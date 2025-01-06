Yours Faithfully: Odisha's Dalimba, The Nightingale Who Transformed Maternal Healthcare In Nabarangpur

Berhampur/Nabarangpur : In the dimly lit home in an interior Nabarangpur village, when Dulari Mali, an expectant woman was in labor, but hesitant to go to the nearby hospital, a frail Dalimba, an ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) was briskly negotiating her way through narrow thoroughfares to reach her with a home-made lantern, called dibiri in Odia. She had been attending to Dulari ever since she was confirmed pregnant. She convinced Dulari and her husband to get shifted to the hospital and they did.

On yet another stormy midnight, when the family members of Bhagabati Gaida in Jharigam reached Dalimba's house to let her know that she was struggling through labor pain, without even blinking an eye-lid, Dalimba accompanied them and took her to the Jharigam community health centre. Bhagabati safely delivered a baby boy but the most happy and content person around was Dalimba - as if she won one of her many battles.

Another recognition for Dalimba (ETV Bharat)

All this she did without thinking about her four children at home who she had been raising as a single mother. "I know they can take care of themselves and if need be, the elder one can be with the others," says a gleaming Dalimba.

Known as the Nightingale of Nabarangpur, Dalimba from Butisargi village has nearly two decades of untiring contribution to health care in the faraway Nabarangpur district in Odisha. Mostly working in tribal dominated villages, she has ensured institutional deliveries in her area and also looks after child healthcare.

In remote tribal villages, reluctance to go to medical institutions stems from deep-rooted cultural apprehensions and misinformation. And it is in these places ASHAs like Dalimba turn messiahs. They not only patiently explain the benefits of institutional delivery and the risks associated with home births, but make these gullible population aware about importance of vaccinations, medical supervision, and government incentives for safe motherhood.

Dalimba Mali (ETV Bharat)

Recognition and Accolades

For her tireless efforts, Dalimba earned recognition at the highest levels. In January 2020, she was felicitated as the 'Best Health Worker' by the Governor of Odisha. She even received personal appreciation from the Prime Minister for her outstanding work during one of his Mann Ki Baat episodes. These honors, however, have not changed her humble persona. “I don’t know why am I being honoured. As a health worker, I am just doing my duty,” she humbly says.

On January 2, Minister of Commerce, Transport, Steel & Mines, Government of Odisha, Bibhuti Bhusan Jena, felicitated Dalimba at Berhampur University Foundation Day celebration. "Dalimba is a shining star for all of us. She has done exceptionally well to be appreciated by PM Modi," the Minister had stated.

Dalimba Mali (ETV Bharat)

Early Life To Being An Asha

Dalimba was born as the ninth child of Madhuram and Sukaldee Mali in Butisargi village. With an easy-go-lucky-life, Dalimba had never aimed to work in the field of medical awareness till she completed her matriculation examinations. (Butisargi is a small hamlet in Jharigam Tehsil in Nabarangpur District. Three kilometre from Jharigam, it is 64 KM from district headquarters town Nabarangpur.)

Soon, in 2005, a vacancy for an ASHA worker ignited the passion in her to serve people of the village. A few months training later, draped in a blue saree, Dalimba started visiting houses in the village and creating awareness about healthcare facilities among women. "The moment I wore the uniform, I felt I am committed to a cause. It gave me a sense of responsibility and I have never thought of giving up the work I have been doing since years," says Dalimba sporting a shy smile.

Dalimba’s early days were fraught with challenges. Her village, dominated by tribal communities, lacked basic awareness of healthcare. Pregnant women were reluctant to seek medical help, and the concept of institutional deliveries was alien. She recalls how pregnant women would dismiss hospital care, citing traditional beliefs and a lack of trust in modern medicine.

Dalimba Mali (ETV Bharat)

Breaking Barriers

Over the years, Dalimba ensured there were zero domestic deliveries, with all pregnant women opting for institutional care. Infant and maternal mortality rates, once alarmingly high, have drastically reduced. She has also played a pivotal role in creating awareness about vaccinations, family planning, and preventing child marriage.

When Dalimba began her work, there were no proper transport facilities to take pregnant women to hospitals. She recalls how families would struggle to arrange for autorickshaws or bullock carts. Today, emergency vehicles are readily available, thanks to her advocacy and the government’s intervention.

According to Health Department sources in Nabarangpur, the Maternal Mortality Rate of the district in 2023-24 stood at 124 persons per lakh while the Infant Mortality Rate was 39 per thousand.

Dalimba in front of the CHC (ETV Bharat)

Beyond Maternal Healthcare

Dalimba’s work is not limited to maternal and child health. She has identified and supported patients suffering from leprosy and tuberculosis, ensuring they receive timely treatment. Her efforts have cured over 30 leprosy patients and created awareness about regular medication and hygiene. In a malaria-prone region, Dalimba’s campaigns for using mosquito nets and maintaining cleanliness have drastically reduced cases. Her contribution to family planning awareness has led to 24 women opting for sterilization surgeries.

The Human Side of Dedication

Despite her achievements, Dalimba’s personal life has not been without problems. In 2014, she lost her husband, Pitabas Mali, who worked as a tractor driver, to ill health. Left to raise three daughters and a son on her own, Dalimba balanced her responsibilities as a mother and a healthcare worker. Her children often stayed alone while she attended to midnight emergencies. “I don’t leave my children because I want to; it’s my duty to ensure the well-being of my community. These works cannot be debatable and should not be. The larger interest gains over anything else,” she says.