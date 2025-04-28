Odisha's Matchstick Maestro From Puri Makes Masterpieces, From Monuments To Mementoes

By Shakti Prasad Mishra

Puri: It was during an unscheduled power cut at Kumbharpada in Puri, the 22-year-old Saswat Ranjan Sahu stepped out of his house to get a matchbox so that he can light a candle at home. That the matchsticks from the box would ignite in him the passion to do something different or creative, was unimaginable for the youngster. That night, Saswat used one matchstick to light up his home, but used the rest to make a simple figure.

Today, he plays with the sticks with expertise and makes monuments, trophies and mementoes. From Jagannath temple to Ayodhya Ram Mandir, from Kedarnath to Vaishno Devi, radios, bicycles, Olympic logos, tanks, and the legendary Border-Gavaskar Trophy — Saswat has done it all like masterpieces. The art creations are breathtaking, with precision and finesse being the highlights.

Saswat Ranjan Sahu (ETV Bharat)

Son of boxing coach Sudarshan Sahu and Rashmi Sahu, Saswat has never had formal training in art. Instead, he learns while doing and also by watching videos online. "After getting matchbox, I cut them to size with a knife or scissors. Once the picture of the creation is in front of me, I start joining the sticks as per the design requirement," explains Saswat. It takes him a week or two to make the artwork. "The smaller the sticks, the longer it takes to make the final product. So it needs a lot of patience and zeal," he quickly adds.

His first few attempts with matchsticks failed but that did not stop him from trying. He finally succeeded while crafting a stunning replica of Lord Jagannath, that was highly appreciated by people. The creation also went viral on social media and people flocked to his house to meet him.

Once the turning point got defined, Saswat never looked back. He has created hundreds of art pieces — from the chariots of Rath Yatra to a miniature Ram Mandir of Ayodhya, from trophies of championships to radios, hockey sticks, bats and balls, Saswat transformed every matchstick into pieces of art with surgical precision.

Saswat has also celebrated his art as tributes to mark special days. A radio made of 3,130 matchsticks on World Radio Day, a tank for Indian Army Day, an Air Force aircraft replica for Air Force Day, a hockey stick for the Hockey World Cup, he has done it all with a sense of responsibility. "I cannot go wrong with replicas when I work on Indian Air Force or any of defence services. So I have to be a responsible artist," says Saswat.

Saswat Ranjan Sahu poses with President Droupadi Murmu while presenting one of his creations to her (ETV Bharat)

Over the years, he has presented his art work to the who's who including the President Droupadi Murmu. He gifted Her Excellency a chariot of Lord Balabhadra while he made the chariots of Puri Rath Yatra and gifted them to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. Former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had also met Saswat when the artist gifted him a handcrafted Lord Ganesha.

Saswat Ranjan Sahu presenting a memento to Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi (ETV Bharat)

Though Saswat was good at the arts since childhood, he was unable to devote much time to it owing to academic pressure. But when he stayed home during the COVID-19 lockdown, he started working on things that laid dormant in his heart. "Now I am spending some good time to craft artistic pieces," says the Law student, who takes to the craft whenever time permits.

Saswat Ranjan Sahu with former CM Naveen Patnaik (ETV Bharat)

For Saswat, matchstick art has never been a business. “I do it to give vent to my latent artistic talent. I feel happy and content to spread positive messages,” he says. Where does he see himself some years from now? "I want to make a world record someday with matchstick art that will remain unbeatable," says Saswat.

As his works reach a new milestone every time he creates a new one, his family and friends cannot but feel proud. “We have seen many forms of art, but matchstick art at this scale and perfection is something unique to Saswat's creations,” says neighbour Mantu Patra.

Initially averse to Saswat's 'distraction', his mother Rashmi Sahu today is happy. "Earlier I was worried it would distract him from studies. But after seeing his dedication and talent, I feel he can be supported to do better.”