No Two-Storey Houses In This Andhra Pradesh Village: The 500-Year-Old Custom And Its Origin

Aluru: In an era where towering buildings dominate both urban and rural landscapes, the village of Peddahotur in Aluru Mandal of Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district stands as an exception. Despite having the financial means to construct multi-storey houses, the villagers strictly adhere to an age-old tradition by shunning two-story buildings.
The Origin of the Custom
According to the locals, years ago, a villager attempted to build an upper floor, but he died unexpectedly, leading to the belief that such constructions invite misfortune. Since then, no one has dared to go against the custom. However, there is an exception: if a new structure is built within the premises of the Huchu Veerappatatha temple, it must be a two-storey building.
500 Years of Devotion to Huchu Veerappatatha
- Huchu Veerappatatha, the village deity, is said to have settled in Peddahotur around 500 years ago.
- He was known for his acts of kindness and eventually became a revered spirit in the village.
- Villagers built a temple in his honor, where annual chariot festivals (Rathotsavam) are held.
Unique Naming Tradition
- Many villagers carry names like Ucchirappa, Hoturappa, and Ucchiramma in honor of the deity.
- Parents whose children fell ill were said to have prayed at the temple and, upon recovery, named them after Huchu Veerappatatha as a sign of gratitude.
Rathotsavam on March 13
- The grand chariot festival will take place on March 13, which is expected to draw thousands of devotees.
- Special pujas will begin on Tuesday, leading up to the main event in the evening.
- The festival is a three-day affair, celebrating the village’s deep-rooted faith and traditions.
Peddahotur continues to uphold its rich 500-year-old customs, blending faith, folklore, and a strong sense of community.
