Naveen Chanti's Food Banks That Fill Stomach Of One Million Hungry, Needy & Destitute In Telangana
They say hunger of everyone feels the same. And good Samaritan Naveen Chanti started Nizamabad Food Bank satiating the hunger of others before he ate.
Published : October 11, 2025 at 2:50 PM IST
Nizamabad: How many times do we spare a thought for the millions of hungry and needy when we have a plateful served to us? Probably never, or, at times maybe. But Naveen Chanti thinks about it everyday, and makes sure, he feeds a million.
Moved by the poverty that keeps many hungry and in tattered clothes, Naveen decided to bring about a change in their lives. He thought of easing their hunger at least for one time a day.
Belonging to Nizamabad, he started a food bank with the help and support of some like-minded youths. In the first year, he served food to at least 100 people every Sunday. From the second year onward, he has been providing meals every day. For his dedication to the cause of feeding the hungry, he received appreciation from none other than the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“Nothing is more fulfilling than feeding the hungry. It is the greatest form of donation,” said Naveen whose Food Bank serves fruits, sweets, curry, and sambar to the needy every day.
“This programme started on February 14, 2016, with just four volunteers, including my fellow employees. In the first year, we served meals only on Sundays. But from the second year onwards, we started feeding the needy on a daily basis,” Naveen says.
At present, the initiative has grown manifold, with over 200 employees and youth volunteers working to feed the hungry. “We do not rely on donations from anyone but ourselves. Instead, we began the Rice Bag Challenge every February to collect enough rice and supplies for the entire year,” explains Naveen.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Naveen and his team provided meals and snacks to migrant labourers who were stuck on national highways. Apart from the programme running in Nizamabad, eight more food banks have also been established across the state, and Naveen feels the programme will be replicated in more places.
“Through this voluntary work, we have satiated the hunger of over one million people. We serve food from morning 5 to 8 am, before we leave for our respective works,” say Yugendrachari and Shravan Kumar, volunteers associated with the Food Bank.
In addition to meals served daily, the organization also distributes new clothes during Dussehra and blankets in winter. Volunteers said it gave them immense happiness to hear the Prime Minister appreciate their Food Bank initiative during one of his Mann Ki Baat addresses.
“Our goal is to expand this programme across the state to solve the hunger issue of people. We would urge the youth of the district to come forward and join us in this mission,” he concluded.
