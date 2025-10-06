Naturally Formed Shivling Adds To Ziro’s Charm
Claimed to be world’s tallest naturally formed Shivling, it attracts numerous devotees from the entire Northeast
Itanagar: The pristine town of Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh has a unique charm that is a visitor’s delight. Apart from the beautiful locales and a peep into the world of the Apatani tribe, it also has something for the devotees of Lord Shiva.
The town claims to have the world’s tallest naturally formed Shivling that attracts tourists from across India and also abroad.
Ziro is renowned for its natural beauty. It is a small but captivating hilly town that is also the district headquarters of Lower Subansiri district which is located at a distance of around 110 km from the state capital of Itanagar. It has also found a place in UNESCO's tentative list of world heritage sites due to the unique culture of the Apatani tribe.
The Shivling stands on the high Kardao hill that is located about 5 km away from Ziro town. It is a part of the Shri Siddheshwar Nath Shiv Mandir and has a height of around 25 feet. It is a popular religious site for the entire Northeast where devotees throng to seek blessings.
Local priests Devendra Dubey and Chandra Bhushan Dubey claim that the mystery of this Lingam is mentioned in Chapter 17 of the ninth volume edition of the Shiv Purana from 1893. The text is said to state that the tallest Shivling would be found in a place known as Lingalaya, which would later become known as Arunachal, they said.
The discovery of this Shivling is itself a fascinating tale. Devendra Dubey narrated that in 2004, a Nepali man named Prem Choba discovered the Shivling while cutting trees.
Prem Choba was cutting large trees on the high hill of the Kardao area during the Shravan month of 2004.
“He expected the trees to fall onto a massive rock but instead, the trees mysteriously rolled and fell far away from the rock without inflicting any damage. This astonishing phenomenon made Prem Choba realize the stone possessed unusual power. This led to the discovery of this unique, naturally formed, Shivling, said Devendra Dubey.
From then on, people began to believe this account and started coming to worship Lord Shiva at this site. Besides the Lingam, the temple has the idols of Goddess Parvati and Ganesh to its. It is also believed that Goddess Ganga resides here with Lord Shiva which explains the continuous flow of water visible at the base of the Lingam.
The devotees undertake an arduous journey through the narrow, winding paths of the remote hill to reach this sacred spot.
Ziro is a beautiful hill station offering a spectacular view of the surrounding landscape. Visitors are drawn to the town to enjoy the picturesque scenery and experience nature up close.
Ziro attracts tourists from all over. However, to visit Arunachal Pradesh, one must obtain an Inner Line Permit (ILP) from the Arunachal Pradesh government. This permit can be obtained via Bandar Dewa Gate (Assam-Arunachal border near North Lakhimpur in Assam) or Kimin Gate (via Gohpur) which are the entry points to Arunachal Pradesh.
