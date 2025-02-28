Thursday Special: Cuttack Autorickshaw Driver Who Devotes A Day To Ferry The Needy To Hospitals For Free

Cuttack: If Mumbai is a city that never sleeps, Cuttack, known as the Millennium city, is always in motion. But for many first-timers in the city, a trip to the premier SCB Medical College and Hospital becomes a desperate struggle. Be it the old and infirm who look around helplessly for transport, or a worried mother who holds her feverish child close, unsure of how she will reach the hospital, Vishnu Patra offers hope - a ride for free - if it is a Thursday.

Amid the hordes of people, honking of vehicles and hurried footsteps of commuters at the main bus terminal Badambadi, a lone auto driver of about 60 years of age, waits for those who cannot afford a ride—patients, elderly, pregnant women, and the sick. Behind the wheel sits Vishnu with a mission: to serve those who have no help in sight.

Every Thursday, Vishnu drives the needy to the SCB Medical College and other private hospitals and has been religiously following this schedule for an unbroken two years now, no matter what his own struggles are.

Vishnu Patra (ETV Bharat)

A resident of Potapokhari, Nuabazar, Cuttack, Vishnu who has been sustaining by working as an auto driver, met with an accident in 2004, leaving him physically challenged for the rest of his life. He had to rebuild his life from scratch. But the physical limitations did not stop him from being compassionate. He resumed driving not only to earn a livelihood and support his wife and two children but also to make a difference and give back to the society. With his earning ranging between Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 a month, he pays rent for the house he stays in, bears the family expenses including education of both his children.

"With limited income, I couldn’t donate money but I thought I can give my service to people who have no other means to avail an auto facility. So I decided to start an initiative - free auto ride - one day of service, every week, for those who needed it most," says Vishnu who has been riding an auto since the past 20 years.

Patients getting into VIshnu's auto (ETV Bharat)

So began Thursdays with a purpose. Vishnu’s auto started ferrying people and even before he could realise, his rides were most sought after. His auto is parked usually at the bus stand and railway station, waiting for patients who need help. Some approach him hesitantly, while others recognise his auto from a distance with a banner written - “Free Auto Service for Patients – Every Thursday,” on the front and rear of the vehicle.

Once the passengers get into the auto, they believe, they are safe and can reach the hospital without having to pay for transportation. From Badambadi to SCB Medical College or from OMP to any other private hospital, Vishnu’s auto crisscrosses the city, to take people to their desired destinations.

Vishnu Patra (ETV Bharat)

For those who get into his auto, Vishnu is not just a driver, he becomes a friend and lends all help. Most of his passengers are from the vulnerable sections and have no money or hope. At such crucial juncture, Vishnu’s simple gesture of offering a free ride restores their faith in humanity.

“I had come to Cuttack SCB MCH for a blood test but didn’t have the means to afford an auto ride. I cannot travel by bus,” says Ambika Nayak, a patient who took Vishnu’s help to reach the hospital. “I was worried till I saw his auto, but after I got into the a vehicle I was relaxed. He is truly a godsend.”

Vishnu Patra with his wife (ETV Bharat)

Supporting Vishnu in his mission is his wife, Dolly Patra. “He was always kind-hearted and helped others. At first, I was worried because he was not earning a lot. So when he decided to dedicate one full day to free service, I was a little caustic because it is a difficult proposition. But he was resolute and now I see he is a changed man, he is loved by many and with his gesture, he is the happiest, ” she says.

Though his struggles far outweigh his mission, Vishnu has no plans to stop. “I may not be rich, but I am able to help. As long as I have my auto, and I am in a condition to drive, I will continue this service,” he says without batting an eyelid.

"Vishnu Patra’s story is a reminder that good sense prevails in the world filled with greedy and selfish people. His action proves that you don’t need to be rich or affluent to make a difference—you just need a heart willing to serve," says Ramakant Nath, who had once been benefited by Vishnu's help.

The last word: Vishnu has been doing this service without even thinking that he is physically challenged. "I am able, I can take small steps in this big world. It could be a drop in the ocean. But let others get the help which I have longed for when in dire need," Vishnu says, riding towards a man waiting at the bus terminal, with a smile that seemingly takes away his sorrows of life.