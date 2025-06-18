Nizampur's First Matriculate Ramkewal: The Story You Know, The Struggle You Don't

Barabanki: Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki - a place often known for opium cultivation, has been lately in the news because of a 15-year-old boy Ramkewal, who scripted history by passing the Class 10 UP Board exams. That he is the first person from Nizampur village to have cleared the matric exams in 78 years since Independence, is the biggest motivating factor for many.

Even as Ramkewal scored 53 percent, the story behind those second-division marks is deeply moving.

Around 35 KM from Barabanki lies an underdeveloped village Nizampur which houses just 25 families, all from the Dalit community who eke out a living by working as labourers or daily wagers.

Ramkewal lives with his parents, two brothers, and a younger sister, while his eldest sister is married. His father Jagdish Rawat is a daily-wage labourer, and his mother Pushpa Devi works as a cook at a government school.

Given the financial constraints, Ramkewal himself works as a labourer to support his studies. During the wedding season, he carries decorative lights on his head in wedding processions. Despite long hours of work, he would still spare 1–2 hours every day to study; and the topics he couldn't understand, he would clarify from his teachers at school the next day.

Ramkewal studied in the village primary school till Class 5th, and then went to another village for Classes 6-8. He took admission in Class 9th at Ahmedpur Government Inter College, some 500 metres away from his house, and walked barefoot every day due to lack of money and transport.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Ramkewal mentioned that he used to study under a government-installed solar streetlight close to his house at night. The list of deprivations that he has faced in his life so far is endless. They have no electricity connection at their house as his family could not afford to pay the bills. It is difficult even to arrange for food and clothes. His younger brothers are in Classes IX and V, while his younger sister is in Class-I. To save money, he walks barefoot to school and work as he couldn't afford to buy shoes or slippers.

After he passed Class 10 exams from Ahmedpur Government Inter College, and the results were out in public, District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi invited him for a felicitation. Ramkelal's school principal VK Gupta bought him a shirt, pants, and a pair of shoes for the occasion. It was the first time in his life that he wore shoes. He said, "I would never forget that moment in my entire life."

Ramkewal earned Rs 200–300 for every single wedding assignment and some more through daily-wage labour. He paid his school fees of Rs 2100 and bought his books and notebooks with his own money, and whatever remained, he gave it to his parents to manage other household expenses.

His mother studied till Class 5th, while his father had never been to school in his entire life. "School was tough in the beginning. With no educated member in the family, no one is there to help me in studies," he said.

When he learnt no one in the village had ever passed Class 10, he made it his mission. A few villagers even mocked him, asking, "What will you do with studies?" But he stayed focused and proved them wrong.

Dreams Of Becoming An IAS Officer

Asked about his future, Ramkewal said he wants to complete his intermediate education and prepare for the UPSC civil services exam. His goal is to become an IAS officer so he could help develop his village and contribute to the growth of the society and the country as a whole.

Poverty might have forced Ramkewal's parents to keep themselves away from pursuing education, but they never stopped him from marching towards his dreams. Before Ramkelal, one Nanku of the village was the only person in the area who had studied till Class 8th.

Nizampur has about 150 people, and most of them are unfortunately illiterate. The few educated people have studied only till Class 6th or 8th. The village has electricity, but no internal road. There's a primary school, but poverty kept most families from pursuing education beyond early grades. However, Ramkewal's success has lit a new spark in the village and now suddenly, education is no longer a distant dream.

Read More

Uttar Pradesh Teen Breaks 78-Year-Old Jinx, Becomes First Matriculate From Nizampur Village After Independence