Ramnagar: Technical interventions promise to make litchis from Ramnagar in Uttarakhand sweeter and thus enhance the income of growers. This fruit had earned a geographical indication (GI) tag a couple of years ago and has since then evolved as a brand.

The Ramnagar, Kaladhungi and Chaklua belt is famous on account of the Jim Corbett National Park and also the litchi production. The fruit grown here is sweeter and juicier than what is grown in the other parts. The GI tag led to its popularity in the international market.

Non-Woven Bags To Add Value To Ramnagar Litchis (ETV Bharat)

Now non-woven bags have been tried at the field level that are going to add further value to the product. The non-woven bags as their name suggests are unwoven bags made by combining fiber. They are made from polypropylene which is essentially a plastic polymer. They are water resistant and safer as compared to the traditional bags. Their biggest advantage is that they pose no threat to the environment.

“We were a part of a three year research project of the Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture and Technology at Pantnagar that was aimed at saving the litchi plants from heat, insects, birds, bats and vagaries of nature. We worked on the idea of packing bunches of litchis in non-woven bags and found that apart from safety, the fruit had better size, taste and colour,” said a litchi orchard owner Deep Belwal.

Apart from the above mentioned threats, the non-woven bags also keep the fruit safe from weather conditions like hail.

Belwal added, “The litchi is in the bags. We don't have to spray insecticides which is good for the environment besides being pocket friendly for the growers. This is a completely eco-friendly and effective technique. We have adopted this technique for the first time and the results are encouraging. The fruit packed in the bags is tastier, juicier and not broken.”

The litchis in the non-woven bags were compared with the ones grown in the open and were found to be better on all the parameters. Horticultural Officer Arjun Singh Parwal said, “The non-woven bags ensure that the problem of cracking of the fruit is no longer there. The technique enhances the quality and production which in turn will fetch a higher price, thus empowering the growers economically.”

He said the positive outcome of the trials is expected to lead more litchi growers of this area to adopt this technique. Litchi is grown on around 900 hectares in the Ramnagar, Kotabagh, Kaladhungi and Chaklua areas. There are more than 1,40,000 litchi trees attended to by more than 2000 growers. Each tree gives 50 kg produce on an average.

The Ramnagar litchis now symbolize smart agriculture on account of the new scientific and technical interventions. The fruit grown with the help of non woven bags is expected to further enhance the reputation of the Ramnagar litchis in the international market.

This intervention demonstrates the move from laboratories to the fields that have been stressed upon by the top policy makers in the country. The Pantnagar University had played a big role in ushering in the Green Revolution in the country.