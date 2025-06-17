Odisha's Ghanteswari Temple's Bells Ring Loud & Echo Around Sambalpur, But Development Lags Behind

By Badsah Jusman Kumar Rana

Sambalpur: On the banks of the Mahanadi river in Bakbira village of Sambalpur district, and away from the noise of the city, is located the Ghanteswari temple, connected through an ageing bridge. A revered site, it is the tolling of the bell day and night that establishes the temple's existence even from a far off distance. Every day, thousands of people visit to offer prayers and tie bells in gratitude to the goddess as a sign of fulfillment of their wish. Yet, the Ghanteswari remains nothing more than a footnote on the state’s tourism map.

For Manisha from Delhi, who sees Ghanteswari as an embodiment of Maa Kali or Ritesh Kumar from Gaya, Bihar, who is at the temple for the second time, the place is good but lacks tourist amenities. “There’s a spiritual pull here but little has been done to improve facilities. I came here last time and the situation was bad. This time at least some places have been developed. But the temple could be made a prominent pilgrimage site with proper care and development,” says Ritesh.

Devi Ghanteswari (ETV Bharat)

According to Amulya Nayak, a priest whose family has served the temple for four generations, it was during the British era that the deity presented herself before a local fisherman. While fishing in the river, the fisherman found a strange stone in his net and his wife accidentally chipped it with a nail and lo! milk, water, and blood began to ooze. That was the night, the goddess came to him in a dream and asked to worship her on the banks of the river. As word spread, the village head approached the then king of Nagpur, on whose orders, a temple was built by the river. “Since then the deity is being called Ghanteswari because the bells of the temple were heard till far off places and particularly by those people passing by boats,” says Amulya. “The bells were believed to be her way of alerting sailors to danger,” he adds

As per the Tourism Department data, the Ghanteswari Peeth attracts over 2 lakh tourists annually.

• 1,64,145 visitors in 2021

• 1,71,260 in 2022

• 2,30,732 in 2023

The only bridge connecting the temple (ETV Bharat)

The temple is located 15 km from Sambalpur’s Kacheri Chhak via the Gunderpur route and the second Mahanadi bridge. All around are forests and a river that make the area a perfect place to chill out. The deity 'Sukhkali' is believed to be a symbol of fierce protection. Here, people come to pray and tie a bell , some while seeking a wish and many after fulfilment of wish. But the tradition of offering bells continues. The entire temple is surrounded by bells of all sizes. But when it comes to infrastructure and logistics arrangement, a lot need to be done.

No Bridge, Narrow Roads, No Toilets

Despite constant inflow of visitors, the tourist destination lacks basic infrastructure. The road connecting Chipilima to Ghanteswari Peeth is narrow and risky. The only route to reach the temple is a bridge that is narrow and very old. At times it seems to be handling more than it can. Around the shrine there are no toilet blocks, passenger shelters posing difficulties for elderly devotees.

Tourist Manisha says, "The spiritual energy here is unmatched but the government must match it with facilities. We come here at intervals but do not see any improvement."

Ritesh Kumar agrees. “Some repair and renovation has been done but the need is far more. The first priority should be a proper bridge and accommodation options,” he says.

Tourists and devotees walking on the bridge to reach the temple (ETV Bharat)

Director, Tourism, Ravindra Kumar Dalai acknowledges the concerns and says that the department is aware of the problems and is taking steps. “We have constructed a Bhogamandap (a place where people partake of prasad) here. Development works worth Rs 40 lakh have been outlined which includes a toilet complex, drinking water project, high-mast lighting, and parking,” he informs.

Odisha's Ghanteswari Temple's Bells Ring Loud & Echo Around Sambalpur, But Development Lags Behind (ETV Bharat)

A new bridge over the power channel connecting Chipilima to Ghanteswari is under construction by the Odisha Bridge & Construction Corporation (OBCC). Once complete, the access will be smoother, safer, and more tourist-friendly," further states Dalai.

In a state known for its temples - from Konark and Lingaraj to the Puri Jagannath temple, the Ghanteswari seems like an overlooked chapter. Despite having everything that tourists look for - legend, scenic beauty, spiritual magnetism - it has not found a special place in Odisha’s tourism campaigns.

Odisha's Ghanteswari Temple's Bells Ring Loud & Echo Around Sambalpur, But Development Lags Behind (ETV Bharat)

“If developed properly, Ghanteswari can be an important destination for tourists,” says a local shopkeeper near the temple.

The previous BJD government had taken up a slew of development programmes for the state's temples. Under the initiatives were the Parikrama project in Puri and SAMALEI in Sambalpur that focused on Samaleswari Temple development. Though Ghanteswari is in the same district and close to Samaleswari, unfortunately, it has not been able to draw the attention of the government.