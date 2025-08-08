ETV Bharat / offbeat

New Species Teem In Cambodia's Threatened Karst

This photo taken on July 22, 2025 shows expert herpetologist Evan Quah (R) from University Malaysia Sabah and gecko expert Lee Grismer (L), a professor at La Sierra University in the United States, catching a snake and a gecko as they search for new species at a pagoda in Phnom Proek district in Battambang province. ( AFP )

Battambang: A biologist might go a lifetime without discovering a new species. It took a team exploring Cambodia's limestone karst a single night to find three. The trio of newly discovered geckos illustrates the incredible and often overlooked biodiversity in these harshly beautiful landscapes, and the risks posed by the cement industry's appetite for limestone.

"You can quite literally go into a cave, collect a few specimens, and most likely there'll be some that are new to science," said Pablo Sinovas, a snake specialist and Cambodia country director at conservation NGO Fauna & Flora. "That's one of the magical aspects of karst ecosystems." Karst landscapes, like Vietnam's famed Halong Bay outcroppings, are ancient structures, formed millions of years ago from coral.

Rain erosion creates their characteristic fluted, pockmarked exteriors and vast interior caves and tunnels. It also isolates one piece of karst from another, creating evolutionary islands where species develop differently, explained gecko expert Lee Grismer, a professor at La Sierra University.

"Species are being created in these harsh environments." AFP joined a team in July that is surveying karst near the Cambodia-Thailand border to better understand these ecosystems and build the case for their protection. The work is challenging. There is an ongoing risk of mines and unexploded ordnance, and days into the survey in Battambang province, the team was forced to move away from the border as fighting erupted between Thailand and Cambodia.

Venomous inhabitants

There is also the delicate task of navigating sharp karst at night, and avoiding hidden holes. Some harbour venomous inhabitants, though finding one delights the team. "Great spot," shouted Grismer, as the green head of a type of pit viper -- recently discovered in Thailand and not previously recorded in Cambodia -- emerged from a karst overhang and was collected by his colleague.

The work started after dark, when the millions of bats that roost in the karst have streamed out to hunt. Armed with headlamps, the team clambered over vines, ducked beneath dripping stalactites and dodged insects attracted by their lights. In one cave, a plate-sized whip spider sat impassively, while elsewhere a scorpion scurried from under a rock, her offspring on her back.

The team looked for the slightest movement or the glint of an eye to find animals sometimes no bigger than a pinky finger. Each catch was placed in a bag with enough air to keep it alive until cataloguing time in the morning. The meticulous process is essential to proving a species is new and preserving it for future study.

It starts with a surreal photoshoot in the team's sparse hotel room. Karst rocks were piled artfully on black velvet taped to a table and the wall, and then the models came out: frogs, snakes and geckos.

Geckos on the loose