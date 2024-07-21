ETV Bharat / offbeat

National Mango Day - Celebrating The 'King Of Fruits'

Hyderabad: National Mango Day is celebrated across India on July 22 every year. Mango, being an integral part of Indian history and culture is one of the most loved Indian fruits, and it is known as the 'king of fruits'. It is consumed worldwide. Mango is one of the most-relished fruit.

History of the International Mango Festival:

The roots of the International Mango Festival can be traced back to 1987 when the National Horticulture Board of India had a bright idea—to celebrate mango. Since then, it has become an annual tradition, eagerly awaited by mango lovers across the nation. Bustling mango markets, vibrant mango exhibitions, and an abundance of fruity delights await visitors during this mango-filled extravaganza.

Mango is more than simply a fruit; in many nations around the world, it is an integral component of culture and history. Mangoes were first cultivated in India more than 5000 years ago.

Mango is a fruit that belongs to the cashew family and has the scientific name Mangifera Indica (Anacardiaceae). Mangoes are a fruit that is part of the drupe family. Mangoes have a thin, waxy, red and green skin that covers the outside. Inside, there is a large pit in the middle of the bright orange flesh. Mangoes have a sweet, tangy flavour.

The cultivation of mango is believed to have originated in Southeast Asia. Mango has been cultivated in southern Asia for nearly six thousand years. India ranks first among the world's mango-producing countries accounting for about 50 per cent of the world's mango production.

The name "mango" is likely derived from the Malayam word "manna," which the Portuguese adopted when they arrived in Kerala in 1498 to trade in spices. The tree was not introduced into the Western Hemisphere until around 1700 due to the difficulty of transporting the seeds, and after being planted in Brazil, it reached the West Indies in approximately 1740.

Mango production in India:

Mangoes have a long and rich history in India. The ancient Indian scriptures, including the Vedas and the Puranas, mention the mango fruit as a symbol of love, fertility, and prosperity. During ancient times, it was called 'Rasala' or 'Sahakara'. India with a total mango production of 25 million metric tons, holds the title of largest mango producer in the world, followed by China, Indonesia, Pakistan and Mexico.

India leads global mango production with an impressive 25 million metric tons. Renowned for varieties like Alphonso and Kesar, its mangoes are cherished worldwide for their exquisite taste and aroma. Indian farmers, blending traditional wisdom with modern techniques, sustain this thriving mango industry, symbolising expertise over sheer quantity.

Types of Mango in India: