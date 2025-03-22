Love To Experiment: Nanded Farmer Breaks With Tradition, Gets Rich With Ayurvedic Herbal Plantations

Nanded: A farmer from Dongargaon in the Nanded district decided to give up traditional farming and switch to Ayurvedic medicinal plants on an experimental basis. Soon, the farmer, Balaji Mahadwad, has achieved success in his efforts and earned high profits by cultivating herbal medicines like American Chia, Ashwagandha and Italian Tulsa.

As the farmer became rich through this herbal cultivation, his success is being seen an inspiration for other farmers. Balaji Mahadwad has shown how profitable farming can be if new experiments are done with care and focus. He has cultivated various types of Ayurvedic herbal medicinal plants in his eleven acres of farm. Six medicinal crops such as American Chia, Ashwagandha, Italian Tulsi, Kalonji, Isabgol, and Ova have been cultivated in eleven acres.

The farmer spent Rs 30,000 per acre to cultivate these crops. Currently, this crop is ready for harvesting and it will fetch an income of Rs 25 lakh, Balaji Mahadwad said. "Farmers benefit financially if they cultivate crops by doing new experiments in farming. Therefore, farmers should cultivate Ayurvedic herbal medicines," said Balaji Mahadwad.

Inspiration for other farmers:

The Nanded farmer's experiment is also seen as an inspiration for other farmers. Herbal farming can bring good profits to farmers. Also, this farming benefits people's health and the environment. Some important reasons why this farmer turned to herbal farming.

Herbal farming costs less compared to conventional farming. Since herbal farming has a good demand in the market, more profit can be made from it

Herbal farming is very beneficial for health and it is eco-friendly. Some of the herbs cultivated by the Nanded farmer have high nutritional value. American Chia is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and protein. Ashwagandha is a medicinal plant used to boost immunity and reduce stress. Italian basil is an aromatic plant used in cooking and medicine.

Various advantages of herbal farming include low investment. Since herbs are in good demand in the market, this farming can generate high income. Herbal farming generates employment in rural areas. Herbal farming benefits people's health and the environment. Some challenges are that it is necessary to make every effort to find a market for herbal medicines. Technical knowledge is required for cultivating and processing herbs. It is also necessary to get assistance from the government for herbal farming.