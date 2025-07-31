Odisha Doctor Shows Humanity, Helps Pregnant Woman Amid Floods

Kendrapara: In an act of humanity, Dr Rashmiranjan Mohanty, a government doctor in Rajnagar block, walked through knee-deep floodwaters to help a pregnant woman.
Floods have hit the Chakiban village in Madanpur panchayat. Dr Mohanty received a call when he was on a medical visit to the area. A woman of Chakiban village, was experiencing labour pains and needed urgent medical help.
Dr Mohanty was accompanied by AYUSH doctor Manoranjan Nath. Both walked nearly 900 meters through the knee-deep water to reach the village. Upon reaching the village, the doctors found the woman’s condition critical, and she had to be shifted to a hospital for a safe delivery. But the routes were blocked by floodwaters, and no transport was available.
The doctors took the help of the patient's family, and placed the pregnant woman on a trolley and pulled it through the water to reach the other side, where an 108 ambulance was waiting. She was then taken to the Kendrapara hospital, where she was provided with necessary medical care.
Dr. Rashmiranjan Mohanty said, "The villagers helped us a lot. With their help, we crossed the floodwaters. When we were in the village, I called the 108 ambulance and asked to stay on the other side. After taking the woman in a trolley, crossing the floodwaters and reaching the ambulance, she was sent to Kendrapara. It was not possible for the ambulance to move inside the village due to flood water, so we arranged a trolley and took the woman to the hospital.”
Floods have severely affected 11 panchayats in three blocks of Kendrapara, creating many such challenges.
