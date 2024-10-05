National Dolphin Day: Understanding Significance Of Dolphins

Hyderabad: Every year on October 5, National Dolphin Day is observed to promote understanding of the significance of dolphins and the conservation of their habitats in maintaining healthy aquatic ecosystems. The discovery of the Ganges river dolphin dates back to the year 1801. It is India’s National Aquatic Animal.
Regrettably, every one of these dolphins is at risk of extinction. Indeed, the Yangtze river dolphin was pronounced functionally extinct in 2006. The Gangetic river dolphin, a source of pride for India, requires our collective efforts to avoid facing the same fate as the Yangtze river dolphin.
History of the day:
Ganga River Dolphin is named National Aquatic Animal: In 2009, at the first meeting of the National Ganga River Basin Authority, then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh declared the Ganga River Dolphin as the National Aquatic Animal.
On August 15, 2020, the “Project Dolphin” was launched by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to include both river dolphins and marine dolphins in its conservation program.
National Dolphin Day is announced: In 2022, Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav declared that October 5th will be recognized as National Dolphin Day. The Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) made the decision. The Zoological Survey of India also organizes programs on the day.
Significance of the day of the day:
- National Dolphin Day aims to increase awareness regarding the significance of dolphins and the necessity to safeguard them.
- Healthy aquatic ecosystems are beneficial to the overall health of the planet. Conservation efforts for dolphins would consequently safeguard both the species and the people who rely on the marine ecosystem for their livelihood.
- Dolphins are excellent indicators of a balanced marine environment.
- National Dolphin Day is intended to inform individuals about the distinctive behaviors and significance of dolphins.
Unknown facts about Ganges River Dolphin (Platanista gangetica):
- The Ganges River Dolphin (Platanista gangetica), is a toothed whale belonging to the Platanistidae family.
- Dolphins are one of the oldest creatures in the world along with some species of turtles, crocodiles and sharks. The Ganges river dolphin was officially discovered in 1801.
- Inhabitats: Ganges river dolphins once lived in the Ganges-Brahmaputra-Meghna and Karnaphuli-Sangu river systems of Nepal, India, and Bangladesh. But the species is extinct from most of its early distribution ranges.
- Distribution range: Ganges river dolphins prefer deep waters, in and around the confluence of rivers. The distribution range of the Ganges river dolphins in India covers seven states namely, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal.
- They are Blind: The Ganges river dolphin can only live in freshwater and is essentially blind. They hunt by emitting ultrasonic sounds, which bounces off of fish and other prey, enabling them to “see” an image in their mind.
- Body: The Ganges river dolphin has a sturdy, yet flexible, body with large flippers and a low triangular dorsal fin.
- It weighs upto 150kg. The calves are chocolate brown at birth and become grayish brown in adulthood with a smooth and hairless skin.
- Size: Females are larger than males. The maximum size of a female is 2.67 m and of a male 2.12 m.
- The gestation period is 9-11 months and a female gives birth to only one calf, once in 2-3 years.
- They are frequently found alone or in small groups, and generally a mother and calf travel together.
- There Lost cousin: The Yangtze dolphin, Baiji, of China.
Major Threats:
- Accidental death caused by becoming trapped in fishing equipment.
- Poaching for dolphin oil, it's done to attract fish and for medicinal needs.
- Habitat loss caused by development schemes such as water removal and the building of barriers, tall dams, and levees.
- Pollution from industrial refuse and pesticides, city sewage runoff, and noise generated by boat traffic.
- The excessive hunting of prey, mainly because of the extensive use of non-discriminatory fishing gear.
- Population fragmentation caused by dams and barrages has led to deterioration of downstream habitats and the formation of reservoirs with excessive sedimentation, resulting in changes to the communities of fish and invertebrate species.
Population:
- The census of Gangetic dolphins indicates that there may be around 2,500-3,000 Gangetic dolphins in India.
- According to the Ministry of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, there are approximately 1,272 dolphins in Uttar Pradesh and 962 in Assam.
- Once present in tens of thousands of numbers, the Ganges river dolphin has dwindled abysmally to less than 2000 during the last century owing to direct killing, habitat fragmentation by dams and barrages and indiscriminate fishing.
Indian government initiatives to save Ganga River Dolphins:
1. ‘Project Dolphin’: The Gangetic river dolphin, also known as the Ganges' tiger, is at serious risk because of pollution, dams, and other dangers. In order to safeguard their welfare, India has designated dolphins as the official national aquatic animal, initiated ‘Project Dolphin,’ and established protected areas to underscore their preservation as a top national concern.
On 15 August 2020, the Indian government unveiled 'Project Dolphin' during the 74th Independence Day celebrations in order to enhance the preservation of river and oceanic dolphins.
2. A portion of the Ganges river from Sultanganj to Kahlgaon in Bihar is now designated as a sanctuary for dolphins and called Vikramshila Gangetic Dolphin Sanctuary, the first of its kind.
3. This animal is classified in the IUCN’s red list and under Schedule I of the Wild Life (Protection) Act 1972, making it subject to severe penalties for hunting, trading, or causing harm.
4. A comprehensive action plan (2022-2047) has been developed to ensure well being of the river dolphin and aquatic habitats, the role of various stakeholders and line Ministries have been identified.
WWF-India’s Initiatives:
- WWF-India identified optimal habitats in 9 stretches in 8 rivers as ideal habitats for Ganges river dolphin population and hence for prioritized conservation action.
- These include: Upper Ganga River (Brijghat to Narora) in the state of Uttar Pradesh (Proposed Ramsar Site), Chambal River (up to 10 km downstream of Chambal Wildlife Sanctuary) in the state of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, Ghagra and Gandak River, in the state of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, Ganga River, from Varanasi to Patna in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar respectively, Son and Kosi River in Bihar, Brahamaputra River from Sadia (foothills of Arunachal Pradesh) upto the Dhubri (Bangladesh Border), Kulsi River a tributary of Brahamaputra.