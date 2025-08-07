Nizamabad Food Bank Ensures No Poor Goes Hungry

Nizamabad: Moved by the plight of homeless individuals, wandering on streets in tattered clothes and unkempt hair, an employee of the state electricity department took it upon himself to bring smiles to their faces by providing them with a little food. His compassion for the less fortunate gave birth to a 'food bank' that ensures daily meals for the needy free of cost.
Naveen Chanti, a grade-2 employee in the electricity department from Nizamabad came up with this unique initiative, Nizamabad Food Bank, on February 14, 2016. Initially, it was restricted only to Sundays but in view of its popularity, it became a daily initiative.
"At the beginning, I asked can I satisfy their hunger, even if just for a single meal. Then came up with Nizamabad Food Bank and from one meal a week it turned into daily meals," Chanti said.
From A Meal A Week To Daily Feasts
In the first year of its launch, the food bank served meals every Sunday, feeding at least 100 people every time. From the second year onwards, it turned into a daily mission. Now, the menu, comprising rice, curry, sambar, fruit and a sweet, is served with care and consistency every day of the week.
The philanthropist initiative inspired others to join in and it has now turned into a movement in service of the poor, involving around 150 youth volunteers, a committed army of kindness that has so far fed lakhs of people.
“My ambition is to feed the poor and hungry. I will continue this work as long as I have the strength,” Chanti said.
Earning PM's Praise
Nizamabad Food Bank had come to the limelight during the Covid-19 pandemic when it had provided meals, biscuits and snacks to thousands of migrant workers walking along the national highway from Nirmal to Medchal. Their selfless work has earned praise from not only people across the state but Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
No Cash Donations, Just A ‘Rice Bag Challenge’
What makes this initiative even more remarkable is that no cash donations are accepted. Instead, an annual ‘Rice Bag Challenge’ is hosted every February, where donors contribute rice, groceries and utensils to support the entire year's operations. Every Dussehra, the food bank also distributes new clothes to 300 needy individuals, enabling them to participate in the festivities with dignity.
The Nizamabad Food Bank is more than a service, it’s a reminder that humanity still thrives among common people, who choose to care for the less fortunate.
