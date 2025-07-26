‘Naxalism Took Our Dreams’: Jharkhand Girl Who Rejected Her Naxal Legacy

Palamu: Nestled in the picturesque landscape of Jharkhand’s Palamu district, Mahudand village, once known as the Naxal hotbed, is witnessing a quiet transformation. Neha Yadav, a college student with Naxal roots, is now emerging as a strong voice against Naxalism—the extremist movement that was her family's identity.
Neha (20) is the daughter of slain Naxalite zonal commander Ajay Yadav and the niece of Amrit Yadav, who was killed in a police encounter in 2009.
In 2017, Neha’s father was killed in an internal Naxalite conflict. She was in eighth grade at a local school, and the incident had shattered her dreams and put an indelible mark on her mind.
Neha had even written a widely circulated essay condemning Naxalism. She had likened the extremist ideology of Naxalites to “leprosy” and termed it “a barrier to development.”
“My dream was to become an engineer, but everything collapsed when my father and uncle were killed. Naxalism took everything from us, our peace, our dreams,” she said in an interview with ETV Bharat.
Neha, who is pursuing a B.Sc. in Zoology at A.K. Singh Degree College in Hussainabad, bravely speaks against Naxalism at public events organised by police, the latest of them on July 19 in Lohbandha village, where she motivated youth to reject Naxalism and choose education and development.
“Naxalites used to impose restrictions on daily life and development. They cheated my father. They destroy families,” she alleged.
Despite limited resources, Neha remains determined to fulfil her dreams. “If I get the chance, I still want to become an engineer. But more than anything, I want to see my village Naxal-free,” she said.
After her father’s death, authorities offered her support and assured her access to educational assistance and safety if needed.
“She is an example of how Naxalism not only ends lives but also futures. Her voice carries a powerful message,” said Palamu Superintendent of Police Rishma Rameshan.
Neha’s words have begun to inspire a different kind of resistance, one rooted in rebuilding and reform, she said.
