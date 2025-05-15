A Heart That Beats For Birds, Snakes And Humans: Odisha's 'Shero' Snehasri Builds Nests, Rescues And Shelters Orphans

By Bhawani Sankar Das

Bhubaneswar/Malkangiri: Some people are born different. They do not live life only for themselves but devote a major part of it to those who cannot fend for themselves. Meet Malkangiri's 'shero' Snehasri Soren, 41, who by profession is a teacher but wears many hats - teaches at a school, makes nests for birds, rescues snakes, plants trees and looks after kids who have been orphaned early in life. Residing in a place, 600 km from capital city Bhubaneswar, Snehasri inspires with the work she does to make this world a better place to live.

Born in the tranquil village of Miludhai near the Similipal National Park in Mayurbhanj district, Snehasri grew up surrounded by forests and this served as the anchor for the work she is currently doing. With a veterinarian father Chandan Mohan Soren and homemaker mother Nirupama, Snehasri was raised loving the trees, birds, and the rhythm of rural life. That bond with the natural world no one could break till now.

A Heart That Understands Birds, Snakes And Humans: Odisha's Snehasri Builds Nests, Rescues And Shelters Orphans (ETV Bharat)

From early childhood, she was fond of planting trees and would go to different places to collect saplings. She was also seen feeding birds and making nests for them as and when time permitted her. Though she was not a high scorer in exams, she was exceptional in handling nature and her creatures. Though she hopped places due her father's posting and ill health, she completed an MBA in distance mode. But instead of a marketing career, she chose to teach. In 2011, Snehasree was appointed as a contract teacher at the Ashram School in Katamata, Malkangiri and this is where Snehasree's snake rescue and tree plantation work began.

But it was November 9, 2023, the day Snehasri's mother passed away that she vowed to take care of plants, birds and snakes, something her mother wanted her to do.

"My mother was not happy whenever I tried rescuing the reptiles. She was afraid but never stopped me. I think she knew I had to follow this path. But with time she got to know that I could save them and give them a new lease of life," says Snehasri remembering her mother. By her own admission, she was encouraged by her parents to take care of birds and animals.

For Snehasri, love is not abstract but action. While teaching in the school, she would often get disturbed when she saw birds and squirrels perish beneath the tin roof in intense heat. "That was the time I knew I had to do something. I got some cardboards and cartons from the market and cut them into makeshift nests. I would then hang them around the schoolyard. Within days, birds made them home and my students learnt a lesson on how to care for the winged creatures," explains she.

Snehasri's nests dot the landscape of Malkangiri, from the district magistrate’s office, to the local market, the bus stand, and even in eco-tourism parks. Her nests are small but enough to provide a calm space for the avian species. Her home and her school have both become breeding grounds for birds.

The trees she has planted now bear fruit across Malkangiri, Mayurbhanj, and Dhenkanal, the places she has spent time in. She gifts plants to people on their special occasions and encourages friends, colleagues, and strangers to gift trees. Over 500 trees have grown under her watch.

Similarly when people fear snakes, Snehasri turns their saviour. So far she has rescued over 2,000 snakes, some of which were venomous. "This too started when I saw people beating snakes to death . I was deeply hurt and wanted to make people realise that the snakes are not as dangerous as they are thought to be," she states. What began with a stick at first, grew into a mission after training by members of Snake Helpline. She began rescuing and releasing them into the wild. “Nature has given equal rights to all creatures. We must make room for them too,” she states assertively.

Snehasri also cares for the most vulnerable - the children orphaned early in life. She has rehabilitated orphans, provided them with shelter, education, and taken care of during her career as a teacher. Her dedication led the district magistrate to appoint her as Assistant Superintendent of the Nabaprabhat Tribal Residential Hostel, where she looks after the needs of the children and also identifies others who are in need of a home and guardian.

Currently posted at Padmagiri Government SSD High School, her students look at her with admiration and get a lot to learn from her that no amount of books can ever suffice. And in her effort, teachers, students, even police officers have joined. Her friend, Salpa Behera, an officer at Kankadahad Police Station, says, “Snehasri has taught me how to love nature. She has been so dedicated to the selfless work she is doing that not only me, many others have started planting trees and caring for birds.”

Impressed by her work, the principal of Padmagiri Government SSD High School, Lal Bahadur Malik said, "Snehashri is a nature lover. She has rescued poisonous snakes that were entering the school and released them in the forest. She gets calls from people all over the district to rescue snakes."

Those who know Snehasri vouch for her dedication. “When I hear her name, I feel change is always possible,” says social worker Krutsha Kumar Mishra. “She is not only a teacher of humans, but a protector of all living beings.” Lawyer Ashok Kumar Patnaik, who has known her for years, calls her a beacon of social justice, working tirelessly for children, animals, and the environment.

"I have known Snehashri since 2011. Snehashri's love and sincerity is known to all. She has been trying to ensure that the backward classes of the district get social justice. She rescues orphans and rehabilitates them. She also provides financial assistance to students and arranges admission in schools for them. She is truly a pride for Malkangiri district," he quickly adds.

At an age when most people look at prospects of career growth, Snehasri walks a path not many choose. She believes every life matters - be it a sparrow, a snake or a child. A nest for a sparrow, a safe passage for a cobra, a home for a child, or plants for the universe are basic and all human beings have the capability to contribute.

As Snehasri says softly, “Not sure what and how people can contribute to make life better for others. But for me, this will go on. I will not stop.”