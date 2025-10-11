ETV Bharat / offbeat

Naveen Chanti's Food Banks That Fill Stomach Of One Million Hungry, Needy & Destitute In Telangana

Nizamabad: How many times do we spare a thought for the millions of hungry and needy when we have a plateful served to us? Probably never, or, at times maybe. But Naveen Chanti thinks about it everyday, and makes sure, he feeds a million.

Moved by the poverty that keeps many hungry and in tattered clothes, Naveen decided to bring about a change in their lives. He thought of easing their hunger at least for one time a day.

Belonging to Nizamabad, he started a food bank with the help and support of some like-minded youths. In the first year, he served food to at least 100 people every Sunday. From the second year onward, he has been providing meals every day. For his dedication to the cause of feeding the hungry, he received appreciation from none other than the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Nothing is more fulfilling than feeding the hungry. It is the greatest form of donation,” said Naveen whose Food Bank serves fruits, sweets, curry, and sambar to the needy every day.

“This programme started on February 14, 2016, with just four volunteers, including my fellow employees. In the first year, we served meals only on Sundays. But from the second year onwards, we started feeding the needy on a daily basis,” Naveen says.