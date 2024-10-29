National Geographic Ranks Suru Valley Among 'World’s 25 Best Destinations'

Leh: Suru Valley in Kargil District has been included in National Geographic's 'World's 25 Best Destinations' list, bringing global attention to the region's unparalleled natural beauty and cultural richness. The valley is also home to a rich cultural heritage, with influences from both Buddhist and Islamic traditions, reflecting the diversity and history of Ladakh.

Tourism officials, local stakeholders and villagers have welcomed the recognition, seeing it as a boost to the region's tourism potential. This accolade for Suru Valley is expected to enhance its visibility on the global travel map, bringing a surge of interest among adventure enthusiasts, cultural explorers, and nature lovers. Recently, on September 26, a paragliding trail was also held successfully in Suru Valley.

Besides, Suru Valley has the tomb of Mir Hashmi, who is remembered as one of the most famous early Muslim preachers, in the history of Suru Kartse. It is also a historical fact that Islam faith and teachings were spread in the Suru Kartse area more vigorously for the first time in the history of Kargil due to the preaching of Syed Mir Hashmi.

Muzammil Hussain, Co-Founder and CEO of Roots Ladakh said, "Well, it is a great news as we were trying to promote Suru and Kargil as a tourist destination for many years. Suru is well-deserved as it is a well-known adventure destination. Even in the 70s and the 80s it was thriving as an adventure hotspot but unfortunately due to the turmoil in Kashmir during the 90s it impacted tourism especially in Kargil in a big way."

"A lot of trekking routes from Panikhar to Pehalgam were stopped. At that time, we were part of Jammu & Kashmir and also due to the proximity with the Line of Control (LoC) all the clients were in bound and maximum were foreigners and after that people stopped coming here. It is great that it is back on the map," said Hussain.

Ruins of the castle of Karchey (Karse Khar), capital of Namgyal (Feroz Hussain Lati)

"We are expecting to attract a niche audience, particularly adventure enthusiasts and those drawn to the annual Suru Fest, which has been a celebrated event since 2016. We are hoping better and bigger flow for Suru Fest next year”, added Hussain.

He said, “This is obviously great news and a lot of media is highlighting this and at the same time the reality is that there is still a lot that needs to be done at the ground level in terms of developing this sector, infrastructure and also some regulation."

"It is supposed to be a rock climbing festival but unfortunately today rampant mining is happening in most of the bouldering and climbing sector in Suru. People who come for climbing and bouldering and climbing are no more there so it doesn't make any sense and the promotion will become counter-productive.

"Nobody is going to come just to look at some broken boulders. So this is something that the government needs to look into. All credit to people like Tenzin Jamyang, who is one of the founders of Suru Fest, because of him we as Roots Ladakh have been their local partners since the beginning and we have helped them with organising local logistics. In future, if the government does any infrastructure development when it comes to adventure sports, I think these stakeholders need to be taken into the loop to get their insights. It is an annual fest from 25 August to September 7 it is a fixed calendar for tourists," he added.

Nasir Hussain Munshi, a hotelier from Kargil, expressed his excitement about the development. He highlighted that the valley is a pristine landscape known for its breathtaking mountain ranges, lush greenery, and vibrant communities settled along the banks of the Suru River.

Beautiful landscape view of Sankoo Suru valley in Kargil (Feroz Hussain Lati)

"Suru Valley is rich in both natural and cultural heritage. It's home to the tomb of Syed Mir Hashim, who spread Islam in Purig. Besides, it also has a magnificent statue of the future Buddha, Avalokisthwara. Kartse Khar served as the summer capital of the ancient Purig kingdom, while Karpo Khar functioned as its winter capital," said Munshi.

"Suru Valley has much to offer tourists, including adventure activities like mountaineering and starting point of trekking routes. However, despite these attractions, the area was largely overlooked by Ladakh tourism. Now, with recognition from National Geographic and Incredible India, Suru Valley has finally gained the visibility it deserves. This recognition gives us a chance to promote it as a destination," he added.

"While Kargil has immense potential with its diverse communities and unique cultural experiences, it has historically lacked a connection with the main tourist circuits in Leh. Most tourists head to Nubra and Pangong and rarely make it to Kargil. But for those returning to Ladakh for a second or third visit, Kargil could offer something entirely new, especially by connecting Suru and Aryan Valley. Right now, Kargil is just a night halt, but it could become a multi-day destination," he added.

Highlighting tourism’s far-reaching impact on local livelihoods, Munshi urged Ladakh Tourism to make Suru Valley the theme for 2024, advocating for focused efforts to showcase its beauty to the world.

"The tourism sector is one such sector where not only hoteliers and taxis can benefit but each individual should benefit from this," he added.

"Additionally, the Nun and Kun peaks hold great potential for adventure tourism. There's tremendous scope for activities like paragliding and rafting, all of which could attract adventure enthusiasts to the region. Previously, we made efforts to promote the area, but it was mainly seen as a route to Zanskar rather than as a standalone destination," he added.

Munshi also highlighted the region's potential for film tourism, mentioning a cross-cultural farm in the valley and the fact that a few movies have already been filmed there.

"Suru Valley, with its stunning landscapes and unique cultural backdrop, is ideal for film tourism, which could bring in even more visibility and attract diverse visitors to experience its charm firsthand," he said.

Dr. Stanzin Mingyur, a historian, explained, "Suru Valley is home to more than one statue of historical significance. The main Maitreya Buddha statue, located in Kartse village, dates back to the 8th or 9th century and stands out with its unique style, often attributed to Kashmiri craftsmanship. Scholars and researchers believe this is a Kashmiri-style Buddha, featuring a long inscription in Bhoti that remains only partially deciphered."

He said, "While the Kartse Buddha bears some influence from the Bamiyan Buddha, it has distinct features that set it apart. Another significant statue, Bema Khumbu, also has inscriptions in Bhoti. Evidence suggests that Kashmiri artists travelled to Ladakh to create these remarkable statues, leaving a cultural legacy that connects Ladakh to the wider region."

He added, "Looking across India, the statues in Purig—such as the Mulbek Buddha, Apathi Buddha, and Kartse Chamba—are incredibly unique and unlike those found elsewhere. Statues in this style are seen only in Baltistan, reflecting a blend of Kashmiri influence. This step will increase awareness and recognition of these statues which will further play a crucial role in preserving them for future generations."

He added that in the past, around 10-15 years ago, the condition of these statues was deteriorating, but with the construction of access roads and preservation efforts, their condition has improved significantly. "These steps are essential for safeguarding the cultural heritage represented by these statues," he said.

Ghulam Mohammad, owner of Zimskhang Resort in Karpokhar, said, "Our resort in Karpokhar, established through the support of our Councillor via the CCDF, has created employment opportunities, as I have hired four staff members. This helps address the issue of unemployment in our area."

He noted that Suru Valley has long been cherished by locals and visitors alike but lacked a formal presence on the tourism map. "We’re happy that Suru Valley is now getting the attention it deserves, and I hope this will help promote tourism across Kargil."

Looking forward, he urged the UT administration to establish more tourist huts in the region to open employment opportunities for local communities and further support the tourism industry.

Ghulam Abbas, Former Councillor, Ti Suru said, "Today our demand has been fulfilled. As our ancestors always used to say Suru Valley should be promoted as a tourist destination. I have been highlighting this for a long time and also written a letter to the Former Lt. Governor of Ladakh, RK Mathur and Advisor Ladakh, Umang Narula regarding the Suru valley."

He said, earlier Suru used to attract a lot of local and foreign tourists but unfortunately, since the onset of militancy in Kashmir, trekkers have shunned these routes and mountaineering expeditions have also dwindled, thus rendering those dependent jobless.

He also proposed the inclusion of two events in the tourism itinerary of the annual tourism calendar namely, the wild tulip festival locally called Kapi Mindog in early June and the month of flower blooming locally named Mindok Yaspa in July.

"We have been demanding this for a very long time. Youths are jobless and we want to bring our youths of Suru Valley into this line be it in tourism or sports. It is a plain area and it does not have any high passes and routes. In summer, a lot of people come for a picnic in Suru Valley and in winter it has a scope in winter tourism.

"Moreover, we have preserved our cultural heritage up to the present day. Suru Valley offers much to visitors, including the Nun Kun peaks in the Parkachik area, the glacier at Rangdum, ice skating, and ice hockey. We’re also planning to build a rock garden at Namsuru village through the Rural Department," he added.