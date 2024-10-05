ETV Bharat / offbeat

National Dolphin Day: Understanding Significance Of Dolphins

Hyderabad: Every year on October 5, National Dolphin Day is observed to promote understanding of the significance of dolphins and the conservation of their habitats in maintaining healthy aquatic ecosystems. The discovery of the Ganges river dolphin dates back to the year 1801. It is India’s National Aquatic Animal.

Regrettably, every one of these dolphins is at risk of extinction. Indeed, the Yangtze river dolphin was pronounced functionally extinct in 2006. The Gangetic river dolphin, a source of pride for India, requires our collective efforts to avoid facing the same fate as the Yangtze river dolphin.

History of the day:

Ganga River Dolphin is named National Aquatic Animal: In 2009, at the first meeting of the National Ganga River Basin Authority, then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh declared the Ganga River Dolphin as the National Aquatic Animal.

On August 15, 2020, the “Project Dolphin” was launched by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to include both river dolphins and marine dolphins in its conservation program.

National Dolphin Day is announced: In 2022, Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav declared that October 5th will be recognized as National Dolphin Day. The Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) made the decision. The Zoological Survey of India also organizes programs on the day.

Significance of the day of the day:

National Dolphin Day aims to increase awareness regarding the significance of dolphins and the necessity to safeguard them.

Healthy aquatic ecosystems are beneficial to the overall health of the planet. Conservation efforts for dolphins would consequently safeguard both the species and the people who rely on the marine ecosystem for their livelihood.

Dolphins are excellent indicators of a balanced marine environment.

National Dolphin Day is intended to inform individuals about the distinctive behaviors and significance of dolphins.

Unknown facts about Ganges River Dolphin (Platanista gangetica):