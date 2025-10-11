ETV Bharat / offbeat

First Person: Tale Of A Forgotten Sambalpur Village Derapathaar That Waits For Roads, Schools And Light

Naktideul (Sambalpur): The car came to a screeching halt after I realised the road ended here. I could only see a narrow, stony path disappearing into dense forest. The area was ensconced between green hills where the smell of wet earth and wild leaves prevailed all around.

As I tried to negotiate my way, someone said, “From here, you have to trek five kilometres because there is no road beyond this point.” I guessed it was someone from the nearby village - Derapathaar, my destination.

So I began rediscovering the village from where the road never existed. In Sambalpur district’s Natideul, this was probably the village in the hinterland which has remained untouched by any progress or development, even after 77 years of Independence.

With no trace of human presence till quite some distance, as I walked a little further, I saw a group of school students marching ahead with bags on their back. That was a clear indication that the school was away, got to know it was 5 km, and streams served as identification marks for the students to navigate.

As I walked, my shoes got stuck in mud, given the fact that there was rain sometime back. Making way through the thick sal trees and thorny bushes, with a constant flow of stream, as I rolled up my jeans and stepped into the icy water, I could see some people walking in another direction with axe and machetes, and it was not a difficult guess that either they were on way to fell tree branches for fire or kept these to protect themselves from wild animals which are common in this part of the district.

When I entered the village it was like another world altogether. It was an hour’s walk exactly. All I could see was a cluster of mud houses surrounded by green hills. Electric poles were everywhere, suggesting that at least power connected the hinterland with the mainland. But no, the villagers still make do with lanterns and lamps after dusk. I did not even try to check my mobile phone, because connectivity did not mean anything in the area.

Just silence, which was broken by the sound of a distant cowbell at intervals.

About 15 tribal (Kondhs) families lived in Derapathaar and a neighbouring small hamlet called Hitam, both of which had a population of 90 people. Despite being a revenue village, none owns farmland. The villagers depend entirely on forest produce and daily wage work to survive.

Kondhs are recognised as a Scheduled Tribe, and speak the Kui language.

A few young men who I met on the roadside were busy cutting branches. Looking at my inquisitive face, they said, “We clear these roadsides every few days because when our children return from school after sunset, they get afraid of snakes,” said one of them.