Not All Heroes Wear Capes, Some Like The Odisha Teacher Carry Seed Balls & Paint Barren Mountains Green

By Samir Kumar Acharya

Berhampur: If you are one of those who is re-visiting Berhampur, after an interval of 10-15 years, you might lose your way, not because the landscape has changed, but because the barren lands and mountains that once were a stark reminder of large scale deforestation and seemed climate-affected, have turned a new leaf. The same patches of lands and hills are covered with a dense green canopy. Try tracing the map around Berhampur, and you will notice green patches coming up here and there which were once rock brown. And if you think it is because of nature's generosity, you are mistaken. It is the commitment of one man to the cause of climate and environment Sudhir Rout, the 63-year-old educationist who is madly in love with trees.

The green crusader he is known as, Rout began his plantation initiative in 2007 when he planted trees in Berhampur city and its periphery. However, he reached the outskirts and areas that were bereft of any greenery. But his work came to notice when he began planting trees on 'Landa Pahada' (barren mountain) in 2017. Believe it or not, in the past eight years, the lone man's effort along with some green friends of his, has borne fruit. Today, about 20 barren mountains have become green forests while plain patches taken shape of mini forests.

Sudhir Rout with his team of volunteers (ETV Bharat)

Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat about what was the driving factor behind the work, Rout said keeping the world a safe place for the future generations made him ponder a lot. "People have a tendency to give money, house and vehicles to their younger generations. These are material gains which can be earned overnight. But can we get a good environment around us overnight? No, we need to cultivate the culture of a green environment around us and it takes years," explains Rout.

Expressing concern about climate change and the disasters affecting the world, Sudhir says the only way going forward is to create the world that we want to live in. "Plant trees, and make the surrounding healthy. It will affect the nature of climate and also give us oxygen. Had it not been important, I would not have devoted 17-18 years to doing this work.

Sudhir Rout with young volunteers (ETV Bharat)

Rout, who spent most part of his life teaching, was working in a college in Andhra Pradesh. But the call of the environment was so irresistible for him that he quit teaching and was bound homeward in 2007. Ever since, Rout, who continues teaching in local coaching classes, has made plantation his motto of life. "When I started planting tree in 2007, I had aimed at 100 saplings in the first phase. In the second phase, however I increased it to 300. But unfortunately, many trees were broken during cyclone Phailin that hit Odisha badly in 2013. So at many places I had to replant," informs Rout.

In 2010, Rout had started a green chariot and went from village to village with troupes performing folk arts to create awareness about plantation drives. But his crusade took a massive leap in 2016, when he planted more than 10,000 trees on about 25 acres land in Patra Tali Panchayat.

Rout walks around the forests he has created (ETV Bharat)

"I was encouraged by the greenery that sprung up in the area within a year. So without wasting any time, I started the mission to make the barren mountain green in 2017. Within a year, I started a 'Parivesh Yatra' where about 20 to 25 other volunteers participated and we went around villages across districts giving out messages about environment and how to protect it," says Rout.

From converting one barren mountain to another, Rout has till date covered more than 20 hilly areas covering a few districts. Besides, he has been successful in creating two artificial forests. "This has taken me seven years and I have plans to take up aforestation in more barren mountains in the coming days," hopes the nature enthusiast.

Not All Heroes Wear Capes, Some Like The Odisha Teacher Carry Seed Balls & Paint Barren Mountains Green (ETV Bharat)

On how he could take up the gargantuan task of greening mountains, Rout says it was through seed balls. "It is not possible to go up the hill and plant trees in the usual ways we do. But in 2019, I had the opportunity to witness how the Narmada Tapti basin in the Amarkantak area was being covered with plantation through seed balls. With help of some of the Amarkantak project officials, I got a machine to make seed balls and I never looked back. It made afforestation in the hilly and thorny areas easy," says Rout adding that he has covered 20 schools with plants and created mini forests wherever he has seen plain land.

On seeing Rout's undiluted commitment to the cause of climate, many people have come forward to help. While some join in to make seed balls, others help him plant trees.

Volunteers carrying seed balls (ETV Bharat)

But it is disheartening to note that he has not got any financial help from anyone. "Since it started as my personal initiative, I have been spending from my own earning and saving. I have planted more than 80,000 trees by now. I also tell people not to fell trees. The first impact of development falls on trees, but that should be avoided as it has a direct bearing on the increase in temperature," asserts he.

Rout took up plantation as his aim in life after an incident that took place in Andhra Pradesh college he was teaching in. "Since the college had an asbestos roof and it was hot and humid all around, parents did not want to send their children to study. When I got to know the reason, I began a plantation initiative and within no time, the college turned into a green and cool college and enrolments rose," reminisces the plant lover.

Bhimraj Patra, a volunteer who works with Rout says, "This man is a miracle. Without any help he has been consistent in his objective and naturally, more than him, our future generations will reap the benefit of his effort. So I could not stop myself from joining him since the last 10-12 years." Similarly Shyamsunder Khadanga, a retired principal in the city said he did not want to waste his retirement years sitting at home and thus joined Rout. "I am with Rout since 2016 and I cannot explain the joy of plantation. When I see the trees growing, I want to plant more," he says.

Sudhir Rout, the man who has transformed barren mountains into green canopies (ETV Bharat)

Social worker Sabita Sahukar, who has been associated with Rout since 2017 vouches for his sincerity. "Even though Sudhir Sir's health is not good, he has never let that affect his plantation drives. He would climb the mountains all by himself and plant trees even when he had no one with him. It is inspiring for us, to say the least," she adds.

As we write Rout's story, he is busy making seed balls, for, his work does not wait for time and tide. Since plantations are mostly taken up from June to August, Rout is busy locating any other mountain or plain that has been deprived of greenery. For the 63-year-old Rout, everyday trek atop the hilly terrains carrying seed balls and a water jug, is like a daily ritual, a prayer that he does unfailingly. And this feat is nothing less than a wonder for a man, who has continued the mission for the last 18 years, even when one of his hands is partially defunct. "I throw seed balls with one hand. Imagine, if I had two functional hands?," says the tree man sporting a smile.