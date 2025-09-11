ETV Bharat / offbeat

‘Nature’s Cleaners’: Rajasthan Campaign Aims To Revive Declining Vulture Population

Bharatpur: A unique initiative has been launched in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, for the conservation of vultures, which are considered crucial for maintaining environmental balance. The Rajasthan Forest Department and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) have jointly started a five-year special campaign to develop Keoladeo National Park and the Bayana Hills as havens for vultures.

The move is aimed at preventing the extinction of vultures and strengthening environmental, health and biodiversity balance.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Manas Singh said the vultures were called nature’s cleaners as they prevent rotting, infection and the spread of disease by eating the carcasses of dead animals. “If the number of vultures continues to decrease, animal carcasses lying in the open can cause infectious diseases. So, vulture conservation is directly linked to protecting human health and the environment,” he said.

‘Nature’s Cleaners’: Rajasthan Campaign Aims To Revive Declining Vulture Population (WWF)

Scientific survey and public participation

Keoladeo National Park is a popular destination for bird lovers worldwide, while the Bayana Hills provide natural nesting sites for vultures.

“Three major species, the Himalayan vulture, Indian vulture and Egyptian vulture, are regularly seen here. The hills’ height, peaceful surroundings, livestock-rearing traditions and open fields provide food and safe habitats for vultures. For this reason, the Bayana area has been made the focal point of the conservation campaign,” he said.

In the first phase, Forest Department and WWF teams will conduct a scientific survey of nesting sites, flight ranges and vulture populations in the Bayana area.