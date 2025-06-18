Bhubaneswar's Trusted Locksmiths, Men Who Unlock Doors Ethically & With Integrity

By Tapasa Kumar Parida

Bhubaneswar: In a city where theft is a common, one bustling place has quietly held its ground. Here a few people not just cut metal, but cut off crime in their own little, though, important way. Welcome to Bhubaneswar’s Unit 1 Market, a place where duplicate keys are made with surgical precision while criminals are dealt with a different key.

In the market place, around 12 to 15 seasoned keysmiths sit with their iron machines crafting keys for vehicles to government office safes and home locks But the rider is - this is not the place for anti-social elements. In fact, the keymakers here play a big role in unraveling crime spots and locked houses, and at the same time turn informers of crime too.

“We make duplicate keys, but do not allow duplication in ethics,” says 60-year-old Govinda Chandra Pal, who has been making keys here for the last 33 years. “The moment I see someone coming to order a duplicate key, I can tell if they are here for a genuine reason or if something smells fishy. If they can’t answer my questions or seem too impatient, I send them away and do what is expected from responsible people,” he adds.

Bhubaneswar's Most Trusted Locksmiths, Men Who Unlock Doors, Not Morals, Ethically (ETV Bharat)

And his instincts, honed over decades of decoding locks and people, are never wrong. "If someone asks me to unlock a car, I check as to where the car is parked? I also ask for registration document, eyewitnesses etc. I keep a record copy. In case of a house, I insist on speaking to a family member. And because thieves won’t wait for long, the moment I say it will take time, they leave,” he says with a knowing smile.

There are couple of more keysmiths in this market who work on morals and ethics. Not strange that, these people also help police as and when there is a need. These keymakers help law enforcement during raids, make emergency keys during vigilance operations, and even tip off police about suspicious clients.

“One of my keys made for the police helped recover jewellery worth lakhs,” Govinda recalls. “But the moment I feel something is wrong and there is some ulterior motive behind it, I inform the authorities. We notice how our customers talk, their attire and how uneasy they are. You can’t lie your way through a locksmith.”

The key makers have some common rules in place. They do not make keys from photos or soap moulds. They also do not make keys without proof of ownership. Any doubt about the intention of the customer is an indication not to cater to their demands.

These keysmiths earn Rs 500– Rs 1,000 a day and get scope to earn through unfair means, but almost all of them say integrity is more precious to them than earning a few bucks more. “We are not rich but we sleep peacefully. People trust us enough to lock their homes and walk away,” says another keysmith.

Pinaki, a local lady teacher who has been visiting this market since childhood, says, “We come here with the hope to get back our access to our locked valuables. And these people have never disappointed. Their tiny machines and years of experience, solve our problems. But they first make sure whether we are telling the truth or have any ill intention.”

On any day, a key can be made in 10 minutes. On some occasions, it may take 40 minutes. Either way, there’s always a queue because these keysmiths also repair other useful things like umbrellas and keyrings.

Even Bhubaneswar’s DCP Jagmohan Meena admits that local locksmiths informally help in tracking some cases in the city. “They help us track thefts, especially where duplicate keys or master keys are involved. We keep them in the loop to track some cases and tell them to let us know in case they find the intention of any person suspicious while making a duplicate key," he says.

But not all keymakers do everything right. There have been instances of misuse of duplicate keys leading to house break-ins and car thefts. But at the Unit 1 Market, the rule of the land is - no place for crooks.