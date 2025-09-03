Expression Of Silence: Odisha Artist Who Hears Through Eyes, Speaks In Brushstrokes, Set To Receive Rare Honour

By Bhawani Sankar Das

Bhubaneswar: Some people have a way with words, and others like artist Manas Kumar Das use their brush, strokes and colours to narrate stories. His canvases come alive with colours, imagination, and meaning. But the best part is these paintings converse louder and deeper than words about life, society, struggles, and hope. And therefore it makes no difference to Manas, that his world is silent.

In fact it is this silence which he eloquently transforms into fine art pieces on canvas and colours drawing the attention and admiration of people, art lovers, aficionados and critics who marvel at the way Manas lives through his art. In the first week of August, his painting, ‘A Call for Progress,’ was chosen at the 64th National Art Exhibition by Lalit Kala Akademi, New Delhi, from among the best in the country. And that is not all, Manas will be receiving the award citation and a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh from President Droupadi Murmy on September 4.

Manas felicitated at the 64th National Art Exhibition by Lalit Kala Akademi, New Delhi (ETV Bharat)

A Call for Progress, the painting which won him the National Award (ETV Bharat)

Born deaf and mute to Chintamani and Malati Das of Hatibandha village in Bailo panchayat of Keonjhar, Manas turned his challenges into a unique strength, letting his brush glide on canvas to narrate stories with such imagination that words might fail to describe. Be it pollution, Gandhi’s philosophy, and even the pandemic, he deals with subjects that blend social conscience with artistic brilliance.

“Manas paints from the heart. He does not just replicate reality, rather interprets it in ways that make us pause and think,” says his mentor, artist Tarakant Parida who has been with Manas for the past few years.

Manas Kumar Das with Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi (ETV Bharat)

Parida met him in Balasore College of Art and Craft where Manas was pursuing BVA degree in 2012. “The very first time I saw him draw and paint, I knew he had something different from other artists. When I asked him what does he want to do after graduating, he was clueless. So I did not want to leave him or his artistry to remain confined to a smaller place. I brought him to Bhubaneswar so that he can be finetuned and at the same time he can complete his Masters degree,” adds the mentor.

In 2015, Manas completed MVA from Utkal university of Culture , Bhubaneswar and later went on to do M.Phil from the same varsity in 2016.

One more creation of Manas Kumar Das (ETV Bharat)

With over 500 paintings to his credit, Manas has showcased his art in various national exhibitions across Delhi, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, and also gone abroad to Bhutan, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Dubai, and Saudi Arabia. He has received more than 15 state, national and international awards.

But Manas’ story had been strewn with pain ever since his birth in the year 1988. He lost his mother at the age of five and grew up as the youngest among five siblings. His inability to hear and speak made it difficult for him to communicate with teachers and friends.

Conventional teaching often excluded him and Manas had to be tutored only through a written text which he read and understood. Somehow he completed his matriculation exams in 2005 through correspondence course and did his 10+2 under council of higher secondary Education, Odisha in 2012.

Manas (extreme right) with his mentor Tarakant Parida (centre) and ETV Bharat's Bhawani Sankar Das (ETV Bharat)

“He grasps fast if we explain by way of writing. I remember to hone his skills by writing the areas of improvement and he would follow them religiously,” says Parida who has been one of the most important pillars of support from Manas. “Every day he surprised me with the way he looked at life. His strokes were impressive and he made me wonder about the colour combinations he chose from his palette, adds Parida. Manas got the right place at the Modern Art Gallery which was run by Parida, to paint, learn and showcase his creations. He also mingled with many other artists at the gallery and tried to understand their expressions in art.

A painting by Manas (ETV Bharat)

Manas’ love for painting, with time, became his escape and later his identity. His elder brother Himanshu Shekhar Das recalls how Manas was mischievous and restless. “But the moment he was given colours, he would sit quietly for hours and paint. That was his world,” he explains.

Currently, Manas serves as an art teacher at St. Mary's School, Barbil, inspiring young students in Keonjhar. His colleagues say there is none so compassionate, friendly, and deeply passionate about nurturing creativity in kids than Manas.

Manas along with a sculpted creation in Dubai (ETV Bharat)

“He is challenged but the way he reads life, not many can. His paintings capture human emotions with rare honesty and he easily communicates with the children through art,” says Kshetramohan Patra, a school teacher.

For Manas, receiving the award from the President is not just a milestone in his career but also a personal vindication. He is also a sculptor par excellence, whose pieces have found places of prominence in Dubai.

“Talent finds its own way. Manas has proved that silence can create the loudest echoes,” Parida quickly adds as Manas keeps looking at the conversation happening in front of him. He gestures through fingers and blink of eyes, and smiles, as if reminding the world that true expression needs no words at all.