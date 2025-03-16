A Different Classroom Experience With Green Schooling; Kerala LP School Teaches Sustainable Farming

Malappuram: At Kondotty Pulikkal LP School of Malappuram in Kerala, learning is more fun than just a classroom experience. The small school, which educates over 600 children, has become a training ground for sustainable farming. Its vegetable garden, where a wide range of crops are grown organically, has quickly become a model for others to follow.

Every required food for daily school life is grown on the grounds—organically here. Moringa, papaya, okra, brinjal, chilli, cabbage, cauliflower, tomatoes, beetroot, and carrots are just some of the crops grown in the school garden. "This isn’t just about having fresh food—it’s a way to teach kids about living sustainably, conserving nature, and the importance of soil health," headmaster C Baiju said.

He continued, "While children may not fully understand abstract lessons like self-reliance or waste management when they are involved in growing their food, they begin to understand the importance of these practices."

According to him, the garden’s success is a result of the teamwork between students, teachers, and parents. The school’s Green Club manages the vegetable garden, and the kids play an active role in the staff care.

They water the plants twice a day and apply organic fertilizers, learning valuable lessons about responsibility and sustainability. Baiju said, "We care for the plants the same way, we care for the children. The management and parents’ committee provide great support, and the children are very excited about farming. Teachers and students are involved day and night, even on holidays, to keep the garden thriving."

The school’s agricultural efforts don't stop at vegetables. Last year, the students successfully grew rice on one acre of land, and they also raised 100 chickens using leftovers from the school’s lunch. This not only helped reduce waste but also gave the kids hands-on experience in animal farming.

The school also uses food waste and organic materials to create natural fertilizers, which is another lesson in resourcefulness and sustainability. Despite its limited space, the school makes the most of its resources. For example, eggshells from the school’s lunches are dried, ground, and turned into fertilizer for the crops.

These innovative approaches help teach students the importance of recycling and reusing materials to reduce waste. They are also waiting to harvest Cambodian grapes.

The students aren’t stopping here. Their next big project is to dive into soilless farming, specifically hydroponics or aquaponics, where crops and fish grow together in a shared environment. With this new goal, they hope to further explore sustainable farming methods and continue to lead the way in eco-friendly practices.

As the school’s garden flourishes and the children get hands-on farming experience, LP School is proving that even young students can be at the forefront of sustainability. The lessons they learn in the garden aren’t just temporary—they are shaping the future of the students and their community, teaching them important values that will stay with them for life.