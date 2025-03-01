Homemakers To Entrepreneurs: How Mission Shakti Transformed Lives Of Sambalpur Women Through SHGs

By Badsah Jusman Kumar Rana
Sambalpur: “We are no longer homemakers only, we work, earn, contribute, and make decisions,” says a confident Manini Senapati from Sambalpur in Odisha, who is today looked up to as an inspiration by scores of other women. A few years ago, she was confined to the house, running the family with whatever her husband earned. Today, she is leading an SHG 'Diya Aur Bati' as the president and has company of ten women who successfully run a cafe, successfully at that. This transformation was possible because of Mission Shakti, which helped the women not only earn money but also dignity, respect, and the ability to shape their own destinies, the members say.
For years, though financial independence remained a distant dream for many women, today, they have changed and rewritten their own stories.
Senapati's cafe inside the Gangadhar Meher University is abuzz with activity with people crowding to have food. “We are earning Rs 10,000 – Rs 12,000 per day. Earlier, we used to depend only on what our husbands earned. Now, we stand on our own feet and contribute to our families,” she says with pride.
Their journey began two years ago, when with the support from Mission Shakti, 10 women got together to run this cafe, serving millet-based meals and snacks. With the business doing good, these women turned to successful businesswomen, self sufficient and most importantly, happy. And they are not alone, in Sambalpur, a total of 14,626 self-help groups empower over 1.5 lakh women.
Mission Shakti has enabled SHGs to operate food centres at key locations like the Sambalpur District Headquarters Hospital. Jayashree Pradhan, secretary of 'Sureswari' self-help group, runs one such centre since 2022. “We make food for 650 people daily. Now, we earn, educate our children, and secure their future,” she says.
Similarly Parbati Mishra, a member of 'Prayas' SHG, shares a similar journey. Her group received Rs 3 lakh in government aid and invested Rs 1.5 lakh of their own to start a business. In three months, the members made the venture successful and recovered their investment. “We were sent on training to Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) Bhubaneswar, and learnt a lot of things on how to cook healthy and serve. We came back and opened our own cafe. Now we earn Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 daily,” she says.
Such success stories are dime a dozen not only in Sambalpur district but across Odisha.
Women at Work: More Than Just Cafes
The impact of Mission Shakti is not limited to food businesses as women-led SHGs in Sambalpur are also engaged in:
• Fisheries, poultry, and dairy farming
• Floriculture and forest produce collection
• Providing mid-day meals in schools
• Managing Anganwadi centres and health department food centres
• Ration supply and PDS distribution
• Banking, IT, and tourism-related businesses
District Social Welfare Officer Renubala Nanda, says, women in Sambalpur are now running enterprises in 52 categories across 19 government departments. “Mission Shakti has been life changing for many. It is transforming the economic and social status of women. After achieving financial independence, they are now aware on how to ensure better education and healthcare for their families. It is heartening to see them sport a smile,” she says.
Today, 14,626 SHGs in Sambalpur are a testament that this initiative has changed lives. With women now earning alongside their husbands, families are more secure, children’s education is prioritised, and communities are thriving.
“All we want now is better education for our children and a home of our own,” says Senapati, speaking for thousands of women who have fought their battles and come up trumps. Thanks to Mission Shakti, that dream of many others has turned real and made them self-sufficient.
SHGs in Odisha
- There are a total of 14,626 women self-help groups in Sambalpur district
- 1,53,195 women are engaged in Mission Shakti work
- 19 women are associated with government departments under Mission Shakti
- 52 women have become financially independent by starting their own businesses
- 3552 SHGs are working with government agencies in Sambalpur
- Other SHGs are running their own businesses with government assistance
Mission Shakti was launched by the Odisha government on March 8, 2001—International Women’s Day—with the vision of empowering women through self-reliance. In 2021, it was elevated to a special category, further strengthening its impact.
Its major areas of focus included formation and strengthening of WSHGs. There are around six lakh Women Self-Help Groups (WSHGs) formed and nurtured by Mission Shakti in Odisha, comprising around 70 lakh women members.
Mission Shakti institutionalized WSHGs by federating them at Gram Panchayat, block and district levels, built up the capacity of Community Based Organizations (from SHGs to Federations), strengthened livelihoods and consolidated the efforts through aggregation to ensure sustainability of the initiatives
As per Odisha government's Mission Shakti website, the scheme ensures market linkage to SHG products across the state, creates awareness among women on social entitlements and promoting inter-agency convergence for livelihood promotion.
