By Shakti Prasad Mishra

Puri: Palm leaf artisans of Puri are caught in a quagmire - to weave or not to weave. As raw resources shrink and apathy at an all time high, the palm leaf artisans are staring at uncertainty, looming large on their lives and livelihood, and the art.

Bancha Behera, an artisan who once risked his life climbing towering palm trees to fetch leaves for a living has stopped doing so. Not only Banchcha, today many others in the ilk are abandoning the climb for the lack of patronage and value.

Vanishing Leaves: Puri's Palm Leaf Craft Fights for Survival Amid Urbanisation, Artisans Lose Hope (ETV Bharat)

As a result, Puri’s Anand Bazaar, where palm leaves were used for every temple ritual, is witnessing the usage of polythene bags which the state government and temple administration had long imposed a ban on. Not only the palm leaf baskets used to carry Abadha (Mahaprasad), even the artisanal tradition of making other palm-leaf items, which had been a draw for tourists, is now teetering on the edge, courtesy large scale deforestation, rising costs, and declining demand.

“We used to supply palm leaf baskets directly to the temple. Now, plastic bags have taken their place. We are disheartened as middlemen have entered,” says Jamuna Behera, an artisan. “We don’t even earn enough to feed our families,” she adds.

As per the artisans, their plight began when urbanisation took a toll on their lives and livelihood. “Thousands of palm trees which were found everywhere in the town are not seen anywhere,” says Tulu Behera, a seasoned artisan. We now fetch raw materials from 30 kilometers away, say from Delanga, Kanas, and Brahmagiri. As a result, the cost of palm leaves soared," Behera explains.

The artisans buy hundred leaves at Rs 800, but each leaf fetches only Rs 8 in return. “We sell the final product for Rs 14, but after labour and transport costs, we do not get profit,” Behera says in a voice of discontentment.

There were communities in Chamar Sahi and Sakhi Gopal which sustained on this craft, earning somewhere between Rs 10,000 and Rs 12,000 a month. But it has become a struggle for them to sustain now. “We still do not mind supplying baskets to the temple, but do the temple authorities pay us fairly,” questions Jamuna, adding, “Middlemen rake profits while we get peanuts.”

The sentiment is echoed across many places where the craft exists. “Other than palm leaf baskets, we also make toys, utensils, decorative items, colour them and lure customers. But what reward or recognition have we got," they question.

Since the craft has not been profitable and resources are in dearth, many youths from the community have left in search of greener pastures. "We get injured climbing huge trees, slog like donkeys and still do not get enough to eat well. Why would we want our children to continue this work," Behera asks.

In 2023, Shri Jagannath Temple administration chief Ranjan Kumar Das had strictly prohibited use of plastic and asked the servitors to ensure palm leaf baskets are used in the temple as per the tradition. But the rules have allegedly been thrown to the wind.

Sri Jagannath temple sevayat Gourahari Pradhan says, “Palm leaf plates are considered sacred in the temple. But due to scarcity of supply, plastics have come in. Only if plastic ban is imposed in letter and spirit, the palm leaf art and crafts can be revived."