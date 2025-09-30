New Beginning At Asansol Correctional Home As Inmates Celebrate Durga Puja
All the rituals are being performed with the inmates undertaking different duties with the help of prison staff
Published : September 30, 2025 at 7:30 PM IST
Asansol: Correctional Homes are meant to reform inmates while inculcating humane values among them. This concept has been realised at the Asansol Correctional Home, where the inmates are celebrating Durga Puja for the first time.
They are enthusiastic about their experience and have conveyed the same to the authorities. They had approached the authorities asking for Durga Puja celebrations while being in captivity. Jail Superintendent Chandreyi Hait took the initiative of involving the inmates in organising the celebrations by delegating responsibilities to them like performing the duties of a priest and playing Dhak. The women inmates have been involved in making designs on the floor and the lamps.
In 1940, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose started the first Durga Puja at the Presidency Correctional Home in Kolkata, where it is held even today. But Durga Puja was not held in the Asansol Correctional Home for a long time, and a beginning has been made this year.
Chandreyi Hait said, "Those who are in the Correctional Home cannot go out and are deprived of the joy of Puja. The Durga Puja has been organised here keeping this in mind. The inmates themselves expressed their desire to organise it and informed me about it. That's how we tried to organise everything."
Since nothing is available inside the Correctional Home, everything had to be brought from outside. This added to the workload of the prison guards. Small idols have been brought along with the other Puja material, including the Dhak.
Sources said that one of the prison guards is also performing the duties of a priest. Although the Dhak was brought from outside, the female inmates have come forward for Alpana, a ritual primarily performed by married women to promote auspiciousness or good fortune at the place of residence. Alpanas are made from rice paste and applied to the walls and floor around the practitioner's home altar.
The 108 lamps being used during the Puja have also been made by the female inmates.
The number of inmates at the facility is 400, which includes 35 women. The Puja is performed before an Ek Chala idol while following all the rituals.
A cultural programme will also be organised inside the facility where the inmates will be dancing, singing and reciting.
Bidyut Chakraborty, the prison guard performing the duties of the priest, told ETV Bharat, “The inmates are in charge of all the arrangements for the puja. One of them has become my devotee to whom I am teaching the mantras. There is great enthusiasm among the inmates who are offering garlands with devotion to the Goddess while praying with folded hands. Many are praying for an early release.”
Even the 108 lotus flowers required for the Ashtami rituals were procured by the organisers.
Chandreyi Hait said, "We want to organise a Sindoor Khela for the female inmates on Vijayadashami."
A change has also been in the menu for the Puja celebrations. It includes fish for Saptami, khichdi on Ashtami, chilli chicken and fried rice on Navami, and mutton on Dashami.
