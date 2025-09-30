ETV Bharat / offbeat

New Beginning At Asansol Correctional Home As Inmates Celebrate Durga Puja

Asansol: Correctional Homes are meant to reform inmates while inculcating humane values among them. This concept has been realised at the Asansol Correctional Home, where the inmates are celebrating Durga Puja for the first time.

They are enthusiastic about their experience and have conveyed the same to the authorities. They had approached the authorities asking for Durga Puja celebrations while being in captivity. Jail Superintendent Chandreyi Hait took the initiative of involving the inmates in organising the celebrations by delegating responsibilities to them like performing the duties of a priest and playing Dhak. The women inmates have been involved in making designs on the floor and the lamps.

In 1940, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose started the first Durga Puja at the Presidency Correctional Home in Kolkata, where it is held even today. But Durga Puja was not held in the Asansol Correctional Home for a long time, and a beginning has been made this year.

New Beginning At Asansol Correctional Home As Inmates Celebrate Durga Puja (ETV Bharat)

Chandreyi Hait said, "Those who are in the Correctional Home cannot go out and are deprived of the joy of Puja. The Durga Puja has been organised here keeping this in mind. The inmates themselves expressed their desire to organise it and informed me about it. That's how we tried to organise everything."

Since nothing is available inside the Correctional Home, everything had to be brought from outside. This added to the workload of the prison guards. Small idols have been brought along with the other Puja material, including the Dhak.

Sources said that one of the prison guards is also performing the duties of a priest. Although the Dhak was brought from outside, the female inmates have come forward for Alpana, a ritual primarily performed by married women to promote auspiciousness or good fortune at the place of residence. Alpanas are made from rice paste and applied to the walls and floor around the practitioner's home altar.