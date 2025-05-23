ETV Bharat / offbeat

Not Just For Beauty, Young Women Hit Gym Also For Motherhood

Vijayawada/Hyderabad: Gone are the days when women joined gyms solely to flaunt a slender figure and glowing skin or fit into the perfect wedding dress. Today’s young women are heading to gyms with a deeper purpose of securing their chances of motherhood.

Driven by rising cases of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), thyroid, obesity and infertility, many women in their 20s and 30s are taking proactive steps to improve their health before marriage or planning pregnancy. Their goal is clear. It is not just to look good and be healthy but to become mother without complications.

Here's a young woman from Vijayawada, whose wedding is in August. Disturbed by how several of her married friends struggled with infertility, mostly due to PCOS, she sought medical advice. Her doctor recommended weight loss through exercise and she promptly joined a gym.

Similarly, a couple from Hyderabad, planning to conceive next year, have ditched junk food and enrolled in a gym. “We want our children to be healthy and to begin, we have to be healthy first,” they said.

Health Crisis Behind the Trend

Modern lifestyle, stressful jobs and poor diets are contributing to a surge in health problems among young women. Doctors are increasingly seeing patients in their early twenties with hormonal imbalances, irregular periods, diabetes and even hernias. This has led to a spike in visits to fertility clinics.

Now, a growing number of women are choosing preemptive fitness. From joining gyms to hiring personal trainers and switching to nutrient-rich diets, they’re embracing wellness not just for aesthetics, but for reproductive health.

How Exercise Helps