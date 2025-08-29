By Shakti Prasad Mishra

Puri: At 11.30 every morning, the needy and poor come barefoot, weary, and hungry. They, however, leave with full stomachs and fuller hearts, because one man thought of them and their hunger. Jitendra Kishore Sahu (56) opens the doors of his house in Aitota near Gundicha temple every day for the city’s forgotten souls - about 40 helpless, homeless, disabled, and the elderly, who are served a hot meal with warmth and dignity.

Sahu who has made it his life’s mission to serve food to the needy began his community kitchen in the month of Kartika, considered a good time to donate to the poor. But he had no blueprint about how things will pan out in a month or year later. As days passed and months too, Sahu realised he can manage the service since some like-minded people came forward to help him, in just three months time.

The Odisha Engineer Who Turned His Home Into A Kitchen For Puri’s Helpless & Needy (ETV Bharat)

A mechanical engineer who retired from service early in life, Sahu spends most of his time arranging the kitchen requirements. The food plate he offers comprise rice, dalma, curry, khata, sometimes khiri, - all served fresh, homemade on banana leaves.

“When they sit inside my home and eat, I feel I am having food with my entire family," says Jitendra while keeping an eye on men and women relishing the meal. "These people live on the pavements of Saradha Bali and the bus stand area, but never get a full meal to eat. Once when my daughter expressed her concern about the problems they face in arranging a meal and suggested if we could help and that struck me hard. Her words became my inspiration,” he adds.

The Odisha Engineer Who Turned His Home Into A Kitchen For Puri’s Helpless & Needy (ETV Bharat)

What began as lone person's effort - from personally meeting the needy on the roadside, inviting them home and winning their trust - has now grown into a community-backed service. Today, 40 to 50 people eat daily at his house, and chipping in are friends, neighbours, even strangers. While some lend a helping hand in cooking and serving, many contribute rice, dal, or money to keep the effort alive.

"I spend around Rs 50,000 every month from my own pocket, the money that I had saved in two decades of my service as an engineer. I worked in Delhi and Bhubaneswar but due to health concerns, I had to return home," says Jitendra who feels it is due to Lord Jagannath's blessings that he has been able to serve the needy. His wife and daughter are working members of the family and they help Jitendra run the show without any glitches.

The Odisha Engineer Who Turned His Home Into A Kitchen For Puri’s Helpless & Needy (ETV Bharat)

For the homeless who come here, Jitendra is family. “He feeds us with love and we never feel that we are poor. He treats us like humans not beggars,” says Ravi Das, who has been eating at Jitendra's house for weeks. “Very few people understand what we go through and Jitendra is one of them,” he adds.

Another elderly man, Ajay Mohanty feels Jitendra's house is a home for most poor people who stay closeby. "I have been eating here for six months and not one day have we returned empty stomach. Not even during weather adversities or bandhs. If the food runs out, he immediately makes some ad hoc arrangement,” explains Ajay.

Locals, who have been seeing the commitment of Jitendra for months now testify to the rare sight of such devotion. “In Puri, there are people who donate food on their birthdays or festivals. But one person dedicating himself to cooking daily at home and serving it like family, is something we had never seen before,” says Prashant Sundar Malik, a neighbour who extends help as a volunteer.

It is not easy to trace Jitendra's house, for, there are no signboards, pointers or name plates. A rush of people around noon is the only way one can guess that, here lives a good samaritan who works with conviction that “human service is the best service.”

What next on agenda? "I wish to set up a trust and feed at least 1,000 people every day. The society has given us a lot. This is my way of giving back. I would like to serve food as long as I live,” Jitendra promises, as a few others walk into his home to have their share of food.