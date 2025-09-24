Navratri 2025: Centuries Of Worship Come Alive With A Glimpse Of Maa Durga's Idols At Bhopal Museum
This Navratri, experience the age-old traditions of Maa Durga's worship with a virtual tour of Bhopal Archaeological Museum showcasing many ancient statues/idols of the Goddess.
Published : September 24, 2025 at 11:23 AM IST
Bhopal: Step into the State Archaeological Museum in Bhopal and you will find yourself lost in the journey through centuries of worship of Maa Durga. The museum showcases ancient statues dating from the second century BC to the 11th century, reflecting devotion and artistry dedicated to the Goddess across Madhya Pradesh.
Among the myriad collections, there is one statue of Goddess Durga which dates back to the second century BC, carved from stone and measuring just 12 centimeters tall. Archaeologists expressed such statues show that the Mother Goddess was revered even in ancient times. Notably, the oldest statue of Maa Durga was discovered on the banks of Narmada River.
Explaining the significance of a two-inch-tall Durga statue at the museum, senior archaeologist Balkrishna Lokhande said, "This statue was excavated from Ninor in Sehore. Excavations were conducted between 1996 and 1999, and I was involved in the process. The statue is very small, measuring 12 cm long and 6 cm wide and one cm thick. It is believed that nomadic people carried this statue with them for worship. Another broken statue was also found. Both depict Goddess Durga as Mahishasura Mardini."
11th-Century Durga Statue
Archaeologists noted that evidence of human civilisations from the Stone Age to the Gupta period has been found along the Narmada River. Statues from the Gupta period to the Parmar period have been discovered in Hinglajgarh, Mandsaur. "All this highlight the archaeological richness of Madhya Pradesh," Lokhande said.
The museum also houses 11th-century statues of Goddess Durga from Hinglajgarh. Lokhande pointed out, "One statue showing all forms of Goddess Durga has been carved in a single stone. This four-armed statue deserves all praise for its exceptional artistry."
10th-Century 12-Armed Statue
Further, the museum displays a statue of Goddess Chamunda, dating back to the 10th century, which was found in Mandsaur. This intricate statue shows the Goddess with 12 arms, holding weapons, a skull, Vedas and flowers. The height of the statue is approximately five feet.
18-Armed Durga Statue
Another highlight of the museum is an 18-armed statue of Goddess Durga from Shravankal Nachla in Chhatarpur, believed to belong to the Parmar period during the 10th-11th century. This statue depicts the Goddess wielding weapons, symbolising her power and martial prowess.
Also Read
'Ravana Mausi': The Odisha Woman Who Builds Effigies Of The Demon Only To Watch Them Burn
The Story Of Manas Pratim Bora: How An Assamese Sculptor Is Changing The Durga Puja Narrative