No Student, No Teacher: A Haryana School Turns Into Hub For Drug Addicts Due To Official Neglect

Faridabad: The Government Primary School, built for Rs 16 lakh in 2016 in the Sehatput area here in Haryana, is decrepit today. With the walls crumbling and the roof leaking, the building is now in ruins with no students and teachers in sight.
Locals said that the school has been occupied by antisocial elements and has become a hub for drug addicts even though it was meant to impart basic education to children.
“The school building was completed in 2016, with a board indicating its status as a government primary school. However, the education department didn’t start its operation,” they said.
RTI activist Satpal Singh said that the school building has been used as a polling booth in several elections, which indicates that the government is aware of its existence.
“We have been informing the administration and education department regularly about the school's dire and deserted state, but it doesn’t take any tangible action,” he said.
According to him, the school was constructed by the District Project Coordinator (DPC) in 2016, with no contractor involved. However, he expressed frustration over government inaction.
“Despite our efforts to bring attention to the issue, the education department claimed ignorance about the school's location and handover,” he said.
Another RTI activist, Akash Gupta, expressed similar views, saying that he has been witnessing the school’s terrible situation due to its proximity to his residence.
“I have filed a complaint also with the CM window, through which we were told that a pit in front of the school is the reason for its non-operation,” he said.
District Education Officer Ajit Sheoran and Block Education Officer Manoj Mittal acknowledged the issue, with the assurance that they would take action to remove the illegal occupation and explore possibilities of starting the school in the upcoming session.
