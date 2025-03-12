ETV Bharat / offbeat

No Two-Storey Houses In This Andhra Pradesh Village: The 500-Year-Old Custom And Its Origin

Aluru: In an era where towering buildings dominate both urban and rural landscapes, the village of Peddahotur in Aluru Mandal of Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district stands as an exception. Despite having the financial means to construct multi-storey houses, the villagers strictly adhere to an age-old tradition by shunning two-story buildings.

The Origin of the Custom

According to the locals, years ago, a villager attempted to build an upper floor, but he died unexpectedly, leading to the belief that such constructions invite misfortune. Since then, no one has dared to go against the custom. However, there is an exception: if a new structure is built within the premises of the Huchu Veerappatatha temple, it must be a two-storey building.

500 Years of Devotion to Huchu Veerappatatha