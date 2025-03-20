ETV Bharat / offbeat

No Student, No Teacher: A Haryana School Turns Into Hub For Drug Addicts Due To Official Neglect

No Student, No Teacher: A Haryana School Turns Into Hub For Drug Addicts Due To Official Neglect ( ETV Bharat )

Faridabad: The Government Primary School, built for Rs 16 lakh in 2016 in the Sehatput area here in Haryana, is decrepit today. With the walls crumbling and the roof leaking, the building is now in ruins with no students and teachers in sight.

Locals said that the school has been occupied by antisocial elements and has become a hub for drug addicts even though it was meant to impart basic education to children.

“The school building was completed in 2016, with a board indicating its status as a government primary school. However, the education department didn’t start its operation,” they said.

RTI activist Satpal Singh said that the school building has been used as a polling booth in several elections, which indicates that the government is aware of its existence.

“We have been informing the administration and education department regularly about the school's dire and deserted state, but it doesn’t take any tangible action,” he said.