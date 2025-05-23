Not Just For Beauty, Young Women Hit Gym Also For Motherhood

ETV Bharat / offbeat

According to doctors, a balanced died and regular exercise regulate hormones, improve chances of pregnancy and boosts overall reproductive health.

Vijayawada/Hyderabad: Gone are the days when women joined gyms solely to flaunt a slender figure and glowing skin or fit into the perfect wedding dress. Today’s young women are heading to gyms with a deeper purpose of securing their chances of motherhood.

Driven by rising cases of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), thyroid, obesity and infertility, many women in their 20s and 30s are taking proactive steps to improve their health before marriage or planning pregnancy. Their goal is clear. It is not just to look good and be healthy but to become mother without complications.

Here's a young woman from Vijayawada, whose wedding is in August. Disturbed by how several of her married friends struggled with infertility, mostly due to PCOS, she sought medical advice. Her doctor recommended weight loss through exercise and she promptly joined a gym.

Similarly, a couple from Hyderabad, planning to conceive next year, have ditched junk food and enrolled in a gym. “We want our children to be healthy and to begin, we have to be healthy first,” they said.

Health Crisis Behind the Trend

Modern lifestyle, stressful jobs and poor diets are contributing to a surge in health problems among young women. Doctors are increasingly seeing patients in their early twenties with hormonal imbalances, irregular periods, diabetes and even hernias. This has led to a spike in visits to fertility clinics.

Now, a growing number of women are choosing preemptive fitness. From joining gyms to hiring personal trainers and switching to nutrient-rich diets, they’re embracing wellness not just for aesthetics, but for reproductive health.

How Exercise Helps

  • Increases fertility: Weight loss improves ovulation and hormone balance.
  • Reduces PCOS and thyroid risks: Helps regulate insulin and lowers bad fat accumulation.
  • Prevents miscarriage: Healthier body weight lowers pregnancy complications.
  • Improves menstrual cycle: Regular exercise ensures timely periods.
  • Boosts immunity and organ function: Key for smooth pregnancy.
  • Enhances chances of natural conception even in women with existing health conditions.

Zumba: A Lively Alternative

For those intimidated by weight or prone to muscle pain, Zumba dance workouts offer a fun and effective alternative. With energetic music and group settings, Zumba is becoming the go-to fitness routine for many young women, especially brides-to-be.

Fitness for the Perfect Wedding Look

With wedding season around the corner, couples are sweating it out together in gyms. From toning their bodies to shining in wedding photos, they are motivated by both health and style. Trainers note that couples are more disciplined and see faster results when they work out together.

What Experts say?

Dr Keshav Chandra, HOD, Gynecology, Siddhartha Government Medical College, Vijayawada said, “Hormonal imbalances caused by lifestyle changes are making it harder for eggs to be released. This leads to infertility. Exercise helps regulate hormones and improves chances of pregnancy. Increasing water intake, eating more greens, fewer fatty and junk food are crucial.”

“Over 50% of women joining gyms now suffer from PCOS or thyroid issues. Regular exercise helps manage these. Many also want to look fit for their weddings, but the biggest benefit is long-term reproductive health,” Raju, a certified trainer in Vijayawada said.

