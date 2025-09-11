‘Nature’s Cleaners’: Rajasthan Campaign Aims To Revive Declining Vulture Population
To stop the declining number of vultures, WWF and the Forest Department of Rajasthan started a five-year special conservation campaign in Keoladeo and Bayana Hills.
Published : September 11, 2025 at 5:47 PM IST
Bharatpur: A unique initiative has been launched in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, for the conservation of vultures, which are considered crucial for maintaining environmental balance. The Rajasthan Forest Department and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) have jointly started a five-year special campaign to develop Keoladeo National Park and the Bayana Hills as havens for vultures.
The move is aimed at preventing the extinction of vultures and strengthening environmental, health and biodiversity balance.
Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Manas Singh said the vultures were called nature’s cleaners as they prevent rotting, infection and the spread of disease by eating the carcasses of dead animals. “If the number of vultures continues to decrease, animal carcasses lying in the open can cause infectious diseases. So, vulture conservation is directly linked to protecting human health and the environment,” he said.
Scientific survey and public participation
Keoladeo National Park is a popular destination for bird lovers worldwide, while the Bayana Hills provide natural nesting sites for vultures.
“Three major species, the Himalayan vulture, Indian vulture and Egyptian vulture, are regularly seen here. The hills’ height, peaceful surroundings, livestock-rearing traditions and open fields provide food and safe habitats for vultures. For this reason, the Bayana area has been made the focal point of the conservation campaign,” he said.
In the first phase, Forest Department and WWF teams will conduct a scientific survey of nesting sites, flight ranges and vulture populations in the Bayana area.
“The data will shape the conservation strategy. Modern technology will be used to strengthen monitoring so the birds’ activities and habitats can be tracked continuously,” Singh said.
As part of the campaign, a modern monitoring centre will be established in Keoladeo National Park. Trained personnel will monitor the health, activities and habitats of vultures regularly.
“This centre will become the main base for sharing information related to vulture conservation in the future. With its help, conservation efforts will gain momentum not only in Bharatpur but across the entire state,” Singh said.
Singh said that in the second phase, the campaign will focus on educating villagers, livestock farmers and youth about the importance of vultures. “Awareness programmes will be held in schools, gram sabhas and public camps, along with poster campaigns. Locals will also be guided on how to avoid activities that may harm vultures,” he said, adding that the success of any conservation initiative depends on public involvement.
Causes of decline and long-term plan
Several factors have contributed to the sharp decline in vulture numbers, Singh said. “Painkillers given to cattle proved deadly for the birds, which died after consuming contaminated carcass meat,” he said.
Singh also blamed urbanisation, mining and deforestation for reduced nesting sites, while the decline in the practice of leaving carcasses in the open limited food availability.
“Collisions with electric wires and wings during flight also caused vulture deaths. The campaign will adopt special strategies to address these challenges,” he said.
The project will run for five years before being fully managed by the Forest Department, and through this campaign, efforts will be made to increase the number of vultures and strengthen environmental balance not only in Bharatpur but also in the surrounding districts, Singh said.
“This initiative is an inspiring step toward protecting vultures and preserving biodiversity. With the campaign, Keoladeo National Park and the Bayana Hills are set to become safe homes for vultures,” he said.
