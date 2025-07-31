ETV Bharat / offbeat

Odisha Doctor Shows Humanity, Helps Pregnant Woman Amid Floods

Kendrapara: In an act of humanity, Dr Rashmiranjan Mohanty, a government doctor in Rajnagar block, walked through knee-deep floodwaters to help a pregnant woman.

Floods have hit the Chakiban village in Madanpur panchayat. Dr Mohanty received a call when he was on a medical visit to the area. A woman of Chakiban village, was experiencing labour pains and needed urgent medical help.

Dr Mohanty was accompanied by AYUSH doctor Manoranjan Nath. Both walked nearly 900 meters through the knee-deep water to reach the village. Upon reaching the village, the doctors found the woman’s condition critical, and she had to be shifted to a hospital for a safe delivery. But the routes were blocked by floodwaters, and no transport was available.

The doctors took the help of the patient's family, and placed the pregnant woman on a trolley and pulled it through the water to reach the other side, where an 108 ambulance was waiting. She was then taken to the Kendrapara hospital, where she was provided with necessary medical care.