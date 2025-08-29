ETV Bharat / offbeat

The Odisha Engineer Who Turned His Home Into A Kitchen For Puri’s Helpless & Needy

In Puri, where thousands visit to have Lord Jagannath’s darshan, one man sticks to his own worship, by feeding the helpless inside his modest home.

The Odisha Engineer Who Turned His Home Into A Kitchen For Puri’s Helpless & Needy
The Odisha Engineer Who Turned His Home Into A Kitchen For Puri’s Helpless & Needy (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 29, 2025 at 3:38 PM IST

4 Min Read

By Shakti Prasad Mishra

Puri: At 11.30 every morning, the needy and poor come barefoot, weary, and hungry. They, however, leave with full stomachs and fuller hearts, because one man thought of them and their hunger. Jitendra Kishore Sahu (56) opens the doors of his house in Aitota near Gundicha temple every day for the city’s forgotten souls - about 40 helpless, homeless, disabled, and the elderly, who are served a hot meal with warmth and dignity.

Sahu who has made it his life’s mission to serve food to the needy began his community kitchen in the month of Kartika, considered a good time to donate to the poor. But he had no blueprint about how things will pan out in a month or year later. As days passed and months too, Sahu realised he can manage the service since some like-minded people came forward to help him, in just three months time.

The Odisha Engineer Who Turned His Home Into A Kitchen For Puri’s Helpless & Needy
The Odisha Engineer Who Turned His Home Into A Kitchen For Puri’s Helpless & Needy (ETV Bharat)

A mechanical engineer who retired from service early in life, Sahu spends most of his time arranging the kitchen requirements. The food plate he offers comprise rice, dalma, curry, khata, sometimes khiri, - all served fresh, homemade on banana leaves.

“When they sit inside my home and eat, I feel I am having food with my entire family," says Jitendra while keeping an eye on men and women relishing the meal. "These people live on the pavements of Saradha Bali and the bus stand area, but never get a full meal to eat. Once when my daughter expressed her concern about the problems they face in arranging a meal and suggested if we could help and that struck me hard. Her words became my inspiration,” he adds.

The Odisha Engineer Who Turned His Home Into A Kitchen For Puri’s Helpless & Needy
The Odisha Engineer Who Turned His Home Into A Kitchen For Puri’s Helpless & Needy (ETV Bharat)

What began as lone person's effort - from personally meeting the needy on the roadside, inviting them home and winning their trust - has now grown into a community-backed service. Today, 40 to 50 people eat daily at his house, and chipping in are friends, neighbours, even strangers. While some lend a helping hand in cooking and serving, many contribute rice, dal, or money to keep the effort alive.

"I spend around Rs 50,000 every month from my own pocket, the money that I had saved in two decades of my service as an engineer. I worked in Delhi and Bhubaneswar but due to health concerns, I had to return home," says Jitendra who feels it is due to Lord Jagannath's blessings that he has been able to serve the needy. His wife and daughter are working members of the family and they help Jitendra run the show without any glitches.

The Odisha Engineer Who Turned His Home Into A Kitchen For Puri’s Helpless & Needy
The Odisha Engineer Who Turned His Home Into A Kitchen For Puri’s Helpless & Needy (ETV Bharat)

For the homeless who come here, Jitendra is family. “He feeds us with love and we never feel that we are poor. He treats us like humans not beggars,” says Ravi Das, who has been eating at Jitendra's house for weeks. “Very few people understand what we go through and Jitendra is one of them,” he adds.

Another elderly man, Ajay Mohanty feels Jitendra's house is a home for most poor people who stay closeby. "I have been eating here for six months and not one day have we returned empty stomach. Not even during weather adversities or bandhs. If the food runs out, he immediately makes some ad hoc arrangement,” explains Ajay.

Locals, who have been seeing the commitment of Jitendra for months now testify to the rare sight of such devotion. “In Puri, there are people who donate food on their birthdays or festivals. But one person dedicating himself to cooking daily at home and serving it like family, is something we had never seen before,” says Prashant Sundar Malik, a neighbour who extends help as a volunteer.

It is not easy to trace Jitendra's house, for, there are no signboards, pointers or name plates. A rush of people around noon is the only way one can guess that, here lives a good samaritan who works with conviction that “human service is the best service.”

What next on agenda? "I wish to set up a trust and feed at least 1,000 people every day. The society has given us a lot. This is my way of giving back. I would like to serve food as long as I live,” Jitendra promises, as a few others walk into his home to have their share of food.

Read More

  1. Cremating The Forgotten: Meet Odisha's Humanitarian Hero Badri Mishra Who Has Lit Over 1200 Pyres
  2. He Leads From Darkness To Light: Visually-Impaired Subhash Gupta Who Gives Vision To Others’ Futures

By Shakti Prasad Mishra

Puri: At 11.30 every morning, the needy and poor come barefoot, weary, and hungry. They, however, leave with full stomachs and fuller hearts, because one man thought of them and their hunger. Jitendra Kishore Sahu (56) opens the doors of his house in Aitota near Gundicha temple every day for the city’s forgotten souls - about 40 helpless, homeless, disabled, and the elderly, who are served a hot meal with warmth and dignity.

Sahu who has made it his life’s mission to serve food to the needy began his community kitchen in the month of Kartika, considered a good time to donate to the poor. But he had no blueprint about how things will pan out in a month or year later. As days passed and months too, Sahu realised he can manage the service since some like-minded people came forward to help him, in just three months time.

The Odisha Engineer Who Turned His Home Into A Kitchen For Puri’s Helpless & Needy
The Odisha Engineer Who Turned His Home Into A Kitchen For Puri’s Helpless & Needy (ETV Bharat)

A mechanical engineer who retired from service early in life, Sahu spends most of his time arranging the kitchen requirements. The food plate he offers comprise rice, dalma, curry, khata, sometimes khiri, - all served fresh, homemade on banana leaves.

“When they sit inside my home and eat, I feel I am having food with my entire family," says Jitendra while keeping an eye on men and women relishing the meal. "These people live on the pavements of Saradha Bali and the bus stand area, but never get a full meal to eat. Once when my daughter expressed her concern about the problems they face in arranging a meal and suggested if we could help and that struck me hard. Her words became my inspiration,” he adds.

The Odisha Engineer Who Turned His Home Into A Kitchen For Puri’s Helpless & Needy
The Odisha Engineer Who Turned His Home Into A Kitchen For Puri’s Helpless & Needy (ETV Bharat)

What began as lone person's effort - from personally meeting the needy on the roadside, inviting them home and winning their trust - has now grown into a community-backed service. Today, 40 to 50 people eat daily at his house, and chipping in are friends, neighbours, even strangers. While some lend a helping hand in cooking and serving, many contribute rice, dal, or money to keep the effort alive.

"I spend around Rs 50,000 every month from my own pocket, the money that I had saved in two decades of my service as an engineer. I worked in Delhi and Bhubaneswar but due to health concerns, I had to return home," says Jitendra who feels it is due to Lord Jagannath's blessings that he has been able to serve the needy. His wife and daughter are working members of the family and they help Jitendra run the show without any glitches.

The Odisha Engineer Who Turned His Home Into A Kitchen For Puri’s Helpless & Needy
The Odisha Engineer Who Turned His Home Into A Kitchen For Puri’s Helpless & Needy (ETV Bharat)

For the homeless who come here, Jitendra is family. “He feeds us with love and we never feel that we are poor. He treats us like humans not beggars,” says Ravi Das, who has been eating at Jitendra's house for weeks. “Very few people understand what we go through and Jitendra is one of them,” he adds.

Another elderly man, Ajay Mohanty feels Jitendra's house is a home for most poor people who stay closeby. "I have been eating here for six months and not one day have we returned empty stomach. Not even during weather adversities or bandhs. If the food runs out, he immediately makes some ad hoc arrangement,” explains Ajay.

Locals, who have been seeing the commitment of Jitendra for months now testify to the rare sight of such devotion. “In Puri, there are people who donate food on their birthdays or festivals. But one person dedicating himself to cooking daily at home and serving it like family, is something we had never seen before,” says Prashant Sundar Malik, a neighbour who extends help as a volunteer.

It is not easy to trace Jitendra's house, for, there are no signboards, pointers or name plates. A rush of people around noon is the only way one can guess that, here lives a good samaritan who works with conviction that “human service is the best service.”

What next on agenda? "I wish to set up a trust and feed at least 1,000 people every day. The society has given us a lot. This is my way of giving back. I would like to serve food as long as I live,” Jitendra promises, as a few others walk into his home to have their share of food.

Read More

  1. Cremating The Forgotten: Meet Odisha's Humanitarian Hero Badri Mishra Who Has Lit Over 1200 Pyres
  2. He Leads From Darkness To Light: Visually-Impaired Subhash Gupta Who Gives Vision To Others’ Futures

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JITENDRA SAHU FEEDING HUNGRYPURI JAGANNATH TEMPLE ODISHASERVING NEEDY POORBEGGARS CALL JITENDRA GODSENDODISHA ENGINEER FEEDS HUNGRY

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Ganeshotsav Recipes For Festive Sweets With A Twist

Interview | 'Not Enough Roles Are Written For Older Women'; Theatre And Film Actor Shernaz Patel On Bias In Industry

From Teals To Wigeons: Four Lakh Migratory Birds Flock To Kashmir's Hokersar Wetland This Winter

Maharashtra | 'One Village, One Ganpati' - Unique Tradition In Sale During Ganesh Festival

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.