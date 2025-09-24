ETV Bharat / offbeat

Navratri 2025: Centuries Of Worship Come Alive With A Glimpse Of Maa Durga's Idols At Bhopal Museum

Bhopal: Step into the State Archaeological Museum in Bhopal and you will find yourself lost in the journey through centuries of worship of Maa Durga. The museum showcases ancient statues dating from the second century BC to the 11th century, reflecting devotion and artistry dedicated to the Goddess across Madhya Pradesh.

Among the myriad collections, there is one statue of Goddess Durga which dates back to the second century BC, carved from stone and measuring just 12 centimeters tall. Archaeologists expressed such statues show that the Mother Goddess was revered even in ancient times. Notably, the oldest statue of Maa Durga was discovered on the banks of Narmada River.

Explaining the significance of a two-inch-tall Durga statue at the museum, senior archaeologist Balkrishna Lokhande said, "This statue was excavated from Ninor in Sehore. Excavations were conducted between 1996 and 1999, and I was involved in the process. The statue is very small, measuring 12 cm long and 6 cm wide and one cm thick. It is believed that nomadic people carried this statue with them for worship. Another broken statue was also found. Both depict Goddess Durga as Mahishasura Mardini."

11th-Century Durga Statue