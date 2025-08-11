Nowgong: A British Era Town Marked By Maze Of Crossroads

Chhatarpur: Indian cities are known for their unique aspects. Nowgong town in Chhatarpur district is known for its maze of crossroads. Established by the British, there stand no less than 150 crossroads in Nowgong that were built to mislead the enemies. Nowgong still retains its identity as a cantonment established by the British, and even its map was prepared in England.

The British chose to settle in this town not because of compulsion but by choice. It is the crossroads and the labyrinths that draw the visitors to Nowgong. In addition to these are the buildings from the British era with their distinct architecture.

Nowgong town is located at a distance of 23 km from the Chhatarpur district headquarters. Many refer to it as India’s first ‘Smart City’ that came into existence much before the coining of the term in the present context. It was once the administrative capital for 36 princely states of the Vindhya region, and the remnants of that time still exist.

The town is, however, known for its 150 crossroads that are difficult to find anywhere else in the country. It is said that the British established Nowgong town in 1842 to arrest Maharaj Parikshit of Jaitpur after he had destroyed the Kaithasadar cantonment with 12 Funny Cannons in 1841.

Local historian Dinesh Sen disclosed, “From 1842 to 1862, Nowgong remained a cantonment that existed only in tents.”

Traders were invited from throughout India to fulfil the needs of the soldiers. Milkmen, tailors, cloth merchants, cobblers, etc were settled here to provide the required goods and services to the British soldiers. The British went ahead with building a large number of crossroads to confuse the enemy in the event of a war 180 years ago. These crossroads are interconnected.

Interestingly, the idea of this town was conceived in England, and the British engineers came to survey this area and prepare a map for the cantonment.

Dinesh Sen pointed out, “The British rule continued in Nowgong from 1842 to 1932. The political agenda to govern the 36 princely states of Bundelkhand was set from here. These included the princely states of Panna, Ajaygarh, Sarila, Charkhari, Bijawar, Chhatarpur, Lugasi, Garoli, Alipura, Naigawan, Kauhanian, Khaniyadhana, Datia, Samthar, Kadaura, Berikpura, Jangni, Bijna, Durbai, Bankapahari, Todi Fatehpur, Orchha, Gaurihar, Nagaud, Jaso, Suhawal, Maihar, Kothi, Baronda, Paldev, Pahara, Tarao, Bhaisoda, Kamta Rajol, Jaitpur and Kailpura.”

He further said, “There were 36 bungalows built for the rulers of these princely states along with 36 houses. While many of them have collapsed, some still stand to tell the history of the place.”

The old administrative buildings are being put to different uses today. A Harijan hostel for girls is being run from the Government Press Office. The primary school and surgeon's office located in the secretariat of those times have been converted into the TB Hospital, while the former irrigation department headquarters and the forest department premises are being utilised to run the Civil Hospital. The old High Court building has been converted into a lower court building.

The erstwhile Regional Transport Office (RTO) is now the Sales Tax Office, and the residence of the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police is now the Canal Kothi.

The old Church, built in 1869, still exists as it was and continues to be under the control of the Army. The bungalow of the then Political Agent is now the Nowgong Rest House. The Club building has now become the Polytechnic College. However, the jail still stands as it was, bearing the marks of those times.

The city's sundial still presents a testimony to British rule as it stands in the courtyard of the GTC School. Local resident Rajkumar Soni said, “Even today, people get lost in the maze of Nowgong crossroads.”

