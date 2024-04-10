National Siblings Day 2024: Top 10 Siblings Embraced in India and Across the World

Hyderabad: Siblings share the sweetest relationship laden with unconditional love and the promise of being with each other till the end. From keeping our secrets to having our back, siblings are that shelter for us to go when nothing else seems right. On April 10, National Siblings Day is observed to embrace the special bond that siblings share.

Successful Siblings Across the World

The Wright Brothers

The Wright siblings are arguably one of the most famous sibling duos of all time. While their younger sister, Katharine, may not have been an engineer, she certainly played a vital role in their flight to aviation glory. Although Katharine did not have the technical know-how to fly a plane, she provided her brothers with emotional and practical support as they began their daring experiments at Kitty Hawk, N.C.

The Jackson Siblings

The Jackson siblings also began their journey from humble beginnings. Raised on the outskirts of Gary, Indiana, the five brothers rose to fame as the famous “Jackson 5”. Led by parents Joe and Katherine, the five brothers (Jackie and Tito; Jermaine and Marlon; and the late Michael) performed to captivate audiences around the world. Their electrifying performances set the tone for individual success and ensured that the Jackson legacy lives on for generations to come.

Venus and Serena Williams

Venus and Serena Williams have redefined the game of tennis. The sisters both have four Olympic tennis gold medals to their name, three of which they won together in doubles play. The two were born just 15 months apart, with Venus being the oldest. Despite Serena's otherworldly success, she knows to respects her sister's seniority in doubles play.

The Kardashian-Jenner Sisters

Transitioning to the realm of entertainment and pop culture, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters have transcended reality television to become global icons. From Kim's groundbreaking social media presence to Kylie's billion-dollar cosmetics empire, each sister has leveraged their fame to build lucrative businesses and shape contemporary beauty and fashion trends.

Kate and Pippa Middleton

In the United Kingdom, the Middleton sisters, Kate and Pippa, have captivated the public imagination with their grace, style, and royal connections. While Kate ascended to the highest echelons of British society as the Duchess of Cambridge, Pippa carved her own path, marrying into wealth and maintaining a close bond with her sister despite their differing roles in the public eye.

The Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers achieved unparalleled success as a sibling trio before embarking on individual endeavors. Joe, Kevin, and Nick Jonas captivated audiences with their infectious energy and catchy tunes, leaving an indelible mark on the boy band landscape.

Successful Siblings in India

The Kapoor Brothers

The Kapoor brothers, Shashi and Shammi, had two gigantic figures looming over them. Father Prithviraj Kapoor had dominated the theatre scene for decades before his two boys grew up, having shone in silent cinema equally, before starring in India's first talkie, Alam Ara. Then there was sibling Raj Kapoor-older than Shammi by seven years and Shashi by 14-who had perched himself at the top, with his much-loved star persona of the tramp, and as a solid boss of RK Studio.

The Ambani Siblings

Business mogul, Dhirubhai Ambani and his wife, Kokilaben Ambani had four children, Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Nina Kothari and Dipti Salgaoncar. The Reliance Industry was divided between Mukesh and Anil Ambani in 2002 following the tragic death of Dhirubhai Ambani. Mukesh inherited the petrochemical operations. The world's largest community-based petroleum refinery was built under the direction and leadership of Mukesh Ambani. He also owns the telecom services Jio and Network18 media company.

The Hinduja Brothers

The Hinduja brothers (Gopichand & Ashok) have built their family business into a global juggernaut by diversifying and expanding their interests across various sectors and regions. By working together and sharing a common vision, Ashok and his brother Srichand have taken the family business to a new level of growth and influence.

Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle

The tumultuous relationship between Lata and Asha has been the subject of gossip columns for long, but they take a back seat when it comes to their melody quotient. Lata’s ‘Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon’ is said to have moved Jawaharlal Nehru to tears, while Asha has even Aussie speedster Brett Lee dancing to her tunes.

Salman, Arbaaz, and Sohail Khan

In the realm of entertainment, the Khan brothers—Salman, Arbaaz, and Sohail—have left an indelible mark on Bollywood through their acting prowess and filmmaking acumen. From blockbuster hits to behind-the-scenes collaborations, their collective talent has made them household names in the Indian film industry.