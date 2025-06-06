Stop When She Says So: How Rashmirekha Became Bhubaneswar’s Most Respected Traffic Cop

By Tapasa Kumar Parida

Bhubaneswar: Her weakness towards the uniform was evident since the day she saw NCC cadets in her college. Their discipline, commitment and charisma were enough to draw her attention. She too dreamt of donning the uniform some day - first as a cadet of the NCC and then the Indian Army.

For constable Rashmirekha Biswal, the dream took shape when she got into the Odisha Police in 2018. Today, in the cities of Odisha, she is seen walking tall in crisp white and blue uniform. A sharp whistle, a raised hand, and traffic comes to a halt. Her efficiency in handling traffic is unquestionable given that she has been assigned important areas to guard when the President’s or the Prime Minister’s convoys pass through.

Rashmirekha receiving the award from CM Mohan Charan Majhi (ETV Bharat)

Rashmirekha is not just any traffic cop, she is the Commissionerate Police’s Best Traffic Woman Constable, a recognition she was awarded by none other than the Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at a ceremony here.

Embodying the spirit of duty, every morning, Rashmirekha dons her uniform, a white shirt, navy blue trousers, round cap, and dark sunglasses to reach her post. Once on the platform, she starts to not just direct traffic but commands it for the city’s chaotic roads.

“It is not only her way of performing duty but the mix of calm and command in her personality that makes people take note. Not anyone dares to defy the instructions," say locals in admiration.

Rashmirekha at a traffic post (ETV Bharat)

Come sun or rain, she stands steadfast, unmoved by the hours of deafening horns and the rush of engines. At times she manages snarls and at others, prevents accidents.

“When I wear this uniform, I get a sense of freedom and responsibility. It is also liberating. On most days, I do not even realise when my duty hours get over. This is probably because I have never felt the job as a burden,” says Rashmirekha.

Recollecting an incident where she had to choose between duty as a police constable and serving mankind, she says, "I was on my post when an accident took place right in front of me at Khan Nagar Square in Cuttack. A woman and her young daughter fell down and while the mother was unconscious, lying in a pool of blood, the child was crying helplessly. I rushed them to the hospital with help and by the time we reached the hospital, my uniform was soaked in blood."

Rashmirekha, The Inspiring Traffic Constable (ETV Bharat)

The woman regained consciousness hours later. “But her family kept blessing me. That day, I felt, more than a traffic cop, I was a human being bound by duty and service,” she says with gratitude.

Rashmirekha belongs to Anandpur panchayat in Cuttack’s Mahanga block. The eldest of four siblings, her father wanted his daughters to get educated though the villagers taunted him. “People kept bothering my father as to why he was spending money on daughters' education. But he did not pay heed and believed in me and us sisters,” she says.

Today the same villagers look at Rashmirekha with admiration and respect her.

Her sister also serves in the Odisha Police, and her younger brother works in the private sector. Rashmirekha happens to be the first girl from her panchayat to join the police force.

Rashmirekha, The Inspiring Traffic Constable (ETV Bharat)

Remembering her school days and love for the sports, she revealed that she stood out for her athletic prowess. She won 100m, 400m, 800m races, long jump, and high jump regularly. But it was at Salepur Maa Maheswari College, that she got into the NCC. And her passion for the forces grew when she attended NCC camps at various places. "I am deeply inspired by women like Kiran Bedi and Gunjan Saxena, and their work motivates me," she acknowledges.

“A few years back, women pursuing uniformed jobs was a rarity. But I had made up my mind for it since college days," she asserts.

Earlier, she had cleared the CPRPF written exam and had appeared for the SI test twice. Although she couldn’t complete the CRPF physical test in Punjab due to logistical issues, she quickly got into the Odisha Police ranks. Her younger sister is also in the traffic police.

Rashmirekha, The Inspiring Traffic Constable (ETV Bharat)

Rashmirekha married in 2024. Her husband, also in the police, understands the pressures of duty. "It is normally difficult for a woman to work at odd hours. My first posting was during Durga Puja immersion and the duty hours stretched up to 16-hour shift. But from the very first posting i gauged that people respect the uniform and the fear it commanded.”

While accepting the award from the CM, Rashmirekha was not in uniform. On being asked the reason she said, "I am expecting my first child, so the uniform and belt are a little difficult to wear at this stage. But I am missing wearing my uniform while accepting the award. I will soon be back on my post and handle the traffic."