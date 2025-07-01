National Postal Workers Day – These Women Beat All Odds To Deliver Post

Shimla: Even in the era of internet, India Post retains its importance. When one refers to the employees delivering letters, parcels and money orders the image that comes to the mind is of a male dressed up in khaki uniform. But there are a few women that have shattered this stereotype and are delivering post in some of the remotest parts of the hill state of Himachal Pradesh.

This is a state that has a very difficult terrain and extreme climate besides the omnipresent threat of the wild animals. But these women Gramin Dak Sevaks overcome all these obstacles to reach out to the people looking forward to letters from their loved ones.

Twenty Six year old Chhering Ankit is working in the tribal district of Lahaul Spiti which remains district under snow for almost six months every year. A resident of Gompa village she has been an employee of the Postal Department for the last five years dispelling the belief that a girl would not be able to carry out this difficult task. Be it a sheet of snow or a snowstorm, no one can stop Chhering's steps.

Chhering Ankit delivering letters (ETV Bharat via Chhering Ankit)

She leaves home every morning at 9:30 am. Because of fixed timings of public transport, she has to rely on taking lifts. Although her office begins at 11 am, she has to reach early. A colleague brings the mail from the district headquarter at Kaza which is 12 km away that Chhering has to deliver. Located at an altitude of 10000 to 12000 feet above the sea level, moving around is not an easy task but Chhering travels several kilometers every day to deliver the mail.

"Even if I am late or there are icy winds, I have to do my job. In winters, the roads are closed and there are avalanches. I have to walk and cover 12 villages under my jurisdiction. Walking 6 km to 8 km daily is a normal thing for me and has become a habit," she said.

Chhering lives with her husband and mother-in-law. Her husband is a clerk in the tehsil office and is proud of his wife.

Chhering manages her job and home efficiently. She is a graduate who considers herself lucky to get a job that delivers happiness to the people through letters.

Chhering related, “At times it is already dark by the time I reach home. But the smile on the faces of the people makes me forget my tiredness. I think this is the best job in the world."

Twenty eight year old Shagun Negi has also been working as a postal delivery personnel for a year in Lahaul Spiti. Her unbreakable spirit has seen her deliver post in the most hostile climate where the temperatures plummet several notches below zero degree. Her job is a daily fight and victory for her.

Shagun Negi delivering letters in Lahaul (ETV Bharat via Shagun Negi)

"This area remains covered with snow for many months. Snow covered paths, drizzles and slippery areas make things difficult and I often think that I will not make it. But then I remember that I have to deliver medicine to someone, money to another. Many people must be waiting for me with hope," she shared.

She has cleared her Class 12 and is pursuing graduation through distance learning along with her job. Apart from her parents, there are an elder sister and a younger brother in her family. Her father is a bus conductor and Shagun helps him run the house.

The family is proud of her because she is doing a job that very few girls adopt as a profession.

"My job is not just about delivering letters. It is about conveying trust. Every day here is a long trek. Now I don't feel scared to walk alone, rather it makes me feel responsible," she said.

She believes that people look at her work with pride. When the elders of the village call her ‘daughter’, the tiredness within her vanishes. “This job gives me not just a salary but also self-respect, love and blessings” she said.

In the adjoining but equally difficult district of Kinnaur, it is 25 year old Shruti Negi who has been delivering post over the last nine months.

Shruti Negi delivering letters (ETV Bharat via Shruti Negi)

This resident of Murang village comes as a bundle of surprise and pride to the people having made a special place in their hearts in a very short time.

"I feel I am doing something for the society when the elderly say with tears of joy in their eyes that they have received their pension. I go on foot every day. There is snow, rain and the routes are often deserted areas. A single girl doing this work not only surprises people but also makes them feel proud," she disclosed.

Walking 7km - 8 km daily is a child’s play for her as she goes around delivering mail to several villages. The people, particularly the aged, eagerly wait for her looking forward to their pensions. Shruti believes that their blessings are her biggest asset.

“Once I used IPPB (India Post Payment Bank) to deliver pension to an old lady at her home. She had tears in her eyes and held my hand. I felt I am in the right place,” she shared.

She believes that there can be no better job than delivering mail to every home and living up to someone's expectations. She underlined," If I was not in the postal department, I would have done some work related to society. Maybe I would have pursued further studies but now I am connecting with society through my work. Through this work, I have got a chance to give happiness and get happiness in return."

Inaccessible areas like Lahaul Spiti and Kinnaur come under Rampur Postal Division. Superintendent of Postal Division at Rampur Joginder Singh Chaudhary could not stop praising these girls.

Joginder Singh Chaudhary, Superintendent of Postal Division at Rampur (ETV Bharat via Joginder Singh Chaudhary)

"They are not just employees for us, they are an inspiration. Providing postal service by women in these hilly areas is not just a job, it is a courageous mission. Whether it is scorching sun, rain or snowfall, these daughters set out with bags hanging on their backs. Salute to their hard work, dedication and courage," he said.

These women are defining dignity of labour in the most remarkable manner bringing smiles to many faces daily.

The Indian Post over the last 150 years has also undergone a sea change, particular in the digital era. Its employees have updated themselves in technology but alongside they continue to do the most important job of reaching out to the last man delivering his mail.