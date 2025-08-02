Nashik: For the children of Hedpada village in Nashik, Maharashtra, school is more than just books and uniforms; it is also about surviving dangerous waters regularly. During the monsoon season, when rivers overflow, parents brave strong currents to carry their children to school in the absence of a bridge in the village.

While most parents bravely face the situation, others do not take their children to school, resulting in a high dropout rate.

The Maharashtra government claims to spend crores every year to improve the standard of living of the tribals and bring them into the mainstream of society. But the plight of the Hedpada students is a dampener on such claims.

At least 500 folks live in the village under the Devdongra Gram Panchayat. Initially, there were 19 students enrolled in the Zilla Parishad School in Hedpada in 2024, but the number has come down to ten. Of these six live across the river and have to cross the river on the backs of their parents or villagers to come to school.

No Bridge, No Choice: Children Ride On Parents’ Backs To School In This Maharashtra Village (ETV Bharat)

“Our Trimbakeshwar area receives a lot of rain. Therefore, it is inconvenient for us to go to school for three months. If we do not have elders from our family or the village with us, we do not go to school during the monsoon,” Rachna Kamadi, a student, said, adding that the result is a huge educational loss.

A villager, Dattu Kamadi, pointed out that the absence of roads and bridges has led to problems like getting employment, education, and taking patients to the hospital. “Often, pregnant women have to be carried literally in a bag to the hospital. We want the government to solve the problem of roads and bridges in our area as soon as possible,” he said.

It is learnt that a sum of Rs 3 crore was approved and the work had started, but there was a change in location on the pretext of the land being fragile. “The work will start soon after the monsoon,” claimed a local MLA, Hiraman Khoskar.

Deputy Engineer with the Construction Department, Vijay Baviskar, pointed out that after the approval of the bridge at Hedpada, the actual work was to start in March. “But since the land here is brittle and hard rock, the foundation is not available, and the work of the bridge will start at another place after Diwali.”

People wade through river in absence of bridge (ETV Bharat)

“It is shameful that on one hand, the schemes with huge funds like Rs 300 crore are announced for tribal development, but basic facilities like building bridges in remote areas like Hedpada are completely ignored on the other hand. What is the use of these schemes if the real benefits of these schemes are not reaching the local tribal community?” questioned President of Elgar Kashtakari Sanghatana Bhagwan Madhe.

The locals have been questioning the administration on the lack of a bridge for so many years, and education not being given priority, besides a mode of safe travel for the villagers. They have also been asking who the actual beneficiaries of big schemes are when it is not the locals.

They have demanded that it be ensured that the children continue to get an education throughout the year. They have also sought that the utilisation of funds marked for tribal development should be transparent and the elected representatives should visit these areas and resolve the problems in person.