it was not easy but I was also sure that there will be a way if I have the will. There was a time when I practiced by raising money on my own,” shares Monali.

It was during training at Kalinga Stadium that she met Ashish Roshan Jena, a fellow swimmer who offered to help. “Now since I stay away from family in a hostel, Ashish sends me some money every month so that I can manage food and my sports expenses. Otherwise it is difficult to sustain without any help from anywhere,” she adds.

On her growing up days, Monali reminisces the taunts she faced. "People judge you in many ways. I used to bear comments when I walked, cycled, or swam. People thought I was trying in vain and questioned every move I made. It has hurt me umpteen times but it also made me strong. What a lakh of people can do, I too can,” Monali believes.

Monali dreams like anyone else her age—to study, work, dance, to swim. Fashion shows, stage performances, and dance performances are common for her and she does it all with élan. When she wears ghungroos and gets on to the stage, she forgets about her challenges. And when she hits the pool, she ensures she is investing in her dream medals.

During her childhood she was taken to many doctors but there was no hope. So her mother got her fitted with an artificial limb in consultation with doctors when Monali was just six months old. “Since then, I have never stopped but I do not want to glorify my physical challenges,” she says. Twenty-six years later, she continues to dream - to achieve an international medal in swimming.

Today, Monali’s village that once doubted her, claps for her and villagers do not stop appreciating. Now what? “To make it to the Paralympics and win a medal for India.” Till then with good wishes of people who stand by her and blessings of her parents, Monali says she will keep dancing, swimming, and believing in herself.