ETV Bharat / offbeat

Naturally Formed Shivling Adds To Ziro’s Charm

Itanagar: The pristine town of Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh has a unique charm that is a visitor’s delight. Apart from the beautiful locales and a peep into the world of the Apatani tribe, it also has something for the devotees of Lord Shiva.

The town claims to have the world’s tallest naturally formed Shivling that attracts tourists from across India and also abroad.

Ziro is renowned for its natural beauty. It is a small but captivating hilly town that is also the district headquarters of Lower Subansiri district which is located at a distance of around 110 km from the state capital of Itanagar. It has also found a place in UNESCO's tentative list of world heritage sites due to the unique culture of the Apatani tribe.

Naturally Formed Shivling Adds To Ziro’s Charm (ETV Bharat)

The Shivling stands on the high Kardao hill that is located about 5 km away from Ziro town. It is a part of the Shri Siddheshwar Nath Shiv Mandir and has a height of around 25 feet. It is a popular religious site for the entire Northeast where devotees throng to seek blessings.

Local priests Devendra Dubey and Chandra Bhushan Dubey claim that the mystery of this Lingam is mentioned in Chapter 17 of the ninth volume edition of the Shiv Purana from 1893. The text is said to state that the tallest Shivling would be found in a place known as Lingalaya, which would later become known as Arunachal, they said.