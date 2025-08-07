ETV Bharat / offbeat

Nizamabad Food Bank Ensures No Poor Goes Hungry

Nizamabad: Moved by the plight of homeless individuals, wandering on streets in tattered clothes and unkempt hair, an employee of the state electricity department took it upon himself to bring smiles to their faces by providing them with a little food. His compassion for the less fortunate gave birth to a 'food bank' that ensures daily meals for the needy free of cost.

Naveen Chanti, a grade-2 employee in the electricity department from Nizamabad came up with this unique initiative, Nizamabad Food Bank, on February 14, 2016. Initially, it was restricted only to Sundays but in view of its popularity, it became a daily initiative.

"At the beginning, I asked can I satisfy their hunger, even if just for a single meal. Then came up with Nizamabad Food Bank and from one meal a week it turned into daily meals," Chanti said.

From A Meal A Week To Daily Feasts

In the first year of its launch, the food bank served meals every Sunday, feeding at least 100 people every time. From the second year onwards, it turned into a daily mission. Now, the menu, comprising rice, curry, sambar, fruit and a sweet, is served with care and consistency every day of the week.

The philanthropist initiative inspired others to join in and it has now turned into a movement in service of the poor, involving around 150 youth volunteers, a committed army of kindness that has so far fed lakhs of people.