Hats Off: Odisha's Kamala Mausi Salutes Armed Forces With Handmade Gifts, Showers Blessings

By Radhakanta Mohanty

Kendrapara: In Gulnagar locality of Kendrapara, the 66-year-old Kamala Maharana, affectionately known as Kamala Mausi, is busy stitching hats. Something that we call hats, are a symbol of respect for Kamala who is making the items as a tribute to the Operation Sindoor heroes. She says she has stitched together a message of love, respect, and national pride in the hats and will send it to the chiefs of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force in honour of their victory in Operation Sindoor.

Made from recycled plastic milk pouches, the three hats have been made from waste, in the usual Kamala’s signature style of making products. She had once been lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 98th episode of Mann Ki Baat. “She is a part of Swachh Bharat,” the Prime Minister had said. Then Kamala had drawn the attention of the nation for contributing to sustainability.

Odisha’s Kamala Mausi Sends Respect To Army Chiefs Through Her Handcrafted Waste To Best Creation (ETV Bharat)

Ever since, Kamala was so motivated that she has been making something or the other from waste and inspiring others to follow suit. But the hats she has made do not signify sustainability alone but are stitched with Kamala's blessings. Moved by the bravery and coordination displayed by India’s three forces during Operation Sindoor, Kamala could not stop herself from responding in the only way she could - by making hats for the defence chiefs.

“I cannot send them gifts which have big value but I can send them a mother's blessing through these hats. I thought of hats because those will be used on the head. If I receive even a small message from them in return, I will consider it the fruit of my labour,” she says with moistened eyes.

Kamala’s husband, Bijaya Maharana, says he has been seeing Kamala engrossed on making the hats ever since Operation Sindoor started. “When I asked her what she was doing, she smiled and said, ‘What else can I give our fighters on the frontlines. I am making these hats as a mark of my love, respect and blessings,’ " Bijaya says.

By the time the story is published, Kamala would have sent all the hats through the Indian Postal Department, accompanied by a handwritten letter expressing her feelings of gratitude for the armed forces.

At a time when messages are flooding on social media for the Operation Sindoor heroes, Kamala from a far off Kendrapara village has diligently designed simple hats - a tribute that has no noise, and no presence, but made with care, and mailed with love.