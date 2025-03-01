ETV Bharat / offbeat

Homemakers To Entrepreneurs: How Mission Shakti Transformed Lives Of Sambalpur Women Through SHGs

By Badsah Jusman Kumar Rana

Sambalpur: “We are no longer homemakers only, we work, earn, contribute, and make decisions,” says a confident Manini Senapati from Sambalpur in Odisha, who is today looked up to as an inspiration by scores of other women. A few years ago, she was confined to the house, running the family with whatever her husband earned. Today, she is leading an SHG 'Diya Aur Bati' as the president and has company of ten women who successfully run a cafe, successfully at that. This transformation was possible because of Mission Shakti, which helped the women not only earn money but also dignity, respect, and the ability to shape their own destinies, the members say.

For years, though financial independence remained a distant dream for many women, today, they have changed and rewritten their own stories.

Senapati's cafe inside the Gangadhar Meher University is abuzz with activity with people crowding to have food. “We are earning Rs 10,000 – Rs 12,000 per day. Earlier, we used to depend only on what our husbands earned. Now, we stand on our own feet and contribute to our families,” she says with pride.

How Mission Shakti Transformed Lives Of Sambalpur Women Through SHGs (ETV Bharat)

Their journey began two years ago, when with the support from Mission Shakti, 10 women got together to run this cafe, serving millet-based meals and snacks. With the business doing good, these women turned to successful businesswomen, self sufficient and most importantly, happy. And they are not alone, in Sambalpur, a total of 14,626 self-help groups empower over 1.5 lakh women.

Mission Shakti has enabled SHGs to operate food centres at key locations like the Sambalpur District Headquarters Hospital. Jayashree Pradhan, secretary of 'Sureswari' self-help group, runs one such centre since 2022. “We make food for 650 people daily. Now, we earn, educate our children, and secure their future,” she says.

Members of a WSHG (ETV Bharat)

Similarly Parbati Mishra, a member of 'Prayas' SHG, shares a similar journey. Her group received Rs 3 lakh in government aid and invested Rs 1.5 lakh of their own to start a business. In three months, the members made the venture successful and recovered their investment. “We were sent on training to Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) Bhubaneswar, and learnt a lot of things on how to cook healthy and serve. We came back and opened our own cafe. Now we earn Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 daily,” she says.

Such success stories are dime a dozen not only in Sambalpur district but across Odisha.

Women at Work: More Than Just Cafes

The impact of Mission Shakti is not limited to food businesses as women-led SHGs in Sambalpur are also engaged in: